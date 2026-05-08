 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Fill Out Rookie Minicamp with 40 Tryout Players

Tampa Bay' three-day weekend camp will include the team's seven 2026 draft picks, as well as 13 undrafted free agents, seven first-year players and 40 prospects in town on tryout contracts

May 08, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

bain thumbnail

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 rookie minicamp began Friday, with at least 68 players participating (more additions are possible). That roster consists of seven 2026 draft picks, 14 undrafted free agents, seven first-year players from the Buccaneers' pre-existing roster and 40 prospects who are participating on tryout contracts.

Among this year's tryout players are two players from the nearby University of South Florida: quarterback Gaston Moore and linebacker Mac Harris. Georgia Tech wide receiver Dean Patterson is another local product, having played his prep ball at Steinbrenner High School in Lutz. The Bucs also cast a wide net to bring in tryout players, attracting such prospects as Colorado School of Mines cornerback Jackson Zimmerman, Tarleton State outside linebacker Yasir Holmes and Augustana cornerback JayVian Farr. Some of the tryout players, such as Farr, have previously been on NFL rosters.

One of the most notable Buccaneers to get his first NFL shot as a tryout player was wide receiver Adam Humphries, who was not immediately signed by any team after the 2015 draft. The former Clemson standout instead came to Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp for a tryout and then earned a spot on the training camp roster and then on the 53-man active roster, as he survived the final cuts. Though he spent some time on the practice squad as a rookie, Humphries was fully entrenched on the roster by 2016 and would go on to catches 219 passes for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons with the Buccaneers. He later earned a lucrative deal with Tennessee in free agency.

Here is the full list of the 65 minicamp participants (subject to change):

2026 Draft Picks

• OLB Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

• DL DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

• WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

• G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

• DB Keionte Scott, Miami

• TE Bauer Sharp, LSU

• LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

2026 Undrafted Rookies

• LS Wesley Brown, Fresno State

• S Ja'Qurious Conley, Charlotte

• QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

• LB Caden Fordham, North Carolina State

• TE Kenny Fletcher Jr., Rutgers

• CB Ayden Garnes, Arizona

• DL Josiah Green, Duke

• P Aidan Laros, Kentucky

• G Henry Lutovsky, Nebraska

• Deshawn McKnight, Arizona

• OLB Jack Pyburn, LSU

• WR Eric Rivers Jr., Georgia Tech

• T Paul Rubelt, UCF

• WR Noah Short, Army

First-Year Players

• T Marshall Foerner, Minnesota-Mankato

• WR Garrett Greene, West Virginia

• G Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska

• DL Jayson Jones, Auburn

• DL Haggai Ndubuisi

• G Ben Scott, Nebraska

• RB Michael Wiley, Arizona

Tryout Players

C Jaquan Adams-Dunn, Tulsa

S Xavion Alford, Arizona State

RB Rashad Amos, Georgia State

S Devyn Bobby, Baylor

K Andrew Boyle, Oregon

WR Gary Bryant, Oregon

RB Kadarius Calloway, New Mexico State

CB Neil Campbell, UTEP

LS Scott Daly, Notre Dame

TE Ademola Faleye, Washington State

CB JayVian Farr, Augustana

OLB Korey Foreman, Fresno State

RB Anthony Frias, UCLA

LB Mac Harris, South Florida

TE Finn Hogan, Bowling Green

OLB Yasir Holmes, Tarleton State

DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State

OLB Keanu Koht, Vanderbilt

G Ryan Lengyel, Baylor

WR Keontez Lewis, Oklahoma

G Trevor Mayberry, Mississippi State

P Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky

C Joseph Michalski, Oklahoma State

QB Gaston Moore, South Florida

QB Chandler Morris, Virginia

CB Deshawn McCuin, San Diego State

WR Dean Patterson, Georgia Tech

P James Rendell, Notre Dame

CB Jordan Robinson, Virginia

LB Dylan Rosiek, Illinois

LB Nevaeh Sanders-McCombs, Mississippi State

G George Sell, Wake Forest

DL Travis Shaw, Texas

LS Spencer Triplett, North Carolina

K Nathanial Vakos, Wisconsin

WR Junior Vandeross, Toledo

WR Devin Voisin, South Alabama

CB Jarod Washington, South Carolina State

S Xavier Williams, Cincinnati

CB Jackson Zimmerman, Colorado School of Mines

Related Content

news

NFL Announces May 14 as Schedule Drop Date

The NFL will reveal its entire 2026 game schedule, which includes an intriguing home slate for the Buccaneers, on the evening of Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

news

Josiah Trotter Ready to "Prove It" at the NFL Level

During rookie minicamp, both Head Coach Todd Bowles and first-year player Josiah Trotter addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including the newest linebacker's skillset

news

Rookie LB Josiah Trotter Finds Familiar Face in New NFL Home | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

news

5 Bucs to Watch at Rookie Minicamp

The Buccaneers' 2026 rookie class has arrived in Tampa and here are five first-year players to keep your eye on

Latest Headlines

NFL Announces May 14 as Schedule Drop Date

The NFL will reveal its entire 2026 game schedule, which includes an intriguing home slate for the Buccaneers, on the evening of Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Photos: Day 1 of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in 2026 Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Rueben Bain Jr.: 'I'm Where I Am Supposed To Be' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. OLB Bain discussed his first moments in the league, his bond with rookie DB Keionte Scott and taking pride in what he does.

Todd Bowles: Rueben Bain Jr. Looks in 'Mid-Season Form' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the media following the first day of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. HC Bowles discussed OLB Rueben Bain Jr. setting the tone, what he expects out of the rookies and the impact of the National Coaching Academy

Josiah Trotter Ready to "Prove It" at the NFL Level

During rookie minicamp, both Head Coach Todd Bowles and first-year player Josiah Trotter addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including the newest linebacker's skillset

Rookie LB Josiah Trotter Finds Familiar Face in New NFL Home | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Josiah Trotter on Pushing Everyone to Be Better | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. LB Trotter discussed gaining the respect of his teammates, being excited about the HC Todd Bowles' defensive scheme and his father's support.

Keionte Scott Talks Bond with Rueben Bain Jr. | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. DB Scott discussed his aggressive mindset on the field, loving the process and building chemistry within the defense.

DeMonte Capehart: Learning From the Best | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT DeMonte Capehart addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. DT Capehart discussed his love for the game of football, soaking up information and his speed on the defensive line.

5 Bucs to Watch at Rookie Minicamp

The Buccaneers' 2026 rookie class has arrived in Tampa and here are five first-year players to keep your eye on

Bucs Add 14 More Rookies After 2026 Draft

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers filled out the rest of their 90-man offseason roster by signing 14 rookie free agents, including Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers

Ted Hurst Joins Draft Mates with Signed Deal

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, the Bucs' third-round pick, becomes the sixth member of the team's seven-player draft class to sign his initial NFL contract

Nick Schrage on The National Coaching Academy Experience | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Finalist Nick Schrage spoke to the media during the Bucs' 2026 rookie minicamp. He discussed the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the impact of the program and what he will take away from the experience.

Bucs Fill Out Rookie Minicamp with 40 Tryout Players

Tampa Bay' three-day weekend camp will include the team's seven 2026 draft picks, as well as 13 undrafted free agents, seven first-year players and 40 prospects in town on tryout contracts

Photos: Bucs 2026 Undrafted Free Agents

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Undrafted Free Agents.

Bucs Ink Rueben Bain Jr., Four Other 2026 Draft Picks

OLB Rueben Bain Jr., DB Keionte Scott, DL DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp all signed their rookie contracts after arriving at team headquarters on Thursday

Emeka Egbuka Ready to Step into 2026 Leadership Role

Emeka Egbuka joined 'The Insiders' and the 'Up&Adams' shows to discuss the Buccaneers' reimagined offense under Zac Robinson and Egbuka's desire to take on an increased leadership role on the team

Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter & More Get Their Numbers | Bucs Insider

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Buccaneers Director of College Scouting Tony Hardie talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the scouting process and preparations, unveiled the new rookie jersey numbers, and looked ahead to Rookie Minicamp this weekend.

NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: Atlanta Falcons

In addition to finding help for their secondary and receiving corps in the draft despite not having a first-round pick, the Falcons also found a new right tackle in April and made a trade of DTs with the Jaguars

Jason Licht Talks Selecting Rueben Bain Jr. in First Round on 'GMFB'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses on team selecting linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. in first round.

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising