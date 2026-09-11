 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Performance Preview: Week One Star – Chris Godwin Jr., Alex Anzalone or Kenny Gainwell?

Gabriel Kahaian joins Brianna Dix and Scott Smith this season in their weekly competition of predicting who the Bucs' brightest star will prove to be in the upcoming game, and two of three picks are players new to the roster in 2026

Sep 11, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Scott SmithBrianna Dix & Gabriel Kahaian
performance

We introduced our "Performance" Preview competition on Buccaneers.com last season, wherein Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix and I made weekly picks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster in an attempt to predict who would shine the brightest in that week's game. Team Reporter Casey Phillips served as our esteemed judge after the games, choosing which of us had made the best pick, and after 16 games Bri and I were tied at seven wins each, with two weeks that were a "push" because neither player did enough to impressive Judge Casey.

So it all came down to Week 18 as the Buccaneers prepared to play the Carolina Panthers with the NFC South title on the line. Tampa Bay won that game…but Carolina still got the division crown on a tiebreaker thanks, weirdly, to a win that same weekend by the Atlanta Falcons. Fittingly, Bri and I didn't end our competition with a winner, either. She picked Jalen McMillan and I took Antoine Winfield Jr. and neither stood out, leading to another push and a season-long tie.

To try to make such an outcome less likely this year, we've invited a third person into our competition: Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian, who you will remember from his participation in various Roundtable discussions throughout the offseason. This will also give Casey one more option each week, hopefully leading to fewer pushes.

The rules are simple: Gabe, Bri and I each pick one Buccaneers player on Friday and explain why we think they are poised for a big game. We can't duplicate picks so order may matter, and since he's the new guy we felt it was only right to let Gabe go first. Bri will follow with her pick and I'll finish it up. Next week, the pick order will rotate.

So there it is, Gabe. Nothing left to do now but the pickin'.

Gabriel Kahaian: Chris Godwin Jr.

I got pretty lucky with the draw and landed the first pick to kick off the new year. As we approach the first weekend of the regular season, one thing is pretty apparent in the Buccaneers' building. After a full offseason of training with no recovery to work around, Chris Godwin Jr. has never looked better and I cannot imagine a more reliable player for my Performance Preview debut.

During his press conference earlier this week, franchise record-setting quarterback Baker Mayfield said he is seeing "the best version of Godwin" he's ever seen, which is remarkable considering everything the wide receiver has been through during his 10-year tenure. Godwin looked outstanding throughout training camp and I fully believe he will return to elite form in 2026. In Zac Robinson's new offense, Godwin is expected to line up in the slot, where he has thrived throughout his career. Robinson has always had a knack for getting the most out of his slot receivers and this year should be no different with Godwin now in his system. In Week One, I predict Mayfield will lean on his most-proven weapon and Godwin will come up big in Cincinnati.

Brianna Dix: Alex Anzalone

Free agent acquisition Alex Anzalone was given the green dot and captain patch in his first year as a Buccaneer for a reason. Since his arrival, he has flown around the defense making clutch plays and has spurred the unit as a vocal leader. Since 2021, Anzalone is the only linebacker in the league to have accumulated at least 450 tackles, 30 passes defensed and 9.0 or more sacks. In Week One against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, I think Anzalone is primed to have a breakout game.

Whether causing disruption in the pocket on a blitz, covering dual-threat Chase Brown or limiting yards-after-catch by the Bengals' weapons, Anzalone will have an opportunity to showcase his multi-faceted skillset. He will be responsible for conveying the play call to the rest of the defense and getting players lined up, as well as making adjustments based on the offensive formation. Following the retirement of Lavonte David, a new era begins on Sunday in the middle of Todd Bowles' defense and Anzalone is the 2026 pillar. With his instincts, playmaking skills, football IQ and coverage prowess, Anzalone is poised to be a season-opener catalyst for Tampa Bay. Given the impressive start that the Bucs' defensive unit had in the preseason against the Chiefs with two-straight three-and-out's to start the game, I look for the squad to continue the trend in Cincinnati. The revamped front and pressure provided by Rueben Bain Jr. and Yaya Diaby will allow Anzalone to flow and make plays on the ball.

Scott Smith: Kenny Gainwell

The Bengals, like the Buccaneers, went to great lengths during the 2026 offseason to try to shore up their defense. Of course, there's no guarantee that either team's reconstruction efforts will yield the desired results, but there is definitely a good chance that Cincinnati will be stronger on that side of the ball this season after finishing last in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed in 2025.

It's worth noting, however, that most of the Bengals' defensive additions were to the defensive front. Among the back-seven starters, the only expected newcomer is safety Bryan Cook. Is it possible then, that some of Cincinnati's pass-coverage numbers of 2025 will prove to be a little sticky in the new season. At least from the Buccaneers' perspective, that would be a welcome outcome in Week One, in one particular area. In 2025, the Bengals' defense ranked last in all four of these categories: total yards after catch allowed (2,483), YAC per reception (7.5), yards allowed on completions behind the line of scrimmage (778), average yards allowed on completions behind the line of scrimmage (5.76).

All of that, of course, signals problems dealing with screen passes. If that is still an issue for Cincinnati at the start of this season – and, again, there's no guarantee that will carry over from last year – the Buccaneers may choose to take advantage. And if they do, the obvious candidates to be on the other end of Baker Mayfield's screen passes are running backs Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Either one would be a perfectly valid choice here, but I'll go with Gainwell after the fourth among all NFL running backs last season with 73 receptions while playing for the Steelers.

The danger with making this pick in Week One is that we don't yet have a feel for how the reps and touches are going to be split between Irving and Gainwell. Will it be a "hot hand" type of situation in any given game? If so and I chose the wrong hand, I'm probably not taking the win home this week. But Gainwell is the shiny new penny and I can't resist picking it up. I'm saying 75-plus yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Related Content

news

Performance Preview: Will Jalen McMillan or Antoine Winfield Jr. Star in Must-Win Game?

In one final "pick to click" showdown for all the marbles between Buccaneers.com contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith, we have one bet each on offense and defense

news

Performance Preview: Big Game on Tap for Bucky Irving or Emeka Egbuka?

As their season-long "Pick to Click" competition comes down to the wire, both Brianna Dix and Scott Smith go with potential offensive stars in Miami in Week 17

news

Performance Preview: Prime-Time Breakout for Rachaad White or Antoine Winfield Jr.?

With their season-long pick-to-click competition heating up in the stretch run, Buccaneers.com's Brianna Dix and Scott Smith take another crack at predicting which Buc will come up big on Thursday night

news

Performance Preview: Will Chris Godwin Jr. or Kam Johnson Come Up Big vs. Saints?

The "pick to click" competition between Buccaneers.com's Brianna Dix and Scott Smith is heating up, and every game from here on out is a big one, with both picks this week landing on wide receivers

news

Performance Preview: Will Vita Vea or Lavonte David Wow the Home Crowd?

With their season-long competition to predict each game's standout performer, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith are all tied up in the standings and are both going with defensive captains in Week 13

news

Performance Preview: A Prime-Time Star Turn for Sterling Shepard or Tristan Wirfs?

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith go head to head once again in their weekly "pick to click" contest, this time picking two very different sorts of players on the Bucs' offense

news

Performance Preview: Who's Ready to Shine for the Bucs in Buffalo, Rachaad White or Cade Otton?

As Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their season-long head-to-head "pick to click" contest on Buccaneers.com, both contributors go with an offensive player in Week 11

news

Performance Preview: Will Emeka Egbuka or Tykee Smith Shine Brightest Against the Patriots?

As Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their season-long head-to-head "pick to click" contest on Buccaneers.com, we have a pair of young stars on either side of the ball pitted against each other

news

Performance Preview: Yaya Diaby or Sean Tucker More Likely to Shine in New Orleans?

Buccaneers.com contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their season-long "pick to click" style competition, with their Week Eight picks coming on opposite sides of the ball

news

Performance Preview: Big Prime-Time Game Ahead for Rachaad White or Cade Otton?

The dominance of Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix continues in a weekly "pick to click" competition…Can Scott Smith turn things around in Week Seven?

news

Performance Preview: Big Game Coming for Tykee Smith or Tez Johnson?

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their season-long competition – currently being controlled by Briana – of predicting which players will have star turns in the Bucs' next outings

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bengals | Week 1 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Rueben Bain's "Freaky" Bend and Challenge of Facing Dexter Lawrence II | Bucs Blitz

On Thursday, Tristan Wirfs chatted Rueben Bain Jr.'s bend and Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke on the challenge of facing nose Dexter Lawrence II and the growth of rookie Ted Hurst III

Performance Preview: Week One Star – Chris Godwin Jr., Alex Anzalone or Kenny Gainwell?

Gabriel Kahaian joins Brianna Dix and Scott Smith this season in their weekly competition of predicting who the Bucs' brightest star will prove to be in the upcoming game, and two of three picks are players new to the roster in 2026

Run Defense and Red Zone Pressure | Bucs-Bengals Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers and Bengals kick off their 2026 season together on Sunday in Cincinnati and the result could hinge on how things unfold in the trenches and who gets the upper hand inside the 20

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Sept.10: McMillan, Tucker Among Limited Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 1 matchup

Tristan Wirfs Eyes Return of Bucs' 2024 Rushing Dominance | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bengals, Week 1

The Bucs kick off their 2026 season on Sunday in Cincinnati, where they will face a loaded, Joe Burrow-led offense and a defense that aggressively attempted to make major upgrades during the offseason

Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin Jr. & More on Setting the Tone | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr. & RB Kenny Gainwell as they speak to the media after Thursday's Week 1 practice.

Zac Robinson: Excited to 'Cut it Loose' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 1 practice. OC Robinson discussed the versatility of the Buccaneers' offense, his relationship with QB Baker Mayfield and the challenge of facing the Bengals' defensive front.

2026 Season Trailer, Featuring Chris Godwin Jr.

Once you hear the cannons, you realize, Sundays are for the Krewe. Raise the flags.

George Edwards on Fierce Competition in Week One | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 1 practice. Coordinator Edwards discussed preparing for the Bengals, his excitement to see the growth of the defense and OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s elite physicality on the field.

Reaction to Baker Mayfield's Franchise-Record Deal | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the extension of QB Baker Mayfield, the excitement surrounding the new NFL season and what to expect when the team travels to Cincinnati for Week One vs. the Bengals.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Bengals in Week One

The Buccaneers will take on the Bengals in the 2026 season opener at Paycor Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Zyon McCollum: "A Ball in the Air Belongs to Us"

Buccaneers' cornerback Zyon McCollum discussed the team's mentality on facing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Sunday

Jason Licht Cements Baker Mayfield's Future in Tampa Bay | Salty Dogs

GM Jason Licht joins the show to discuss Baker Mayfield's record-setting contract, and Jeff and Scott also run down all the start-of-season news and what they're most excited to see in Cincinnati

Baker Mayfield: New Contract Doesn't Mean I Have Made It

With a "life-changing" deal in hand, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield insisted he still has a lot to prove on the field and that he remains motivated by such goals as winning the Super Bowl

Baker Mayfield on Earning The Largest Deal in Team History | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 1 practice. QB Baker Mayfield discussed his relationship with the organization, his thoughts on his new contract and Tampa Bay being his home.

Buccaneers-Bengals: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week One

Tampa Bay's cornerbacks will get a serious challenge right out of the gate in 2026, while the Bucs' offense will be hoping to reestablish the ground game and help Baker Mayfield continue his trend of fast season starts

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Sept.9: Tucker Did Not Participate, McMillan and Bain Jr. Limited

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 1 matchup

Baker Mayfield Raises Standard of Offense & More | Bucs Blitz

A look at how Baker Mayfield's fiery disposition and leadership on the field raises the play of the offense, along with Alex Anzalone leading by example and an introduction of the Buccaneers' 2026 radio broadcast coverage crew

Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising