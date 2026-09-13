5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1

- Josiah Trotter recorded his first career sack, dropping Joe Burrow for a nine-yard loss on third down. He finished the game with a team-high 10 combined tackles and became the first player in franchise history to record an interception return for a touchdown in their NFL debut and the first in the NFL since Brian Branch in 2023 (excluding the 1987 strike season). Over the past 10 seasons, only two NFL linebackers have recorded a sack, an interception and five-plus tackles in their debut, including Trotter and T.J. Watt (9/10/17).
- Chase McLaughlin converted a 51-yard field goal attempt, improving his field goal percentage from 50-plus yards to 87.1% (27-of-31) since joining the Bucs in 2023. That marks the highest field goal percentage across the NFL during that span with a minimum of 10 attempts.
- Bucky Irving scored his tenth career rushing touchdown, running it in for 10 yards out. Irving's 10 touchdowns lead all members of the 2024 draft class.
- In the Week One clash at Cincinnati, Baker Mayfield surpassed Vinny Testaverde (1,126) for the fourth-most completions in franchise history.
- Emeka Egbuka led the Bucs in receiving yards with 63 on five receptions. Rookie Ted Hurst III tallied his first career reception and finished with 36 yards on three receptions – all coming in the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18
In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Dolphins | Week 17
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 16
In the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Falcons | Week 15
In the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Saints | Week 14
In the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Cardinals | Week 13
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bills | Week 11
In the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Patriots | Week 10
In the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots, five notes stood out for the home team
Latest Headlines
Bucs Fumble Season Opener, Fall to Bengals in Cincinnati
Fumbles on three straight drives in the first half led to 21 points for the Bengals at Paycor Stadium and the Bucs' comeback was snuffed by another fumble in an eventual 33-27 loss to open the 2026 season
Bucs vs. Bengals Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 33-27
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Todd Bowles on Season Opener: Limiting Turnovers | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed holding on to the ball, CB Benjamin Morrison's performance & LB Josiah Trotter pick-six.
Baker Mayfield on Adjustments: Making Corrections | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed taking accountability, the importance of ball security and moving forward next week against the Cleveland Browns.
Josiah Trotter, Tristan Wirfs & More on Game vs. Cincy | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum, LB Josiah Trotter and T Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.
0:00 CB Zyon McCollum
2:05 LB Josiah Trotter
5:13 T Tristan Wirfs
Rapid Reaction: Bengals 33, Buccaneers 27
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-27 at Paycor Stadium in the season opener
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
Baker Mayfield Scrambles for TD | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Pick 6! Josiah Trotter Takes it to the House | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights
LB Josiah Trotter grabs an interception return for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Josiah Trotter Notches First NFL Sack | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights
LB Josiah Trotter gets a sack on third down against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Scores 10-Yard Rushing TD | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights
RB Bucky Irving rushes for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Godwin Jr. 30-Yard Catch and Run | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. showcases his stiff-arm strength on 30-yard catch against the Bengals.
Best Photos of Bucs vs. Bengals | Game Action
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 1 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Bucs vs. Bengals Game Blog | Week 1 2026
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bengals | Week 1 2026
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Bengals 27 - Buccaneers 20 | Third Quarter Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September
Bucs-Bengals Inactives | Christian Rozeboom Cleared to Play
LB Christian Rozeboom, the only player considered questionable on the Bucs' Friday injury report, is active on Sunday in Cincinnati but WR Jalen McMillan and RB Sean Tucker will not play
Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Cincinnati Bengals | Photos
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 1 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Bucs vs. Bengals Pregame | Photos
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 matchup