Zyon McCollum: "A Ball in the Air Belongs to Us"

After both the Buccaneers and Bengals fell short of their individual aspirations in 2025 and missed a postseason run, both clubs will vie for redemption this fall. To open the 2026 slate on their quest for another NFC South crown, the Buccaneers' secondary will face a juggernaut in quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow, a surgical passer with pinpoint precision, missed nine games last season with a toe injury. When healthy, he is one of the best in the NFL at carving defenses with vision and touch. He plays with stellar anticipation and throws pass catchers away from coverage. His go-to dynamic duo, Chase and Higgins, lights the fuse. Chase wins at all three levels of the field and still recorded 125 catches for 1,412 yards in 2025 despite shifts in the offense. He can turn a screen or a hitch into an 80-yard gain and possesses outstanding hand-eye coordination at the catch point. Chase transforms into a running back in the open field post-catch and has a well-rounded route tree.

Higgins is another big-bodied receiver and friendly target for Burrow. He dominates in the red zone and showcases his physicality at the top of routes. Higgins pairs insane body control with long strides to generate separation. He climbs the ladder with ease downfield and utilizes speed variations to bait coverage.

On Sunday, both Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish will be tasked with mitigating the two-headed monster's efficiency inside Paycor Stadium. Parrish locked up the other starting spot opposite McCollum and has smooth hips in transition and short-area twitch. His route recognition is evident on the field and McCollum has the footwork to match releases from his backpedal. Following practice on Wednesday, McCollum discussed embracing the challenge and relishing the opportunity in Week One.