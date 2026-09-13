 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs vs. Bengals Game Blog | Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 13, 2026 at 01:00 PM
Author Image
Author Image
by Gabriel Kahaian & Brianna Dix

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 1 2026
  • Sun. 9/13 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Paycor Stadium

What You Need to Know

Related Content

news

Bucs vs. Jaguars Game Blog | Preseason Week 3 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Chiefs vs. Bucs Game Blog | Preseason Week 2 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets

news

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 18 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

Bucs vs. Dolphins Game Blog | Week 17 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins

news

Bucs vs. Panthers Game Blog | Week 16 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 15 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

news

Saints vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 14 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints

news

Cardinals vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals

news

Bucs vs. Rams SNF Game Blog | Week 12 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 12 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams

news

Bucs vs. Bills Game Blog | Week 11 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 game vs. the Buffalo Bills

Latest Headlines

Bucs Fumble Season Opener, Fall to Bengals in Cincinnati

Fumbles on three straight drives in the first half led to 21 points for the Bengals at Paycor Stadium and the Bucs' comeback was snuffed by another fumble in an eventual 33-27 loss to open the 2026 season

Bucs vs. Bengals Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 33-27

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Todd Bowles on Season Opener: Limiting Turnovers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed holding on to the ball, CB Benjamin Morrison's performance & LB Josiah Trotter pick-six.

Baker Mayfield on Adjustments: Making Corrections | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed taking accountability, the importance of ball security and moving forward next week against the Cleveland Browns.

Josiah Trotter, Tristan Wirfs & More on Game vs. Cincy | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum, LB Josiah Trotter and T Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.

0:00 CB Zyon McCollum
2:05 LB Josiah Trotter
5:13 T Tristan Wirfs

Rapid Reaction: Bengals 33, Buccaneers 27

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-27 at Paycor Stadium in the season opener

5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1

In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team

Baker Mayfield Scrambles for TD | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Pick 6! Josiah Trotter Takes it to the House | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights

LB Josiah Trotter grabs an interception return for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Josiah Trotter Notches First NFL Sack | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights

LB Josiah Trotter gets a sack on third down against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bucky Irving Scores 10-Yard Rushing TD | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights

RB Bucky Irving rushes for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Godwin Jr. 30-Yard Catch and Run | Bucs vs. Bengals Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. showcases his stiff-arm strength on 30-yard catch against the Bengals.

Best Photos of Bucs vs. Bengals | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 1 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Bucs vs. Bengals Game Blog | Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bengals | Week 1 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Bengals 27 - Buccaneers 20 | Third Quarter Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Bucs-Bengals Inactives | Christian Rozeboom Cleared to Play

LB Christian Rozeboom, the only player considered questionable on the Bucs' Friday injury report, is active on Sunday in Cincinnati but WR Jalen McMillan and RB Sean Tucker will not play

Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Cincinnati Bengals | Photos

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 1 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Bucs vs. Bengals Pregame | Photos

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 matchup

Tampa Bay vs. Everybody | Bucs vs. Bengals Game Trailer

Silence the doubters. Write your own destiny. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2026 NFL Season with something to prove.

Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising