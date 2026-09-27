5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3

- Chase McLaughlin connected on the field goal try from 54 yards out. It was his league-leading 14th made field goal of 50-plus yards since the start of last season.
- Vita Vea deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage, logging his second pass defensed of the day to tie his career high.
- A'Shawn Robinson intercepted Kyler Murray to record his second career interception.
- Alex Anzalone took down Kyler Murray for a two-yard sack on third down. It is the 14th sack of Anzalone's career, and his first as a Buccaneer. Additionally, Anthony Nelson took down Kyler Murray for a five-yard sack. It is his first sack of the 2026 season, increasing his career total to 22.5.
- David Walker dropped Kyler Murray for a nine-yard sack on third down to force a Vikings punt. It became Walker's second straight game with a sack. Walker's 2.0 sacks are tied for the fifth-most by a Buccaneer in their first three career games. He is the first Buccaneer to record multiple sacks in their first three career games since Antoine Winfield Jr. accomplished the feat in 2020.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18
In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Dolphins | Week 17
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 16
In the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Falcons | Week 15
In the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Saints | Week 14
In the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Cardinals | Week 13
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals, five notes stood out for the home team
Latest Headlines
Bucs Drop to 0-3 with Vikings Defeat, Lose Baker Mayfield to Thumb Injury
The Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to visiting Minnesota on Sunday was punctuated by a late-game injury to starting QB Baker Mayfield, ending an evening of offensive frustration for both teams
Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle of the Bays as Packers Rivalry Rekindled
Two teams that have an extensive shared history and a similar plight in the early going of the 2026 season will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 4 when the Packers visit the Buccaneers
Todd Bowles' Thoughts Following Final vs. Vikings | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's status, limiting penalties & improving third-down efficiency.
Rapid Reaction: Vikings 23, Buccaneers 16
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-16 at Raymond James in Week Three
Jalon Daniels, Chris Godwin Jr. & More on Game vs. MIN | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton, QB Jalon Daniels, TE Cade Otton, T Tristan Wirfs and WR Chris Godwin Jr. spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Vikings vs. Bucs Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-16
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.
5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3
In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team
Vikings vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2026
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
A'Shawn Robinson Intercepts a Deflected Pass | Vikings vs. Bucs Highlights
DL A'Shawn Robinson pulls in a deflected pass for an interception against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
Ted Hurst III Scores First NFL TD | Vikings vs. Bucs Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 40-yard touchdown to WR Ted Hurst III against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
Best Photos of Vikings vs. Bucs | Game Action
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Buccaneers 13 - Vikings 17 | Third Quarter Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September
How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Rookies Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter Ruled Out
The Buccaneers' first two picks in this year's draft are sitting out the Vikings game due to injuries sustained last Sunday against the Browns, but second-year CB Jacob Parrish is returning to action after missing one contest
Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Minnesota Vikings | Photos
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings
Vikings vs. Bucs Pregame | Photos
View pregame pictures from the Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 matchup
Power Through | Vikings vs. Bucs Game Trailer
When in the face of adversity, tackle it. Bucs have an opportunity to get right at home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
Photos: View the Bucs' 2026 53-Man Roster
View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.