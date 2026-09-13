Bucs vs. Bengals Game Blog | Week 1 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 1 2026
- Sun. 9/13 at 1:00 p.m.
- Paycor Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 12 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams
Fumbles on three straight drives in the first half led to 21 points for the Bengals at Paycor Stadium and the Bucs' comeback was snuffed by another fumble in an eventual 33-27 loss to open the 2026 season
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed holding on to the ball, CB Benjamin Morrison's performance & LB Josiah Trotter pick-six.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed taking accountability, the importance of ball security and moving forward next week against the Cleveland Browns.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum, LB Josiah Trotter and T Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.
0:00 CB Zyon McCollum
2:05 LB Josiah Trotter
5:13 T Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-27 at Paycor Stadium in the season opener
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
QB Baker Mayfield runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
LB Josiah Trotter grabs an interception return for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
LB Josiah Trotter gets a sack on third down against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
RB Bucky Irving rushes for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. showcases his stiff-arm strength on 30-yard catch against the Bengals.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 1 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September
LB Christian Rozeboom, the only player considered questionable on the Bucs' Friday injury report, is active on Sunday in Cincinnati but WR Jalen McMillan and RB Sean Tucker will not play
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 1 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 matchup