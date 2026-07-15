Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 70-79

Barring any 11th-hour personnel moves, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to carry 16 offensive linemen on their training camp roster, with the first practice now just two weeks away. By the end of that camp, and the preseason slate of games, the team will likely reduce that total to either nine (what the Bucs started with in 2024) or eight (what they started with last season) on the 53-man regular-season roster. That obviously means the competition for these men is going to be fierce as their group is essentially cut by half.

However, that's not really the end of the roster opportunities for these 16 players. Last year, when the Buccaneers formed the first iteration of their practice squad right after the cutdown to 53, five of the 16 spots were devoted to offensive linemen. There is a potential outcome in which nearly all of the offensive linemen who start training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center in a fortnight will find a way to still be around in September.

And we are in the thick of examining those 16 linemen in our annual "Camp Goals" series. Yesterday's installment, which covered jersey numbers in the 60s, was 88.9% players in the offensive trenches. Now that we're moving on to the 70s jerseys, it's going to be another group heavy on blockers, with eight of the 10 players in that category.

In this series, we work our way down the Buccaneers' entire 91-man training camp roster, in numerical order, and suggest what the main focus for each player headed into this very formative period could be. The team goals for training camp are the same each summer – whittling out a 53-man roster for the regular season, determining the starting lineups and key regulars, and absorbing the offensive and defensive playbooks – but every player's situation is a little different.

The list below includes one All-Pro and last year's top undrafted signing success, plus a long-snapper and a rookie defensive linemen thrown in for variety's sake.

#70 T Benjamin Chukwuma: Chukwuma was probably the Buccaneers' top priority in the undrafted free agency signing period, as they gave the intriguing prospect from Georgia State the maximum allowed amount of guaranteed dollars in his rookie deal. That proved to be a very good decision. Chukwuma was quite impressive from the start and he easily locked down a spot on the 53-man roster, becoming the team's new swing tackle in the (temporary) absence of Justin Skule. He would go on to make two late-season starts at left tackle in place of an injured Tristan Wirfs, acquitting himself nicely in both cases. The Buccaneers have since re-signed Skule after his one season in Minnesota, which means they have multiple viable options for that swing tackle role behind starters Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, so the goal for Chukwuma would seem to be holding onto the role he carved out so impressively last season. In addition, this is a player who only played one season of high school football and a total of 23 games in college, so there is likely plenty of room for him to grow his game, which is a very good thing for him and the Buccaneers.

#71 LS Scott Daly: Like many, many specialists (kickers, punters and snappers) in the NFL, Daly had to take several shots at getting his foot in the door before finally landing a consistent job. In his case, he first tried out for a roster spot with the Bears in 2017 after finishing his career at Notre Dame, but didn't sign with a team until landing in the Cowboys' training camp the following year. He also had stints in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL before eventually making the Lions' regular season roster in 2021. Since then, however, Daly has played in 76 of a possible 85 regular season games with Detroit and Chicago, just missing one half of the 2023 campaign on injured reserve. To continue that run, he will need to prevail in another competition at his position; when he signed with the Buccaneers in May he joined a roster that already included incumbent snapper Evan Deckers, who has held that position for most of the past two seasons. For any long-snapper looking to win a training camp battle, the obvious goal is rock-solid consistency, with every snap delivered perfectly on target and with the desired velocity. Any added value shown in covering punts would be valuable to his cause, as well.

#72 G Luke Haggard: We discussed Haggard yesterday as a model other young and undrafted linemen could follow as they try to stick in the NFL. Haggard signed with the Bucs out of Indiana after the 2023 season and earned a spot on the practice squad as a rookie. He actually spent two entire seasons on that unit in Tampa before breaking through in his third season and spending nearly the entire season on the active roster while starting four games. That said, even with that promising ascension, the work is not over for Haggard in terms of establishing himself as a long-term NFL veteran. There is plenty of competition for the Bucs' reserve interior offensive line positions as he heads into his fourth camp from the likes of rookie fifth-rounder Billy Schrauth, veteran Dan Feeney, Elijah Klein and Ben Scott. For Haggard, the goal would be to continue to display to Buccaneer coaches that he is a player who can be trusted to keep the team's offensive front solid if called upon in the absence of a starter. Like all of Tampa Bay's offensive linemen, he'll be doing so while learning some new pages in the playbook as Zac Robinson installs some wide-zone concepts to the run game.

#73 DL Deshawn McKnight: As with the offensive line, the Buccaneers went heavy on interior defensive linemen on their practice squad last season, devoting four out of 16 spots to that position when it was first formed after the cuts. That could end up being important to McKnight, who will certainly head into camp hoping to win a spot on the active roster but could find another way to access the NFL if that doesn't come to pass. The Buccaneers paid a lot of attention to that position in the offseason, signing A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches and drafting DeMonte Capehart in the fifth round. Also returning in that crew are Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts, Elijah Simmons and Jayson Jones. This should be one of the most competitive positions in training camp. McKnight, who finished his college tenure with one strong season at Arizona in 2025, should be looking to demonstrate that, even with all those numbers on the defensive line, there is value for the Buccaneers in keeping him in Tampa and allowing him to develop.

#74 T Marshall Foerner: Foerner, who played collegiately at Minnesota State-Mankato, got his first crack at the NFL last year when he signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent and went to their training camp. However, he did not land a spot on the active roster or practice squad and despite subsequently getting tryouts with four other teams was not in the league in any capacity during the 2025 regular season. That said, the Buccaneers were one of those four teams to work Foerner out and after the season ended he was signed by the team to a reserve/futures contract in January. So now as he gets ready to go into his second NFL training camp, the goal, obviously, is to take the next step and turn that opportunity into some sort of job in the regular season, whether it be on the active roster or the practice squad. As noted above, the Bucs tend to keep a sizeable number of linemen on their practice squad, so if Foerner is not able to work his way into the active rotation he could still give his career a significant boost with a spot on the squad. As was also previously noted, the Bucs' value versatility in their reserve offensive linemen, so as many positions he can demonstrate the ability to handle would help his cause as well.