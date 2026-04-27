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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs Receive Favorable Report Card | 2026 NFL Draft 

The Buccaneers’ brass received a favorable review post-draft from various outlets

Apr 27, 2026 at 11:24 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

DGR 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the rearview, with the Buccaneers taking six selections after the club traded up 10 spots in the sixth to grab tight end Bauer Sharp, giving up their seventh rounder. Tampa Bay has received praise for their acquisitions, with an overall consensus B grade during the three-day proceedings in Pittsburgh. The Bucs added outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round, inside linebacker Josiah Trotter in the second round, receiver Ted Hurst in the third, defensive back Keionte Scott in the fourth, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart with the 155th pick in the fifth round, guard Billy Schrauth with the 160th pick in the fifth and Sharp in the sixth. Here are several draft evaluations:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): A-

Chad Reuter praises the Bucs for snagging one of the most elite defenders in the class in Reuben Bain Jr. at 15 and finding a run-stuffing middle linebacker in Josiah Trotter following the departure of Lavonte David. He emphasized the Bucs pickup of Keionte Scott in the fourth, who has the versatility to play nickel, safety, or line up at outside corner.

"Tampa Bay was giddy to find Bain still waiting in the green room in the middle of the first round. He should be one of the top defenders in the draft class, wreaking havoc inside and outside in the Buccaneers' defensive system."

Bleacher Report (Kristopher Knox): B

Bleacher Report had Reuben Bain Jr. graded as the best-ranked pure edge rusher in the class and Knox described his ability to plug-and-play to invigorate the Bucs' defense. Both selections of Josiah Trotter and Ted Hurst were highly-regarded to help replace recently returned Lavonte David and departed Mike Evans.

"The top-ranked pure edge-rusher on the B/R board, Bain will immediately fill a big defensive need for the Bucs. While his draft stock took a bit of a hit from a shorter-than-ideal arm length, he should be a three-down disruptor as a rookie."

CBS (Pete Prisco): B

Prisco grades Rueben Bain Jr. as the Buccaneers best pick in the class, a powerful specimen that fills an immediate need to bolster the frontline in Tampa Bay. He notes Josiah Trotter's ability to step in and make an impact from the jump as a solid "return" of investment in the second round.

"Both Bain and second-round linebacker Josiah Trotter will be contributors right away. That's a good return. Fourth-round corner Keionte Scott has talent, so taking him in the fourth works. Sixth-round tight end Bauer Sharp is a late-round guy to watch."

FOX Sports (Rob Rang): B

Rob Rang applauds the Bucs taking three physical defenders to fortify the unit in three of their first four picks and commends their selection of Ted Hurst in the third, dubbing him one of the most intriguing of the 2026 class. In summation, he labeled the 2026 crew a "quality class" from the team's brass in Tampa Bay.

"In between, the Bucs nabbed one of the most exciting receiver prospects of this class in Ted Hurst, who might have been a first-round prospect had he starred at Georgia rather than Georgia State in college. Hurst has a long way to go before being considered any kind of replacement for free-agent departure Mike Evans, but like the longtime Bucs star, he offers a unique combination of size and speed."

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