2026 Opponent Preview: Detroit Lions, Week 11

The Lions were busy handing out one-year deals in free agency on defensive additions, though only former Rams cornerback Roger McCreary may end up in the starting lineup. McCreary started 28 games in his first two seasons in Tennessee and may be an option for Detroit in the slot. Fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney out of Arizona State is very athletic but a little unpolished and may need some development time before challenging for a starting role. The Lions also added a pair of safeties in the Buccaneers' Christian Izien and the Steelers' Chuck Clark. Izien has shown the ability to fill multiple positions in the secondary, including nickel and strong safety, while Clark has made 80 career starts for the Ravens, Jets and Steelers.

Free agency also delivered a pair of depth pieces for the edge rush rotation in Payton Turner, most recently of Dallas, and D.J. Wonnum, who had 3.0 sacks as a full-time starter for the Panthers last year. More importantly, the team used its second-round pick on Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore, who is a favorite to start opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions used their last two draft picks to build defensive tackle depth, selecting Texas Tech's Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth round and Tennessee's Tyre West in the seventh. They also added former Jet Jay Tufele in free agency. Similarly, there are three new off-ball linebackers on the depth chart, including another Michigan product in fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder. Rolder has a nice combination of size and athleticism and an aggressive style of play and could eventually challenge for the weakside linebacker role. Added depth came in the former of former Texan Damone Clark and former Titan Joe Bachie.

2026 Departures

The trade briefly noted above that delivered Scruggs (plus a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh) also sent Montgomery – the Knuckles to Gibbs' Sonic – to Houston. Montgomery racked up 2,506 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Lion.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who had 171 catches in five seasons with the Lions, left in free agency for the Bears, while tight ends Anthony Firkser and Shane Zylstra found work in Washington and Buffalo, respectively. Kyle Allen, who was Goff's backup last season, chose to return to Buffalo on a two-year deal.

The Lions' offensive line overhaul began before the start of free agency when both left tackle Taylor Decker and center Graham Glasgow were released. Decker was with the Lions for a solid decade, starting 140 games; Glasgow spent seven years in Detroit in two different stints and saw extensive action at both center and guard. Neither player has signed with another team as of mid-June but neither had formally announced plans to retire, either. Backup guards Trystan Colon-Castillo and Kayode Awosika also found new starts in free agency.

Two defensive regulars for the Lions are now on the Buccaneers' roster, as Tampa Bay gave a two-year deal to linebacker Alex Anzalone and a one-year contract to edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad. Anzalone started 73 games over the last five seasons in Detroit and is regarded as one of the NFL's best coverage linebackers. Muhammad produced 14.0 sacks in 26 games for the Lions over the past two seasons. Edge rushers Marcus Davenport and Tyrus Wheat also will not be back. Davenport was limited by injuries to 10 games and 1.5 sacks in his two seasons in Detroit and has not been re-signed. Wheat had 1.5 sacks last year and has moved on to Dallas.

Linebacker Grant Stuard, a special teams ace, took a two-year deal to join the Rams while defensive tackles D.J. Reader and Roy Lopez also landed two-year contracts, with the Giants and Cardinals, respectively. Reader started all 32 games he played in for the Lions over two seasons and had 3.0 sacks. Lopez spent just one year in Detroit and contributed 2.0 sacks in a reserve role. Cornerback Amik Robertson took a two-year deal with the Commanders and cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Jalen Mills were not re-signed. Robertson saw significant action in the slot for the Lions the past two seasons. Safety Daniel Thomas, who made two starts last season, accepted a two-year contract in Washington.

Pressing Questions

Can the Lions' offense get back to peak level with a new coordinator and a revamped offensive line?

As was noted above, the Lions' offense was very good in 2025. However, it did not quite reach the same heights as it had in each of the previous three seasons under Johnson, who left to become the Bears' head coach. Detroit pivoted to Morton in the coordinator role but his stint calling plays was short, with Head Coach Dan Campbell taking over that responsibility at midseason after a surprising loss to the Vikings. The Lions fired Morton just after the season and turned to Petzing, who had the same role under Jonathan Gannon in Arizona. The Lions also have made significant changes to their offensive line this offseason, releasing tackle Taylor Decker and center Graham Glasgow and moving star right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side to replace Decker. Detroit then filled the subsequent opening at right tackle with first-round pick Blake Miller and replaced Glasgow with former Panther Cade Mays. Detroit averaged 373.2 yards of offense last season, which ranked fifth in the league, but they were routinely around the 400-yard mark during the Johnson years. With most of the same offensive skill-position stars in place – the exception being Montgomery, who was traded to Houston and replaced by Isiah Pacheco – the Lions have the personnel to challenge for the top offensive spot in the NFL if their changes at play-caller and offensive line work out.

Is Derrick Moore the bookend for Aidan Hutchinson the Lions have needed for some time?