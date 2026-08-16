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Buccaneers' Next Game: Chiefs Visit Tampa for Preseason Tilt

The Bucs will look to go 2-0 in the 2026 preseason as they welcome a visit to Raymond James Stadium from the Chiefs, their opponent on the same field in Super Bowl LV

Aug 16, 2026 at 03:25 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their 2026 preseason slate off to a good start, rallying from 10 points down at the Meadowlands to top the New York Jets, 24-16, on Friday night. Now, they return home for another preseason outing, this time against their opponents from Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers and Chiefs will meet on the evening of Saturday, August 22, with kickoff at Raymond James Stadium scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the only home game for the Buccaneers in August, and it will be broadcast locally by WFLA-TV.

This will mark the seventh meeting between Tampa Bay and Kansas City in the preseason, with the Buccaneers winning five of the first six. It's the first preseason game between the two teams in a decade-and-a-half, however, as their last battle was in 2011 in Kansas City, with the Bucs prevailing, 25-0. It is also just the second time the Chiefs have been back to Raymond James Stadium since the Buccaneers defeated them, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV, marking the second championship in franchise history.

Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs rested most of their starters in their preseason openers, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield is expected to see some playing time on Saturday but Mahomes, who is in the latter stages of his recovery from last year's ACL tear, may not be put at risk this preseason.

The Buccaneers got standout performances from a handful of rookies in their win over the Jets. Quarterback Jalon Daniels directed two second-half scoring drives and capped the second one with his own touchdown run. Cornerback Ayden Garnes picked off a Bailey Zappe pass in the second quarter and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown and a 10-10 tie. Outside linebacker Jack Pyburn recorded two of the Bucs' four sacks on defense. And outside linebacker David Walker, while not actually a rookie, did see his first NFL game action after missing last year with a knee injury, continued his strong showing in training camp with a pair of quarterback pressures.

The Chiefs lost their first preseason game on Saturday, falling 20-12 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. All of the home team's points came courtesy of Harrison Butker field goals, while Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson topped that with a pair of touchdown passes while completing 21 of 25 passes. Justin Fields, in his first year in Kansas City, filled in for Mahomes and completed all four of his passes for 41 yards before giving way to rookie Garrett Nussmeier. In his NFL debut, the seventh-round pick out of LSU completed 13 of 19 passes for 98 yards.

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