Jon Gruden to Join Rondé Barber in TV Booth for Preseason Bucs-Chiefs Tilt

Jon Gruden was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for seven seasons and led the team to its first Super Bowl championship. Gruden also spent 10 years in the ESPN Monday Night Football booth as one of the most popular broadcasters in that series' long history. This August, those two experiences are going to intersect in a way that will be exciting for Buccaneers fans everywhere.

On August 22, Gruden will join Rondé Barber in the booth for the WFLA-TV broadcast of Tampa Bay's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Due to a scheduling conflict for the team's usual preseason play-by-play announcer, Chris Myers, Gruden will help call a game for the first time since he ended his MNF tenure following the 2017 season to take the Oakland Raiders' head coaching job. Myers will still call the Buccaneers' two road preseason games against the New York Jets on August 14 and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 28.

"I'm really excited about this Buccaneers team and the upcoming season," said Gruden. "It's going to be a real thrill to be in the stadium again calling the game with one of the greatest Bucs ever! Hope to see you there!"

In addition to the intersection of Gruden's coaching and broadcasting careers, the pairing with Barber in the booth is another perfect combination. Both men are members of the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium and both have extensive broadcasting experience. Barber has been providing color analysis for Tampa Bay preseason games for the past decade and a half and also spent seven seasons as a broadcaster for Fox. Barber also played in every game that Gruden coached with the Buccaneers and was a member of the 2002 team that captured the Super Bowl XXXVII trophy.

"I've been fortunate to spend the last 14 years calling Buccaneers preseason games with Chris Myers," said Barber. "A conflict in his schedule opened the door to do something a little different in our second preseason game. Rather than go with another traditional play-by-play partner, I jumped at the chance to team up with my Super Bowl-winning coach, Jon Gruden. It's a unique opportunity to share the booth responsibilities with someone who sees the game the way I do and brings incredible passion, insight, and knowledge of the Buccaneers. I'm looking forward to having some fun with my guy, JG, and hope everyone enjoys the broadcast when the Bucs take on the Chiefs on Saturday, August 22."

That contest is a rematch of the Buccaneers' other Super Bowl championship, as they defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl XL at Raymond James Stadium, becoming the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Having Gruden and Barber call the game unites the two most exciting stretches in 50 seasons of Buccaneers football.