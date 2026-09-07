Yaya Diaby Focused on Finishing Plays

The most telling combination of statistics to describe Yaya Diaby's third NFL campaign is also the one he has heard the most from critics and pundits. It comes down to two numbers, which while perfectly complimentary of Diaby's game on their own, are less satisfying when combined.
First, Diaby finished the 2025 season with 66 quarterback pressures according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which tied for the eighth most in the NFL. Second, he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense with 7.0 sacks, giving him 19.0 through his first three seasons. That's a good number for a third-round draft pick whose scouting report suggested his primary role in the NFL would be as an edge-setter against the run.
Diaby's pressure numbers last season exactly matched those of Houston Texans star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. The issue is that Hunter's pressures produced 15.0 sacks. The Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu had 61 pressures in the 2025 season but also finished with 13.0 sacks. Thus, there is a sense that Diaby has left some sack production on the table, and he's ready to change that discussion in 2026.
"Just focusing on pass rush, man, and finishing," said Diaby on Monday as the Buccaneers began their preparations for the regular season opener in Cincinnati. "That's just been my whole scenario. Everything everybody's been saying: 'He can't finish. He gets a lot of pressure.' That's just been my whole thing this offseason, trying to find ways to finish, trying to find ways to rush smart. Having guys like Calijah [Kancey], you've got to be able to rush smart and be where you need to be. It's going to help me out a lot."
Diaby's reference to Kancey, the interior defensive linemen who led the Bucs with 7.5 sacks in just 12 games in 2024, is a nod to knowing the best route to where the quarterback is going to be given how he is affected by the other pass rushers. Earlier this offseason, second-year edge rusher David Walker referred to that emphasis as "four equals one," stressing the need to hunt the passer as a coordinated unit.
The Bucs also paired that emphasis with a very pointed attempt to increase their pass-rushing talent across the board. That included the free agency addition of Al-Quadin Muhammad, the selection of Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the draft and the return to health of Walker, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve after being a standout throughout the offseason.
View the best photos of OLB Yaya Diaby from the 2025 NFL Season.
In particular, the Bucs are hoping that starting Diaby and Bain together will give them a duo that will be difficult for opposing lines to contain. So far, they have only played six defensive game snaps together, with the Bucs only giving very limited preseason time to their starters, but even in that small sample size Diaby got a feel for how it is going to play out.
"Those quick two series, man, just seeing how we were already meeting at the quarterback, I know it's going to be a fight this season, who's going to get there first," he said. "Then with the interior guys as well."
As for Kancey and what he could do to create opportunities for Diaby and others, suffice it to say that Diaby is excited about the possibilities. When he mentioned a competition between himself and Bain for the Bucs' sack lead in 2026, he threw Kancey into the equation as well, especially if the latter defender meets his goal of playing a full schedule for the first time in his young career.
"He's been getting after it, getting back to his flow," said Diaby of Kancey, who missed all but three games last season due to a pectoral injury. "Every time he comes off the field, we both ask each other, 'How is practice going? How are you feeling?' He's been moving really good, and that's all I'm praying for, for him to get all 17 games in. I know if he gets all 17 games he's going to be in the race with me and Rueben and the other guys."
Diaby's 19.0 sacks over the past three seasons are the most for any Buccaneer player in that span, but he may still just be scratching the surface. Head Coach Todd Bowles sees a player primed to take another step forward.
"I think he's really grown in getting the scheme down and understanding what he has to do and how to play," said Bowles. "In doing so, understanding the defense and then talking to the other guys, knowing that the pass rush has to work together. It's not just him out on the edge trying to get a sack right there. It's him and Bain talking to each other, as well as him and Kancey and Vita [Vea], as far as setting each other up. And that part of his game has really grown."