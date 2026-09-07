 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yaya Diaby Focused on Finishing Plays

Bucs OLB Yaya Diaby ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in QB pressures in 2025 but wasn't satisfied with how many of those plays turned into sacks and is working to change that in his fourth season

Sep 07, 2026 at 04:18 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

yay

The most telling combination of statistics to describe Yaya Diaby's third NFL campaign is also the one he has heard the most from critics and pundits. It comes down to two numbers, which while perfectly complimentary of Diaby's game on their own, are less satisfying when combined.

First, Diaby finished the 2025 season with 66 quarterback pressures according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which tied for the eighth most in the NFL. Second, he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense with 7.0 sacks, giving him 19.0 through his first three seasons. That's a good number for a third-round draft pick whose scouting report suggested his primary role in the NFL would be as an edge-setter against the run.

Diaby's pressure numbers last season exactly matched those of Houston Texans star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. The issue is that Hunter's pressures produced 15.0 sacks. The Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu had 61 pressures in the 2025 season but also finished with 13.0 sacks. Thus, there is a sense that Diaby has left some sack production on the table, and he's ready to change that discussion in 2026.

"Just focusing on pass rush, man, and finishing," said Diaby on Monday as the Buccaneers began their preparations for the regular season opener in Cincinnati. "That's just been my whole scenario. Everything everybody's been saying: 'He can't finish. He gets a lot of pressure.' That's just been my whole thing this offseason, trying to find ways to finish, trying to find ways to rush smart. Having guys like Calijah [Kancey], you've got to be able to rush smart and be where you need to be. It's going to help me out a lot."

Diaby's reference to Kancey, the interior defensive linemen who led the Bucs with 7.5 sacks in just 12 games in 2024, is a nod to knowing the best route to where the quarterback is going to be given how he is affected by the other pass rushers. Earlier this offseason, second-year edge rusher David Walker referred to that emphasis as "four equals one," stressing the need to hunt the passer as a coordinated unit.

The Bucs also paired that emphasis with a very pointed attempt to increase their pass-rushing talent across the board. That included the free agency addition of Al-Quadin Muhammad, the selection of Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the draft and the return to health of Walker, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve after being a standout throughout the offseason.

Photos: Best of Yaya Diaby's 2025 Season

View the best photos of OLB Yaya Diaby from the 2025 NFL Season.

ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 30

ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 30

ATLANTA, GA - September 07, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 30

TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 30

TAMPA, FL - September 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 29-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 31-25. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 30

TAMPA, FL - September 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 31-25. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 12, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 30

TAMPA, FL - October 12, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 30

DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 30

DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 09, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 28-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 30

TAMPA, FL - November 09, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 28-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - November 16, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 44-32. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 30

ORCHARD PARK, NY - November 16, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 44-32. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 30

INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 30

INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 30

INGLEWOOD, CA - November 23, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost the game, 34-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 30

TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 30

TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 30

TAMPA, FL - November 30, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 30

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 30

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 30

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 30

TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 30

TAMPA, FL - December 11, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 29-28. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - December 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 30

CHARLOTTE, NC - December 21, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 30

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 30

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 30

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 30

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - December 28, 2025 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Bucs lost the game, 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 30

TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 30

TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 30

TAMPA, FL - January 03, 2026 - The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 16-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
260103_TR_Panthers_Bucs_193
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In particular, the Bucs are hoping that starting Diaby and Bain together will give them a duo that will be difficult for opposing lines to contain. So far, they have only played six defensive game snaps together, with the Bucs only giving very limited preseason time to their starters, but even in that small sample size Diaby got a feel for how it is going to play out.

"Those quick two series, man, just seeing how we were already meeting at the quarterback, I know it's going to be a fight this season, who's going to get there first," he said. "Then with the interior guys as well."

As for Kancey and what he could do to create opportunities for Diaby and others, suffice it to say that Diaby is excited about the possibilities. When he mentioned a competition between himself and Bain for the Bucs' sack lead in 2026, he threw Kancey into the equation as well, especially if the latter defender meets his goal of playing a full schedule for the first time in his young career.

"He's been getting after it, getting back to his flow," said Diaby of Kancey, who missed all but three games last season due to a pectoral injury. "Every time he comes off the field, we both ask each other, 'How is practice going? How are you feeling?' He's been moving really good, and that's all I'm praying for, for him to get all 17 games in. I know if he gets all 17 games he's going to be in the race with me and Rueben and the other guys."

Diaby's 19.0 sacks over the past three seasons are the most for any Buccaneer player in that span, but he may still just be scratching the surface. Head Coach Todd Bowles sees a player primed to take another step forward.

"I think he's really grown in getting the scheme down and understanding what he has to do and how to play," said Bowles. "In doing so, understanding the defense and then talking to the other guys, knowing that the pass rush has to work together. It's not just him out on the edge trying to get a sack right there. It's him and Bain talking to each other, as well as him and Kancey and Vita [Vea], as far as setting each other up. And that part of his game has really grown."

Related Content

news

Alex Anzalone, Chris Godwin Jr. Among Bucs' Captains for 2026

Tampa Bay players voted for their team captains on Monday morning and chose QB Baker Mayfield, T Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr., NT Vita Vea, LB Alex Anzalone and S Antoine Winfield Jr.

news

Alex Anzalone Earning the Green Dot, Challenges of Facing Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase | Bucs Blitz

Following the team's bonus practice on Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles praised Alex Anzalone's leadership skills in the green dot role and detailed the accuracy of Bengals' Joe Burrow, while cornerback Jacob Parrish dished on Ja'Marr Chase's YAC prowess

news

Caden Fordham Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Rookie LB Caden Fordham, who initially made the Bucs' 53-man roster on Sunday before being waived last Monday, is back with the team on the practice squad following a strong showing in the preseason

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bengals | Week 1 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Latest Headlines

Alex Anzalone, Chris Godwin Jr. Among Bucs' Captains for 2026

Tampa Bay players voted for their team captains on Monday morning and chose QB Baker Mayfield, T Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr., NT Vita Vea, LB Alex Anzalone and S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Yaya Diaby Focused on Finishing Plays

Bucs OLB Yaya Diaby ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in QB pressures in 2025 but wasn't satisfied with how many of those plays turned into sacks and is working to change that in his fourth season

Alex Anzalone Earning the Green Dot, Challenges of Facing Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase | Bucs Blitz

Following the team's bonus practice on Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles praised Alex Anzalone's leadership skills in the green dot role and detailed the accuracy of Bengals' Joe Burrow, while cornerback Jacob Parrish dished on Ja'Marr Chase's YAC prowess

Todd Bowles on 2026 Team Captains, Week 1 Preparation | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Monday's Week 1 practice. HC Bowles discussed LB Alex Anzalone's leadership, CB Jacob Parrish's development this offseason and preparing for Week 1 in Cincinnati.

Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan Get "First Taste" of Practice Monday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Yaya Diaby & Jacob Parrish on Defensive Mindset | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish & OLB Yaya Diaby as they speak to the media after Monday's Week 1 practice.

Caden Fordham Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Rookie LB Caden Fordham, who initially made the Bucs' 53-man roster on Sunday before being waived last Monday, is back with the team on the practice squad following a strong showing in the preseason

Todd Bowles Unpacks Defensive Changes and Non-Negotiables in Candid Discussion Via the Rondé Barber Show | Bucs Blitz

In a preview of the 2026 season on the defensive side of the ball with Rondé Barber and JB Biunno on the Rondé Barber Show, Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles transparently discussed an attitude change on defense and his non-negotiables

Keionte Scott Part of Bucs' Rookie Push on Defense

With Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter likely to open the season in the Bucs' starting defensive lineup, versatile DB Keionte Scott could make the '26 draft class even more critical to an expected defensive resurgence if he can prove to be a playmaker out of the slot

On To Cincinnati: 2026 Season Preview | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed preseason finale vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the practice squad's construction and player availability.

Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. Chat 2026 Preparation on Green Light Podcast and Baker Mayfield Discusses Facing Browns on Rich Eisen Show | Bucs Blitz

This past week, both Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. joined the Green Light Podcast with Beau Allen and discussed their mindset entering the 2026 slate and Baker Mayfield dished on facing his former teams via the Rich Eisen Show

Bucs Announce 2026 Home Game Themes

The Buccaneers announced their home game themes for the 2026 regular season slate at Raymond James Stadium

Josiah Trotter Brings "Dawg" Demeanor to Defense

As Josiah Trotter vies to win the starting role at middle linebacker opposite Alex Anzalone, General Manager Jason Licht dubbed the first-year player a "dawg" on the gridiron

Keionte Scott & Sean Murphy-Bunting on Defensive Growth | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting as they speak to the media after Wednesday's practice.

Todd Bowles on Understanding the System | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Chris Godwin Jr. looking sharp going into the season, practice squad updates and getting in shape for week one.

Bucs Claim CB Kevin Knowles from Chiefs

The Bucs added some much-needed secondary depth by claiming former Kansas City and Florida State CB Kevin Knowles on Tuesday, waiving rookie LB Caden Fordham to make room for the addition

Sean Murphy-Bunting Returns Amid a Second Round of Practice Squad Moves

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, was signed to the team's practice squad on Wednesday, along with TE C.J. Dippre and S Silas Walters

Jalon Daniels Ascension An "Incredible Accomplishment"

Starting a season with a rookie as the primary backup at quarterback has been a rarity in Bucs' history, particularly with an undrafted rookie, but Jalon Daniels impressed immediately and never stopped ascending

GM Jason Licht Talks Ayden Garnes' Confidence and Chris Godwin Jr. Being a Consistent Force | Bucs Blitz

General Manager Jason Licht addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon and fielded a variety of questions, speaking on the playmaking ability of Ayden Garnes, Chris Godwin Jr.'s impact on the offense and the depth at outside linebacker

Jalon Daniels & Caden Fordham: Ready to Work | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels & LB Caden Fordham as they speak to the media after Tuesday's practice.

Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising