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Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 70-79

It's another round largely made up of the big men in the offensive trenches as we continue our trip through the Bucs' 91-man camp roster, guessing at what could be the prime areas of focus for each of those players

Jul 15, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Barring any 11th-hour personnel moves, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to carry 16 offensive linemen on their training camp roster, with the first practice now just two weeks away. By the end of that camp, and the preseason slate of games, the team will likely reduce that total to either nine (what the Bucs started with in 2024) or eight (what they started with last season) on the 53-man regular-season roster. That obviously means the competition for these men is going to be fierce as their group is essentially cut by half.

However, that's not really the end of the roster opportunities for these 16 players. Last year, when the Buccaneers formed the first iteration of their practice squad right after the cutdown to 53, five of the 16 spots were devoted to offensive linemen. There is a potential outcome in which nearly all of the offensive linemen who start training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center in a fortnight will find a way to still be around in September.

And we are in the thick of examining those 16 linemen in our annual "Camp Goals" series. Yesterday's installment, which covered jersey numbers in the 60s, was 88.9% players in the offensive trenches. Now that we're moving on to the 70s jerseys, it's going to be another group heavy on blockers, with eight of the 10 players in that category.

In this series, we work our way down the Buccaneers' entire 91-man training camp roster, in numerical order, and suggest what the main focus for each player headed into this very formative period could be. The team goals for training camp are the same each summer – whittling out a 53-man roster for the regular season, determining the starting lineups and key regulars, and absorbing the offensive and defensive playbooks – but every player's situation is a little different.

The list below includes one All-Pro and last year's top undrafted signing success, plus a long-snapper and a rookie defensive linemen thrown in for variety's sake.

#70 T Benjamin Chukwuma: Chukwuma was probably the Buccaneers' top priority in the undrafted free agency signing period, as they gave the intriguing prospect from Georgia State the maximum allowed amount of guaranteed dollars in his rookie deal. That proved to be a very good decision. Chukwuma was quite impressive from the start and he easily locked down a spot on the 53-man roster, becoming the team's new swing tackle in the (temporary) absence of Justin Skule. He would go on to make two late-season starts at left tackle in place of an injured Tristan Wirfs, acquitting himself nicely in both cases. The Buccaneers have since re-signed Skule after his one season in Minnesota, which means they have multiple viable options for that swing tackle role behind starters Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, so the goal for Chukwuma would seem to be holding onto the role he carved out so impressively last season. In addition, this is a player who only played one season of high school football and a total of 23 games in college, so there is likely plenty of room for him to grow his game, which is a very good thing for him and the Buccaneers.

#71 LS Scott Daly: Like many, many specialists (kickers, punters and snappers) in the NFL, Daly had to take several shots at getting his foot in the door before finally landing a consistent job. In his case, he first tried out for a roster spot with the Bears in 2017 after finishing his career at Notre Dame, but didn't sign with a team until landing in the Cowboys' training camp the following year. He also had stints in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL before eventually making the Lions' regular season roster in 2021. Since then, however, Daly has played in 76 of a possible 85 regular season games with Detroit and Chicago, just missing one half of the 2023 campaign on injured reserve. To continue that run, he will need to prevail in another competition at his position; when he signed with the Buccaneers in May he joined a roster that already included incumbent snapper Evan Deckers, who has held that position for most of the past two seasons. For any long-snapper looking to win a training camp battle, the obvious goal is rock-solid consistency, with every snap delivered perfectly on target and with the desired velocity. Any added value shown in covering punts would be valuable to his cause, as well.

#72 G Luke Haggard: We discussed Haggard yesterday as a model other young and undrafted linemen could follow as they try to stick in the NFL. Haggard signed with the Bucs out of Indiana after the 2023 season and earned a spot on the practice squad as a rookie. He actually spent two entire seasons on that unit in Tampa before breaking through in his third season and spending nearly the entire season on the active roster while starting four games. That said, even with that promising ascension, the work is not over for Haggard in terms of establishing himself as a long-term NFL veteran. There is plenty of competition for the Bucs' reserve interior offensive line positions as he heads into his fourth camp from the likes of rookie fifth-rounder Billy Schrauth, veteran Dan Feeney, Elijah Klein and Ben Scott. For Haggard, the goal would be to continue to display to Buccaneer coaches that he is a player who can be trusted to keep the team's offensive front solid if called upon in the absence of a starter. Like all of Tampa Bay's offensive linemen, he'll be doing so while learning some new pages in the playbook as Zac Robinson installs some wide-zone concepts to the run game.

#73 DL Deshawn McKnight: As with the offensive line, the Buccaneers went heavy on interior defensive linemen on their practice squad last season, devoting four out of 16 spots to that position when it was first formed after the cuts. That could end up being important to McKnight, who will certainly head into camp hoping to win a spot on the active roster but could find another way to access the NFL if that doesn't come to pass. The Buccaneers paid a lot of attention to that position in the offseason, signing A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches and drafting DeMonte Capehart in the fifth round. Also returning in that crew are Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts, Elijah Simmons and Jayson Jones. This should be one of the most competitive positions in training camp. McKnight, who finished his college tenure with one strong season at Arizona in 2025, should be looking to demonstrate that, even with all those numbers on the defensive line, there is value for the Buccaneers in keeping him in Tampa and allowing him to develop.

#74 T Marshall Foerner: Foerner, who played collegiately at Minnesota State-Mankato, got his first crack at the NFL last year when he signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent and went to their training camp. However, he did not land a spot on the active roster or practice squad and despite subsequently getting tryouts with four other teams was not in the league in any capacity during the 2025 regular season. That said, the Buccaneers were one of those four teams to work Foerner out and after the season ended he was signed by the team to a reserve/futures contract in January. So now as he gets ready to go into his second NFL training camp, the goal, obviously, is to take the next step and turn that opportunity into some sort of job in the regular season, whether it be on the active roster or the practice squad. As noted above, the Bucs tend to keep a sizeable number of linemen on their practice squad, so if Foerner is not able to work his way into the active rotation he could still give his career a significant boost with a spot on the squad. As was also previously noted, the Bucs' value versatility in their reserve offensive linemen, so as many positions he can demonstrate the ability to handle would help his cause as well.

#75 G Billy Schrauth: The Bucs nabbed Schrauth in the fifth round of this year's draft and believed he might have come off the board a couple rounds earlier if not for the knee injury that cost him about half of his final season at Notre Dame. As such, they do see him as a lineman who could develop into a starter at some point. Schrauth still has to win a roster spot first, but very few players picked in the first round don't make the active roster out of their first training camp. That doesn't mean he can just coast through camp to an assumed spot among the 53, but it's a good bet that he will be a part of that number in the regular season. As such, this camp is more about determining what size of a role Schrauth will have and how soon he will have it. If he's one of four reserve linemen on the 53-man roster, for instance, will he also be one of the three who is active on game days? Will he just be a candidate at right and left guard, where he played in college, or will he be considered as an option at center as well? Will he be the first guy in if one of the starting guards has to leave a game?

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ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - September 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 31-25. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - September 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 31-25. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 12, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 12, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - November 09, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 28-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 09, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 28-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - November 16, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 44-32. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ORCHARD PARK, NY - November 16, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 44-32. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - December 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHARLOTTE, NC - December 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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#76 T Paul Rubelt: Rubelt played for an American football club in his hometown of Frankfurt-Oder Germany but only had one season of high school football (while spending a year in Illinois as a freshman) but he's not lacking in experience. He spent six years at UCF and in that time got into 62 games. In his final two seasons he started a total of 23 games, splitting them almost down the middle from left and right tackle. At an imposing 6-10.5 and 313 pounds, Rubelt will surely stand out in his rookie NFL training camp but of course he will be aiming to do that more with his play than his size. In fact, that height is almost unprecedented in the NFL and it naturally elicits concerns about his ability to get the proper leverage on the opponent he is blocking. Will he be able to get low enough to get under shorter opponents while still maintaining his balance and power, something that 6-9 former Buccaneer tackle Demar Dotson was able to do? He has certainly proved to a be a good athlete and a surprisingly fluid mover for his size, so there's reason to believe he will be able to make it work. If there is no 53-man roster spot for him at the end of the preseason, he can be signed with an International Player Pathway program exemption to the practice squad, allowing the Bucs to carry 17 players on that unit instead of 16. For that reason, it seems very likely that Rubelt will still be around for the regular season at the very least on the practice squad. In camp, though, he will still have a shot to show that he has the type of skills the Bucs would like to attempt to develop in the long run.

#77 T Justin Skule: Skule spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the Bucs' swing tackle, appearing in all 34 games and making a total of five starts at right and left tackle in 2024. Then he left in free agency and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings and ended up making nine starts, most of them in place of injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw. The Buccaneers obviously like Skule's body of work because they were quick to bring him back when he hit free agency again this year. He will now have some serious competition to be the primary swing tackle this season because of the impressive progression made by Chukwuma in his rookie season. Skule will presumably head into training camp with the aim of winning that job back, or convincing the Bucs to keep both him and Chukwuma active on game days. That will depend on the versatility of the three active reserves but isn't completely out of the question.

#78 T Tristan Wirfs: There's no reason for Wirfs to set his heights any lower than putting himself in prime contention for the title of best offensive tackle in the NFL, and maybe even winning the new NFL Protector of the Year award. He's already put himself in that strata by collecting five Pro Bowl invitations and two first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. In fact, he is the only player in NFL history to win that latter honor at both right and left tackle. It's probable, though, that Wirfs' goals for this camp go beyond just his own performance in practice. Especially in the absence of Lavonte David and Mike Evans, Wirfs is likely to join Baker Mayfield as two of the team's primary leaders and tone-setters. In particular, Wirfs will be leading the way in his group as the offensive line works to get back to the heights it achieved in 2024 before an injury-plagued 2025 season, and they'll be doing it while learning Robinson's offense.

#79 G Elijah Klein: Klein has stuck on the active roster for two seasons after being drafted in the sixth round in 2024, and he's been active on game days for most of that time, though he's earned just one start so far. Klein has some new competition for a spot as one of the team's reserve interior offensive lineman from two men who were not in last year's training camp – fifth-round draft pick Billy Schrauth and 2025 in-season addition Dan Feeney. To make himself a particularly value reserve and possibly show signs of being a starter at some point in his career, Klein will likely attempt to show that he can handle multiple positions, a coveted talent when active roster spots are limited on game days. He will look to show that he's a good fit in a new offensive that intends to lean on the athleticism and movement skills of its offensive linemen.

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Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 40-49

Rookie LB Josiah Trotter will be fighting for a starting spot in his first NFL training camp, while TE Ko Kieft is coming back from a season-ending injury and RB Sean Tucker could carve out a significant role in a new offense

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Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 30-39

The Bucs are counting on strong play and leadership from two defensive starters in this range of jersey numbers, and the list also includes multiple candidates to fill big roles on special teams

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Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 20-29

Our continuing series of contemplating the individual goals for each player headed into the Bucs' 2026 training camp continues with a group exclusively made up of defensive backs, including much of the projected starting secondary

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Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 10-19

As we continue our look at the potential areas of focus for each player on the Bucs' training camp roster, we get to a group mostly made up off pass-catchers, plus a few men throwing the passes

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Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 0-9

We begin our annual pre-camp project of suggesting goals for the summer for each player on the Bucs' 91-man roster, beginning with a group that includes last year's rookie sensation and this year's first-round pick

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Bucs 2026 Training Camp to Feature Eight Open Practices, Beginning July 30

Fans eager to see the new-look Buccaneers up close will get their first chance in this year's training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center, which will include eight open practices, including three open to the general public

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"Quarterback" Season 3: Top Moments of Baker Mayfield

A look at some of the top quotes by Baker Mayfield on the third season of the Netflix series "Quarterback"

Rueben Bain Jr.: "Tampa Bay has Their Version of a Young James Harrison"

Former Buccaneer Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Jon Gruden was a guest on the 95.7 WDAE radio show and discussed first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s ceiling, including a "double-digit sack" prediction

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 70-79

It's another round largely made up of the big men in the offensive trenches as we continue our trip through the Bucs' 91-man camp roster, guessing at what could be the prime areas of focus for each of those players

How to Watch Third Season of Netflix Series "Quarterback" Featuring Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is one of four quarterbacks to appear in the third season of the Netflix "Quarterback" series and here is how to view the behind-the-scenes drama

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 60-69

The Buccaneers hope to have the same lineup and the same effectiveness from their offensive line as they did during an excellent 2024 campaign, and four of those five starters are included in this entry of our camp goals series

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 50-59

There are a lot of jobs up for grabs for the players in the 50s jersey range heading into the Bucs' training camp

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 40-49

Rookie LB Josiah Trotter will be fighting for a starting spot in his first NFL training camp, while TE Ko Kieft is coming back from a season-ending injury and RB Sean Tucker could carve out a significant role in a new offense

Photos: Best of Emeka Egbuka's 2025 Season

View the best photos of WR Emeka Egbuka from the 2025 NFL Season.

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 30-39

The Bucs are counting on strong play and leadership from two defensive starters in this range of jersey numbers, and the list also includes multiple candidates to fill big roles on special teams

A'Shawn Robinson on His Aggressive Field Presence | Slice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL A'Shawn Robinson sits down with team reporter Casey Phillips to talk about his mentality, his interests off the field and how HC Todd Bowles' defensive play style influenced his decision to become a Buccaneer.

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 20-29

Our continuing series of contemplating the individual goals for each player headed into the Bucs' 2026 training camp continues with a group exclusively made up of defensive backs, including much of the projected starting secondary

Baker Mayfield Ranked 77th on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026

The NFL's unveiling of players included in this year's Top 100 countdown continues, and Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield came in at No. 77

What Will Kenneth Gainwell Bring to Tampa Bay's Offense? | Bucs Blitz

A look at the free agent acquisition of running back Kenneth Gainwell and what he will add to the Buccaneers' 2026 offense

NFL Moves Start of Scouting Combine to March in 2027

Next year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will start a week later than it typically has in the past, which means it will end just before the start of free agency… Those dates and others for the NFL's next calendar year

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 10-19

As we continue our look at the potential areas of focus for each player on the Bucs' training camp roster, we get to a group mostly made up off pass-catchers, plus a few men throwing the passes

Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 0-9

We begin our annual pre-camp project of suggesting goals for the summer for each player on the Bucs' 91-man roster, beginning with a group that includes last year's rookie sensation and this year's first-round pick

Photos: Best of Yaya Diaby's 2025 Season

View the best photos of OLB Yaya Diaby from the 2025 NFL Season.

Netflix's Quarterback Season 3 Official Trailer

Get an unprecedented look at Baker Mayfield on and off the field in Season 3 of Netflix's Quarterback. Coming July 14.

Let's Make Big Bucs Predictions | Fourth of July Week Roundtables

We wrap up our annual week of Roundtable debates with a bang, as each of us makes one very bold prediction for what a Buccaneer player may accomplish in 2026

Setting Statistical Goals for the Bucs in 2026 | Fourth of July Week Roundtables

From better rushing results to top-10 scoring finishes to a key turnaround on special teams, the Buccaneers.com trio of Brianna Dix, Gabriel Kahaian and Scott Smith are back to suggest some goals they would like to see the Bucs hit in 2026

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Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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