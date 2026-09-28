Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle of the Bays as Packers Rivalry Rekindled

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have a lot of shared history, but in the immediate sense they are essentially in the same place: trying to rebound from surprisingly slow starts to the 2026 season to get back into contention.
The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 with their 23-16 loss to Minnesota at home on Sunday, and also saw starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffer a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand near the end of the contest. As a result, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels may be making his first start against the Packers in Week Four at Raymond James Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, October 4.
Green Bay has struggled out of the gate, as well, falling to 1-2 with a resounding 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home last Thursday night. The Packers' division plight is tougher; Minnesota is 3-0 after its win in Tampa and Green Bay will be in fourth place if Chicago wins on Monday night against Philadelphia.
The Bucs and Packers have faced off 57 times, much of that when they were both in what used to be called the "Black and Blue Division" but was officially known as the NFC Central. The Packers lead the all-time series 33-23-1 (including the only tied game in Bucs history) but the Bucs have won three of the last four meetings.