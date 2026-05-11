How to Tune In to the Bucs 2026 Schedule Release

The page turns to 2026. Fans can view the Buccaneers' schedule release on Buccaneers.com, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Official App, the Bucs YouTube channel and on social media at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Krewe can also tune into a reaction show on Buccaneers.com and YouTube Thursday night. The schedule release will provide the first look at the Bucs' 2026 rundown of matchups, including placement of the bye week and prime-time setups.

This year's full NFL league schedule will be unveiled just a half an hour later on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The full 18-week, 272-game extravaganza will be announced on NFL Network and ESPN2.

Here is everything you need to know:

Schedule

Home : Packers, Vikings, Browns, Steelers, Chargers, Rams, Falcons, Saints and Panthers

: Packers, Vikings, Browns, Steelers, Chargers, Rams, Falcons, Saints and Panthers Away: Bears, Lions, Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Falcons, Saints and Panthers

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Reminder

Single game tickets will be on sale that night at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets on Thursday, May 14.

Follow the Schedule Release in the Buccaneers App

Download the latest version of the app to your phone prior to schedule release to follow along.

All Day Drops will run again from 10 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

All you need to do is click on the All Day Drops banner on the top of the app or turn on your push alerts after opting into the PROMOTIONS category. If you see the top of the hour alert, tap on it and enter the chatroom, when the clock hits 0, a winner will be awarded! In order to win, fans must be in the chatroom prior to the game closing.

Full List of Prizes: 10am: Signed Football 11am: Bucs Jersey 12pm: $100 Gift Card 1pm: Bucs Jersey 2pm: Full Size Helmet 3pm: Bucs Jersey 4pm: $100 Gift Card 5pm: Signed Mini Helmet 6pm: Signed Flag 7pm: $100 Gift Card

Tap here to view rules.

Bucs on Social

@Buccaneers will feature live and exclusive content throughout the draft. Follow along at the handles below:

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2026 Schedule Release?

The schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET via the Buccaneers digital platforms and social media.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

How can I watch the release?

Fans can view the Buccaneers' schedule release on Buccaneers.com, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Official App, the Bucs YouTube channel and on social media at 7:30 p.m. ET. This year's NFL league schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network and ESPN2.

Will it include any games overseas?

As of yet, the Buccaneers have not been linked to any of the nine international games this season. The team's last game outside of the United States was a 2022 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

How many prime-time games will be on Tampa Bay's schedule?

Since the 2020 season, the Buccaneers have been scheduled for an average of exactly four prime-time games per year, including exactly four in each of the past two years. However, the Bucs' streak of postseason appearances was snapped last year.

When will the Bucs' home opener occur?

Tampa Bay has only started its season at home once in the last four seasons, and in two of those four years the team actually started with a pair of road outings.

Where will the intradivision games be concentrated?

In 2025, the Buccaneers opened with a game at Atlanta but then did not play another game against an NFC South opponent until Week Eight. Four of the Bucs' five final games last season were against division foes.