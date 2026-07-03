Let's Make Big Bucs Predictions | Fourth of July Week Roundtables

Mayfield needs 12 wins to surpass Trent Dilfer as the most wins as a starting quarterback in Buccaneers history. I don't think the number is out of the question heading into next season. With the team built around Mayfield, the sky is the limit.

Brianna Dix: Rueben Bain Jr. Gets Double-Digit Sacks

This is bold considering we have not seen Rueben Bain Jr. play a single snap of NFL footballyet, but I am going to dream big and predict that Tampa Bay's 2026 first-round pick will be the first Bucs rookie to get double-digit sacks since Santana Dotson accomplished the feat in 1992. He was also the only rookie ever in club history to get that esteemed achievement. It has been over 30 years since a player donning a Bucs' jersey racked up double digits and it is long overdue. Why not Bain?

Bain, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, nabbed 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks for Miami. He plays with a staggering power profile and strikes with intensity. Bain possesses rare bend with a tight angle at the top of the rush for his frame and quickly sheds tackles with ease. He can collapse the pocket with bull rushes and can effectively transition from speed to power. Bain plays with consistent effort and aggression, which will undoubtedly translate to the NFL level. Todd Bowles will find ways to weaponize Bain in the rotation and in my hopeful estimation, it is to the tune of 10 or more sacks in 2026.

Scott Smith: Somebody, Anybody on the Bucs' Defense Snares Seven Interceptions

There was a time when this would not have been a bold prediction at all. Cedric Brown had nine interceptions for the Buccaneers in 1981, Jeremiah Castille had seven four years later and Wayne Haddix had all seven of his career interceptions in 1990. Donnie Abraham did it two years in a row! Ronde Barber set a Bucs record with 10 picks in 2001 and he only tied for the NFL lead. Brian Kelly had eight picks and only tied for the league lead in 2002, which nobody remembers because that defense featured cacophonous seasons from the likes of Barber, Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and John Lynch.

But the interception in the NFL is likely the penny in American circulation; it's slowly fading away. Last year, the entire league combined for 380 interceptions, the lowest total in an NFL season since the 1970 merger, discounting the nine-game, strike-marred 1982 campaign. On an individual basis, in 1983, fourteen different players had at least seven interceptions. In 1988, 10 payers did it. In 2001, Barber and seven others hit the mark. In 2006, the number was down to six, and in 2012 it was down to four. There hasn't been a season with even three players hitting that mark since 2018. Chicago safety Kevin Byard was the only one to do so last year. The last Buccaneer to have a seven-interception season was Kelly in that 2002 Super Bowl season.

So, yes, this is a very bold prediction, though I'm watering it down a bit by not singling out a specific Buccaneer defender who will hit the mark. Recent NFL history suggests its more likely for a safety to get seven interceptions than a quarterback, and I will note that both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are clearly big-time playmakers. Neither has approached anything close to seven picks in a season yet, but you never know. Maybe it's Jacob Parrish, who seems to have a knack for being around the football.