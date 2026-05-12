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Baker Mayfield's "It Factor," Chris Godwin Jr. Back in Stride and Kenneth Gainwell's Run Style | Bucs Blitz 

A look at key topics addressed from the podium on Tuesday afternoon by Buccaneers offensive coaches, including quarterback Baker Mayfied’s competitive disposition, Chris Godwin Jr.’s run-after-catch prowess and a Kenneth Gainwell comparison

May 12, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz May 12

The Chris Godwin Jr. Way

The Buccaneers have a loaded receiver room with several players that can line up anywhere along the formation, including Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan. They will each play a part in deceiving defenses and wherever he is lined up, Godwin will have a significant role in the Tampa Bay 2026 offense under Zac Robinson.

"He is right in the thick of it," noted Robinson on Godwin. "Just his style of play and the way that he plays the game of football is exactly what we want to exemplify as an offense. I showed some of those clips earlier on in the offseason of just the toughness that he plays with, the energy that he brings in a snap-in, snap-out basis – that stuff overrides any sort of scheme that you get into, so a lot of the way that Chris plays the game, you go back and you watch when he came back last season and how much he progressed, you are seeing the run-after-catch and him doing the things that he has always done and at a really high level. You watch the '24 stuff and there is really no receiver playing better than him in the league before he got hurt so Chris looks great out there right now and is still working back but shoot, over the last half of the season to now, I think you are seeing him getting back to his stride."

Godwin missed five games last season due to a fibula injury sustained in Week Five at Seattle. He was just two games into action from the ankle injury that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. At the time of the injury in 2024, Godwin led the NFL in nearly every statistical receiving metric, including receptions. Last season, he resumed his full-time role in the slot and displayed his ability to dominate at the catch point before turning upfield. Godwin is adept at boxing out defenders with his frame and plays with outstanding body control. He takes advantage of a less-restricted release and is effective whether being utilized as a crack blocker to spur the run game or on jet sweeps or out-breakers. As the veteran in the room, Godwin will take on a leadership role on and off the field this season, galvanizing the squad.

The Baker Mayfield Influence

In command of the Buccaneers' offense, Baker Mayfield completed 343 of 543 attempts (63.2) for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. Most notably, in Tampa Bay's, 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week Five, Mayfield led his fourth game- winning drive and his fourth, fourth-quarter comeback of the season to tie Tampa Bay for the NFL's best record through Week Five. He completed 29-of-33 passes (87.9%) for 379 and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions, earning a 134.7 passer rating. Mayfield showcased his improvisation skills and off-platform theatrics down the stretch, rushing 29 times on third downs in 2025, with 21 going for first downs (72.4% success rate).

The signal-caller rushed for a career-high 382 rushing yards in 2025 and ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks. He led all quarterbacks in yards per rush at 6.9 (minimum of 50 rushes) and led all quarterbacks in first downs per rush (49.1% of his rushes went for a first down). Mayfield ranked second among all quarterbacks in third-down run conversion rate (72.4%, trailing only Justin Herbert). As the heartbeat of the offense, Mayfield lays it all on the line between the hashes. With a quick setup and processing, arm talent and touch throws, Mayfield spurred the offense with his trademark moxie and fiery temperament.

"You look for guys like Baker that have that competitive edge, who have that something about them, that 'it factor,' and in my opinion, is kind of going away at the quarterback position in this league," said Pass Game Coordinator T.J. Yates. "It is so refreshing to see a guy that just has that in him and what that does for the guys in the locker room and the offensive linemen, the team and the running backs and everybody around him, you do not see that very often nowadays in the league and it is so awesome to see…He is going to play no matter what. You are going to have to drag that guy off the field because that is just his competitive nature but you have to dial that down a bit but you do not want to take his stinger away. That is what makes him great and the rest of the team great."

Kenneth Gainwell's Multi-Faceted Skillset

The Buccaneers added to their running back room during the offseason by snagging free agent Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell, who has a similar size profile to Bucky Irving, is a slasher with impressive change-of-direction. He can alter his rush track and pairs field vision with fluid cuts for minimal wasted movements. Gainwell has a pass-catching upside and can bounce runs outside with effective footwork. He has the acceleration to beat linebackers to the edge and Bucs' Running Backs coach Skip Peete likened his skillset to that of Tony Pollard, a player he coached in Dallas.

"Kenny is a very exciting and intriguing player because of his ability to play on all three downs," described Peete. "He has the ability to understand route running from being a slot receiver in college. He is very similar to a guy I coached in Dallas by the name of Tony Pollard. They both played together and Tony was a slot and then became a running back so I think he has a good feel for being both in the backfield and in the slot, or as the No.1 receiver out wide. He can do it all."

Gainwell may not be a big-bodied, between-the tackles-runner who bulldozes defenders, but he will be another versatile chess piece for Robinson to maximize in the offense alongside Irving in various personnel groupings. In 2026, defenses will have to pick their poison and account for Gainwell lining up at any spot.

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