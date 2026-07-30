Zac Robinson's Redesigned Offense, Wide Zone Concepts and Emeka Egbuka's TD | Bucs Blitz

Wide Zone

The Buccaneers new offense will feature more wide zone runs, which is a rushing scheme aimed at creating a horizontal stretch to spark cutback lanes for the rusher. Linemen move laterally, stepping sideways in unison towards the play side to force the defense to move sideways rather than pushing them back. The running back surveys and reads the flow of the defense. If the defense over pursues, the running back is able to plant and cut back through the vacant gap. Many coaches, including Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel, have added their own spin on wide zone concepts, such as McDaniel introducing spread and speed elements to create mismatches with RPOs and pre-snap motion. Unlike other schemes that revolve around double teams and displacement, wide zone is geared towards creating a horizontal line of force to put defenders in disadvantageous positions. The Buccaneers' offensive line has the athleticism to enhance the wide zone scheme and both Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell have the processing skills to complement the system.

"Very impressed with it," said guard Ben Bredeson on Robinson's offense. "A little bit more wide zone stuff and it is something that I feel can work and it has obviously worked with Atlanta and his previous stops before that so I am excited for it."

Zac Robinson's Retooled Offensive System

After new offensive systems every year since 2022, with Byron Leftwich, Dave Canales, Liam Coen, Josh Grizzard and now Zac Robinson, the Buccaneers' offense once again has undergone changes in terminology and scheme. Robsinon, who falls under the Sean McVay coaching tree from his time with the Los Angeles Rams, has incorporated new wrinkles, including (as noted above) wide zone runs (in addition to gap/duo), pre-snap motion, condensed formations and various personnel groupings to mirror run and pass concepts out of identical core plays with differing motions and alignments. Training camp has provided a lens into his reimagined offense and the Bucs' defense is receiving the first test.

"I think it is real situational," stated Zyon McCollum. "They have a real situational awareness and getting everybody on the same page, they are communicating well. There is a lot of movement and a lot of moving parts and the personnel groupings have been confusing from a defensive standpoint so being able to lock in and kind of understand that they are going to give us every look, every personnel grouping and we don't know what is coming. It is fun to go against now and it is really preparing the defense for the future and for the season and it will be exciting to see our offense go against other defenses."

Emeka Egbuka TD

During a 7-on-7 red zone period on Thursday, second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka scored a touchdown. He ran a post route and as he angled inside towards the goal post along the back of the end zone, Baker Mayfield dropped the ball in front as Egbuka hauled in the catch. Egbuka has been getting in work as the 'Z' receiver; however, his flexibility is being used all along the formation in Zac Robinson's reimagined system in Tampa Bay. He was vaunted during his rookie campaign for a rare absorption of the playbook and high football IQ during his first year in the pros. In Year Two, Egbuka continues to impress with savvy route-running, understanding of tempo variations, ball-tracking acumen and methodical delayed adjustments to keep defenders off-kilter. Egbuka elevated the offense on Thursday and spurred the unit.