 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle of the Bays as Packers Rivalry Rekindled

Two teams that have an extensive shared history and a similar plight in the early going of the 2026 season will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 4 when the Packers visit the Buccaneers

Sep 27, 2026 at 10:17 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

next

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have a lot of shared history, but in the immediate sense they are essentially in the same place: trying to rebound from surprisingly slow starts to the 2026 season to get back into contention.

The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 with their 23-16 loss to Minnesota at home on Sunday, and also saw starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffer a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand near the end of the contest. As a result, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels may be making his first start against the Packers in Week Four at Raymond James Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, October 4.

Green Bay has struggled out of the gate, as well, falling to 1-2 with a resounding 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home last Thursday night. The Packers' division plight is tougher; Minnesota is 3-0 after its win in Tampa and Green Bay will be in fourth place if Chicago wins on Monday night against Philadelphia.

The Bucs and Packers have faced off 57 times, much of that when they were both in what used to be called the "Black and Blue Division" but was officially known as the NFC Central. The Packers lead the all-time series 33-23-1 (including the only tied game in Bucs history) but the Bucs have won three of the last four meetings.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Next Game: Homestand Continues with Visit from Vikings

Sitting at 0-2 for the first time since 2014, the Buccaneers will seek to right the ship in Week Three against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, who are 2-0 despite losing their starting quarterback in Week One

news

Buccaneers' Next Game: Cleveland Browns Visit for 2026 Home Opener

After a season-opening loss in Cincinnati, the Bucs return home to play another AFC North team, in this case a Cleveland Browns franchise that has some connection to Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield

news

Buccaneers' Next Game: This One Counts as Bucs Head to Cincinnati

Tampa Bay will kick off its 2026 regular season Sunday, September 16 with a road game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, where two potentially high-powered offenses will go up against new-look defenses on both sides

news

Buccaneers' Next Game: Tampa Bay Faces Jacksonville in Preseason Finale

The Buccaneers will strive to go 3-0 in the 2026 preseason slate as they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in the final preseason game

news

Buccaneers' Next Game: Chiefs Visit Tampa for Preseason Tilt

The Bucs will look to go 2-0 in the 2026 preseason as they welcome a visit to Raymond James Stadium from the Chiefs, their opponent on the same field in Super Bowl LV

news

Bucs-Panthers Battle for NFC South Title Set for Saturday Afternoon

Tampa Bay and Carolina will do battle with the division crown on the line in Week 18, and their clash will be the first game on the NFL schedule, set for kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET and to be broadcast by ESPN

news

Next Game: Buccaneers Visit Miami in Must-Win Mode

The Bucs will make their final road trip of the 2025 regular season in Week 16, heading to Miami to take on the Dolphins and new starting QB Quinn Ewers in a game that could keep Tampa Bay's division title hopes alive

news

Next Game: Bucs Visit Panthers for Critical NFC South Showdown

The Buccaneers will hit the road in Week 16 to play Carolina with first place in the NFC South at stake, as one of two meetings with the Panthers in the final three weeks of the regular season

news

Next Game: Bucs Back in Action Quickly as Falcons Visit Thursday Night

The Bucs will need to make a fast turnaround in Week 15 as they are scheduled to meet the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 11

news

Buccaneers' Next Game: Homestand Continues as Saints March into Tampa

The Buccaneers will try to finish off a season sweep of the rival New Orleans Saints in Week 14 as they play the middle game of a three-week homestand

news

Buccaneers' Next Game: Three-Game Homestand Starts with Cardinals Visit

Looking to get back on track after a pair of road losses in Buffalo and L.A., the Bucs will play the first of three straight home games in Week 13 when the Arizona Cardinals come to Raymond James Stadium

Latest Headlines

Bucs Drop to 0-3 with Vikings Defeat, Lose Baker Mayfield to Thumb Injury

The Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to visiting Minnesota on Sunday was punctuated by a late-game injury to starting QB Baker Mayfield, ending an evening of offensive frustration for both teams

Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle of the Bays as Packers Rivalry Rekindled

Two teams that have an extensive shared history and a similar plight in the early going of the 2026 season will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 4 when the Packers visit the Buccaneers

Todd Bowles' Thoughts Following Final vs. Vikings | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's status, limiting penalties & improving third-down efficiency.

Rapid Reaction: Vikings 23, Buccaneers 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-16 at Raymond James in Week Three

Jalon Daniels, Chris Godwin Jr. & More on Game vs. MIN | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton, QB Jalon Daniels, TE Cade Otton, T Tristan Wirfs and WR Chris Godwin Jr. spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Vikings vs. Bucs Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-16

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3

In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team

Vikings vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings

A'Shawn Robinson Intercepts a Deflected Pass | Vikings vs. Bucs Highlights

DL A'Shawn Robinson pulls in a deflected pass for an interception against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Ted Hurst III Scores First NFL TD | Vikings vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 40-yard touchdown to WR Ted Hurst III against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Best Photos of Vikings vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Buccaneers 13 - Vikings 17 | Third Quarter Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Rookies Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter Ruled Out

The Buccaneers' first two picks in this year's draft are sitting out the Vikings game due to injuries sustained last Sunday against the Browns, but second-year CB Jacob Parrish is returning to action after missing one contest

LIVE | Bucs Gameday Radio

Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Minnesota Vikings | Photos

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings

Vikings vs. Bucs Pregame | Photos

View pregame pictures from the Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 matchup

Power Through | Vikings vs. Bucs Game Trailer

When in the face of adversity, tackle it. Bucs have an opportunity to get right at home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Photos: View the Bucs' 2026 53-Man Roster

View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.

Bucs Use Final Practice Squad Elevation Option on S Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Buccaneers have activated veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad so that he can play on Sunday against Minnesota… This is the third and final time the Bucs can elevate Melifonwu during the regular season

Single Game Tickets

Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising