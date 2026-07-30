Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 1

Zyon McCollum Interception

During the first play of the third-down period, cornerback Zyon McCollum snagged an interception off Baker Mayfield. A defensive player jumped offsides and as the play unraveled, Emeka Egbuka ran a corner route from the far-right side of the formation. As Egbuka made his sharp cut to the sideline at the 25-yard marker, McCollum was waiting. He stayed in Egbuka's hip pocket and undercut the pass from Mayfield, which sent the defensive sideline into cheers. McCollum, who missed the final three games of the 2025 campaign with a hip injury, made an impact on Wednesday. Last season, McCollum accumulated one interception, six passes defensed, 65 combined tackles and a tackle for loss. He pairs blazing 4.33-second speed to stay with vertical threats, alongside his ability to effectively phase the route with solid footwork from the release. The instinctive player added to his offseason tally during the team's first practice and will vie to tack onto the total as competition revs up.

Chris Godwin Jr. Unapologetically Himself

A new era begins in Tampa Bay, notably within the receiver room following the departure of Mike Evans to San Francisco. Veteran Chris Godwin Jr. is now the elder statesman in the room and has been mentoring the younger players, including Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III and Emeka Egbuka. Godwin, the Bucs' RAC-artist and contested-catch aficionado, continues to lead by example. The personnel may have changed in 2026, but Godwin's leadership skills and work ethic are steadfast. Whether providing route tips, study habits or injury advice gleaned from hardship, Godwin's resolve remains the same, as does his dedication to see the receiver room reach its potential.

"As far as my leadership on this team, it doesn't change at all as far as I am concerned," noted Godwin. "What I did and what I have brought to this team is completely different than what Mike brought to the team, right? So, it is not like he is gone and I am like, 'Oh, I have got to step up and be somebody else or someone that I am not.' I just continue to be me…I continue to encourage the other guys and continue to try and elevate my game."

Gritty Mayfield

In March, the Buccaneers signed inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom to bolster depth at the position. Throughout his NFL tenure, Rozeboom has appeared in 76 career games between the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, accruing 333 total tackles (14 for loss), 11 passes defensed, five quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In his 2025 slate with the Panthers, Rozeboom set career highs in tackles for loss (seven), sacks (2.0), forced fumbles (one) and fumble recoveries (one). He was one of five linebackers on the season to record at least 120 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, joining Tyrel Dodson, Zack Baun, Devin Bush and Nate Landman. Rozeboom has faced Baker Mayfield on numerous occasions, including when the pair were teammates briefly with the Rams or as opponents, while Rozeboom played for the NFC South rival Panthers. When asked about facing the competitive signal-caller, Rozeboom expressed his admiration for the man under center in Tampa Bay.

"I feel like I have played Tampa a lot in my career and been with Baker in LA for his stint and I have played against him have just a ton of respect for his love of the game and his grit as a quarterback," described Rozeboom. "I think it is hard to find that and not all quarterbacks in the league have that kind of drive and grit that he does so yeah, just a lot of respect for the guys on this team and I am excited to be a part of it"

Tough Rookie

On Wednesday, rookie Josiah Trotter put in work with the first-team defense, getting reps alongside Alex Anzalone. Anzalone will be the starter at the 'Mo' spot and Trotter is competing with Christian Rozeboom and SirVocea Dennis for the Mike role. Trotter, the Bucs' second-round draft pick in April, is an old-fashioned linebacker with NFL bloodlines. He effectively fits gaps in the run game and quickly fires downhill. Trotter is a proficient blitzer and strikes with intensity, commemorating the bygone days of smash-mouth football. When asked about his rise, Head Coach Todd Bowles described his football intelligence and awareness on practice day one.