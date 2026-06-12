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Alex Anzalone's Diversified Role in Todd Bowles' Defense 

On Thursday following an OTA practice, Alex Anzalone discussed getting a feel for Todd Bowles as a play-caller and his revamped role featuring more coverage reps and blitz opportunities

Jun 12, 2026 at 09:13 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Follow-Up June 11

On Thursday, the Buccaneers completed their final practice of Organized Team Activities prior to mandatory minicamp next week, and inside linebacker Alex Anzalone has carved out his role on defense. Anzalone will take over the weakside linebacker or "Mo" role in the middle of Todd Bowles' defense, adding another dimension with his multi-faceted skillset. Throughout offseason installs, Anzalone has garnered a feel for what Bowles' preferences and tendencies are as a play-caller, fostering faster play.

"He has a more complex system than what I am used to but it has been pretty easy to pick up and communicate and understand what he is trying to accomplish," said Anzalone. "I think the biggest thing for me as a linebacker is trying to see what he likes to call in certain situations and understanding him as a play-caller as opposed to the actual playbook."

Given the complexity of Bowles' defense and the various ways he uses players, Anzalone will see an uptick in coverage reps and blitzes. Anzalone possesses outstanding range and hip fluidity to cover running backs and tight ends down the field, as well as lateral quickness and solid closing burst. Whether a free run at the quarterback or mirroring a tight end down the seam, Anzalone will play a vital role in the club's 2026 defense. The 6'3" linebacker has the profile to favorably matchup with bigger slots, tight ends and backs, disrupting the catch point with a feisty disposition.

"You look at mismatches that offenses look for and a lot of tight ends around the league they look at because of their size and when you get a safety covering them, they obviously have the size advantage," stated Anzalone. "Me being a longer, athletic linebacker, I am able to do that role and I know now that I am going to be asked to do a little bit more than I have in the past and it is a benefit – God-given."

Throughout OTAs, his physicality and diagnosis skills have been on full display in the sweltering Florida heat. As more and more offenses transition to spread formats and the emergence of positionless weapons, linebackers have been forced to adapt and Anzalone's well-rounded skillset fits the mold of the modern era. He will be at the forefront of the Bucs' retooled defense and will help reinvigorate the unit as an enforcer.

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