Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle of the Bays as Packers Rivalry Rekindled

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have a lot of shared history, but in the immediate sense they are essentially in the same place: trying to rebound from surprisingly slow starts to the 2026 season to get back into contention.

The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 with their 23-16 loss to Minnesota at home on Sunday, and also saw starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffer a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand near the end of the contest. As a result, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels may be making his first start against the Packers in Week Four at Raymond James Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, October 4.

Green Bay has struggled out of the gate, as well, falling to 1-2 with a resounding 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home last Thursday night. The Packers' division plight is tougher; Minnesota is 3-0 after its win in Tampa and Green Bay will be in fourth place if Chicago wins on Monday night against Philadelphia.