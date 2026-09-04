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Todd Bowles Unpacks Defensive Changes and Non-Negotiables in Candid Discussion Via the Rondé Barber Show | Bucs Blitz

In a preview of the 2026 season on the defensive side of the ball with Rondé Barber and JB Biunno on the Rondé Barber Show, Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles transparently discussed an attitude change on defense and his non-negotiables

Sep 04, 2026 at 10:46 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz Sept 4

Accountability

The Buccaneers made several defensive acquisitions during the offseason in their quest for creating a squad brimming with physicality and a nasty disposition. The team's brass added defensive linemen A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, along with first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. and veteran pickup Al-Quadin Muhammad, rounding out the group with second-round snag Josiah Trotter. The retooled unit's fiery temperament has been evident throughout the offseason workout program with intent on the field and banter with the offense. When asked what the greatest shift is on the 2026-unit, Head Coach Todd Bowles emphatically described the tenacity and vocal leadership of both Robinson and Nuñez-Roches that has spurred growth.

"The biggest change is A'Shawn Robinson and Nacho because they bring attitude," said Bowles. "They bring accountability and they call people out on it and they did that from Day One when we got into the offseason program and that made everybody else snap into shape and fall in line and that was the biggest change for me."

Five Must-Haves

In Bowles' hybrid system featuring a 3-4 base and 4-2-5 in nickel to combat 11 personnel, specific skillsets are needed to fit the mold. As offenses continue to evolve around the NFL with a horizontal-stretch-centric game aimed at forcing defenses into poor angles in space, defenders are now tasked with being versatile in positionless roles. Gone are the days of loading the line of scrimmage to combat power running games and now, edges are asked to drop into coverage and defenses have prioritized speed in light boxes with disguised coverages. In Bowles' diverse system, his list of must-haves include outside linebackers who can control the perimeter of the defense, an imposing nose tackle to anchor the line and premiere corners on the back end to mitigate the opposition's wideouts. Vita Vea's gig, which usually stipulates eating blocks, taking on double teams and coming off the field in clear passing situations, entails much more in Tampa Bay with his pursuit quickness.

"The outside backers have to set the edge, I need a dominant nose tackle and I need two corners that can really play," cited Bowles. "Those are the five pieces in a 3-4 defense that I need to play…Offenses make it more difficult because the ball is coming out quicker and it is becoming a perimeter game, so they are trying to take away your nose and Vita is one of those guys that can play all three downs, so he is not your typical Casey Hampton-type nose where he is just a first and second down guy, he can actually move. Typically, you don't have those nose's run sideline to sideline but Vita can run sideline to sideline so that helps us. Then you need quicker inside backers to get to the sideline and guys that can set the edge."

Complete Unit

The role of a coach is not simply relegated to maximizing talent. The job also encapsulates masking deficiencies on your team, while simultaneously combatting the opposing team's strengths and exploiting their problem areas. Countless decisions are made for one single play call during a clash as variables are weighed. If too much emphasis is placed on exposing the offense and trying to get the quarterback off-kilter and not enough on concealing flaws, the result will be lackluster. Bowles candidly detailed his responsibility and the potential of the 2026 team with the offseason talent infusion.

"I think the more horses that you have and the more talent, then you can just line up and say, 'Go get em,' and you do not have to worry about it," noted Bowles. "But if you are missing some things and missing some pieces then you have to build around first see what you can do and who you can hide because you are trying to expose their weaknesses and trying to hide your weakness, so nobody sees that part. Everybody on defense is not your strength so you have to move the stress around if you do not have everybody over there. This is probably the most complete defense we have had in a couple years so I feel very good about that, but you move the stress around. I do not feel like trying to confuse the offense without getting ourselves lined up and protecting who needs to be protected, then you worry about the other stuff."

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January 3

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