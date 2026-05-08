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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Josiah Trotter Ready to "Prove It" at the NFL Level 

During rookie minicamp, both Head Coach Todd Bowles and first-year player Josiah Trotter addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including the newest linebacker’s skillset

May 08, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Josiah Trotter story

The Buccaneers revamped the middle of their defense, adding Missouri's Josiah Trotter to the mix. Players took the field on Friday at the AdventHealth Training Center for the first time as they underwent drills and instruction from positional coaches. During rookie minicamp, Head Coach Todd Bowles indicated he is looking for absorption and execution from No.45.

"We know he can go downhill and we know he is a very good blitzer," said Todd Bowles on Trotter. "We know he is a very good shock-and-shed guy and that he is a very good tackler and we know that he understands zone concepts and that he can play on the edge as an outside 'backer if need be and he can play inside. So, just the same things that he did in college but it is about grasping the system and understanding what you can take advantage of and he has a great pedigree and is a very smart player so we look for him to get better and better."

Trotter wore the green dot as a one-year starter at Missouri and served as the Mike linebacker. He transferred to the SEC for 2025 from West Virginia and led the Tigers in tackles. Trotter is an old-school-mentality linebacker who looks to bring the hammer. He flies downhill and quickly triggers. Trotter knocks opponents back and is disciplined in run fits. He plays with a tough disposition and is a proficient blitzer. He can win the battle against blockers with both power/finesse and blazes through gaps to deliver seismic blows. Trotter was not asked to drop into coverage frequently in college, but he spoke on his multi-faceted skillset and self-motivation.

"I have to prove it at the NFL level now and I have to make a name now for myself in the NFL," noted Trotter. "So, everything that I did before that doesn't matter so I have to come here and do it now and just start with today at minicamp and learn the plays and the playbook…A lot of people have things to say about me and everybody has their own things to work on but I know that I can do it [coverage drops] and the coaching staff, they believe I can do it. I am not really worried about people and what they say I can and cannot do because I know what I can do, so going out there and showing up on Sundays."

Trotter joins Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom and SirVocea Dennis in the middle of the defense and will vie to make his presence felt as he competes for a starting role.

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