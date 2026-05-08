Bucs Fill Out Rookie Minicamp with 40 Tryout Players

Among this year's tryout players are two players from the nearby University of South Florida: quarterback Gaston Moore and linebacker Mac Harris. Georgia Tech wide receiver Dean Patterson is another local product, having played his prep ball at Steinbrenner High School in Lutz. The Bucs also cast a wide net to bring in tryout players, attracting such prospects as Colorado School of Mines cornerback Jackson Zimmerman, Tarleton State outside linebacker Yasir Holmes and Augustana cornerback JayVian Farr. Some of the tryout players, such as Farr, have previously been on NFL rosters.

One of the most notable Buccaneers to get his first NFL shot as a tryout player was wide receiver Adam Humphries, who was not immediately signed by any team after the 2015 draft. The former Clemson standout instead came to Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp for a tryout and then earned a spot on the training camp roster and then on the 53-man active roster, as he survived the final cuts. Though he spent some time on the practice squad as a rookie, Humphries was fully entrenched on the roster by 2016 and would go on to catches 219 passes for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons with the Buccaneers. He later earned a lucrative deal with Tennessee in free agency.