Bucs Fill Out Rookie Minicamp with 40 Tryout Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 rookie minicamp began Friday, with at least 68 players participating (more additions are possible). That roster consists of seven 2026 draft picks, 14 undrafted free agents, seven first-year players from the Buccaneers' pre-existing roster and 40 prospects who are participating on tryout contracts.
Among this year's tryout players are two players from the nearby University of South Florida: quarterback Gaston Moore and linebacker Mac Harris. Georgia Tech wide receiver Dean Patterson is another local product, having played his prep ball at Steinbrenner High School in Lutz. The Bucs also cast a wide net to bring in tryout players, attracting such prospects as Colorado School of Mines cornerback Jackson Zimmerman, Tarleton State outside linebacker Yasir Holmes and Augustana cornerback JayVian Farr. Some of the tryout players, such as Farr, have previously been on NFL rosters.
One of the most notable Buccaneers to get his first NFL shot as a tryout player was wide receiver Adam Humphries, who was not immediately signed by any team after the 2015 draft. The former Clemson standout instead came to Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp for a tryout and then earned a spot on the training camp roster and then on the 53-man active roster, as he survived the final cuts. Though he spent some time on the practice squad as a rookie, Humphries was fully entrenched on the roster by 2016 and would go on to catches 219 passes for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons with the Buccaneers. He later earned a lucrative deal with Tennessee in free agency.
Here is the full list of the 65 minicamp participants (subject to change):
2026 Draft Picks
• OLB Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
• DL DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
• WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
• G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
• DB Keionte Scott, Miami
• TE Bauer Sharp, LSU
• LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
2026 Undrafted Rookies
• LS Wesley Brown, Fresno State
• S Ja'Qurious Conley, Charlotte
• QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas
• LB Caden Fordham, North Carolina State
• TE Kenny Fletcher Jr., Rutgers
• CB Ayden Garnes, Arizona
• DL Josiah Green, Duke
• P Aidan Laros, Kentucky
• G Henry Lutovsky, Nebraska
• Deshawn McKnight, Arizona
• OLB Jack Pyburn, LSU
• WR Eric Rivers Jr., Georgia Tech
• T Paul Rubelt, UCF
• WR Noah Short, Army
First-Year Players
• T Marshall Foerner, Minnesota-Mankato
• WR Garrett Greene, West Virginia
• G Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska
• DL Jayson Jones, Auburn
• DL Haggai Ndubuisi
• G Ben Scott, Nebraska
• RB Michael Wiley, Arizona
Tryout Players
C Jaquan Adams-Dunn, Tulsa
S Xavion Alford, Arizona State
RB Rashad Amos, Georgia State
S Devyn Bobby, Baylor
K Andrew Boyle, Oregon
WR Gary Bryant, Oregon
RB Kadarius Calloway, New Mexico State
CB Neil Campbell, UTEP
LS Scott Daly, Notre Dame
TE Ademola Faleye, Washington State
CB JayVian Farr, Augustana
OLB Korey Foreman, Fresno State
RB Anthony Frias, UCLA
LB Mac Harris, South Florida
TE Finn Hogan, Bowling Green
OLB Yasir Holmes, Tarleton State
DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State
OLB Keanu Koht, Vanderbilt
G Ryan Lengyel, Baylor
WR Keontez Lewis, Oklahoma
G Trevor Mayberry, Mississippi State
P Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky
C Joseph Michalski, Oklahoma State
QB Gaston Moore, South Florida
QB Chandler Morris, Virginia
CB Deshawn McCuin, San Diego State
WR Dean Patterson, Georgia Tech
P James Rendell, Notre Dame
CB Jordan Robinson, Virginia
LB Dylan Rosiek, Illinois
LB Nevaeh Sanders-McCombs, Mississippi State
G George Sell, Wake Forest
DL Travis Shaw, Texas
LS Spencer Triplett, North Carolina
K Nathanial Vakos, Wisconsin
WR Junior Vandeross, Toledo
WR Devin Voisin, South Alabama
CB Jarod Washington, South Carolina State
S Xavier Williams, Cincinnati
CB Jackson Zimmerman, Colorado School of Mines