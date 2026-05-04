Yaya Diaby Taking Steps Towards Leadership Role, Rueben Bain Jr. "Hungry" for 2026 Debut 

Entering Year Four, Buccaneers outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is focused on ascension as a leader. Last season, Diaby led the Bucs in sacks with 7.0 and finished sixth in pressure rate at 16.3% among pass rushers with at least 350 pass rush snaps per NextGen Stats. He is one of seven players since 2008 with 12-plus tackles for loss in each of their first three seasons, joining Lavonte David, Maxx Crosby, Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Micah Parsons and J.J. Watt. Diaby will vie to build off his 2025 campaign in the fall, carving out a mentorship role.

"I am doing whatever I can and I feel like I have earned the trust of the guys," said Diaby via the ‘Up&Adams’ Show. "I come to work every day and I have earned the trust of the coaches as well and I do believe that I will take that next step to be the next captain but it could go to anybody. It could go to me; it could go to Calijah [Kancey] and guys who have been here and work day and night to help this team in the best way."

Diaby possesses an imposing power profile and quickly gets out of his stance. He effectively separates at the point of attack and pairs lateral burst with the strength to bounce off tacklers. Diaby plays with proficient balance and body control, shedding blocks with a lethal punch. Todd Bowles' has maximized Diaby's flexibility at looping inside on stunts and the fourth-year player will strive to take a step forward as a captain in 2026, mentoring rookie Rueben Bain Jr.

The Bucs selected Miami's Bain in the first round of the draft to solidify the pass rush alongside Diaby and 2025 fourth-round pick David Walker. Bain plays with a leveraged attack and aggressive disposition on the field. He bulldozes blockers with violent hands and slashes through gaps effectively. Bain is stout as a run defender at the point of attack and brings his production – 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5. sacks over 38 games – to the Bucs.

"Just by looking at his eyes, he is hungry," said Diaby on his new teammate. "He has got that bad, bad look like he is about to get after it…In the whole edge class, he was the best in my eyes. I am so happy to have him as a part of this team."