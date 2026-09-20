5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2

- Cleveland rushed 14 times for 19 yards (1.36 average) in the first half. It is the fourth time in team history that the Bucs have held an opponent to 20-or-fewer rushing yards on 14-plus carries in the first half of a game.
- Chase McLaughlin converted his third field goal try of the day from 31 yards out, marking his 96th made field goals as a member of the Buccaneers, the fifth-most in team history.
- David Walker dropped Deshaun Watson for an 8-yard sack on third down, marking the first of his career after being sidelined his rookie season after tearing his ACL.
- Bucky Irving broke free for a 38-yard run, his longest rush since 2024. It is the fourth-longest carry of his career.
- Yaya Diaby recorded his 40th career tackle for loss when he dropped KC Concepcion for a six-yard loss. Diaby is one-of-11 players since 2023 to record 40-plus quarterback hits and 40-plus tackles for loss.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18
In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Dolphins | Week 17
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 16
In the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Falcons | Week 15
In the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Saints | Week 14
In the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Cardinals | Week 13
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bills | Week 11
In the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills, five notes stood out for the visiting team
Latest Headlines
After Lightning Delay, Bucs Can't Land Final Strike in Loss to Browns
The Buccaneers had a chance to win at the end against Cleveland following a 132-minute interruption due to nearby lightning, but two near-misses in the end zone doomed them to a 23-19 loss and their first 0-2 start in 12 years
Baker Mayfield: Bucs' Offense Is Close, Mistakes Are Frustrating
The Buccaneers' Week Two loss to Cleveland included unsatisfying results in the red zone, but QB Baker Mayfield thinks the Bucs are close to putting it all together
Rapid Reaction: Browns 23, Buccaneers 19
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns 23-19 at Raymond James in the home opener
Buccaneers' Next Game: Homestand Continues with Visit from Vikings
Sitting at 0-2 for the first time since 2014, the Buccaneers will seek to right the ship in Week Three against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, who are 2-0 despite losing their starting quarterback in Week One
Baker Mayfield on Facing Cleveland in Week Two | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed needing to make plays at the end of the game, the rain delay and getting back on track.
Todd Bowles on Result of Browns vs. Bucs | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed limiting penalties, needing to focus on tackling and dealing with adversity.
Browns vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-19
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.
5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
Bucky Irving, Tristan Wirfs & More on Game vs. CLE | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, WR Ted Hurst III, LB Alex Anzalone and T Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Best Photos of Browns vs. Bucs | Game Action
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 2 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns
Mayfield Launches Deep Pass to Johnson | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 49-yard pass to WR Tez Johnson against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Cade Otton Makes Diving One-Handed Catch | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton makes an incredible catch against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Mayfield Evades Pressure, Tosses TD to Egbuka | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to WR Emeka Egbuka against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Keionte Scott Blitzes, Notches First Sack of His Career | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie DB Keionte Scott gets his first-career NFL sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
David Walker Gets First-Career NFL Sack | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker notches his first-career sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Buccaneers 16, Browns 16 | Third Quarter Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September
Bucky Irving Rips 38-Yard Rush in First Quarter | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving explodes for a 38-yard gain in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Browns vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 2 2026
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns | Week 2 2026
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week Two of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.