 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 1

A look at the top takeaways from the Buccaneers first practice on Wednesday, including Zyon McCollum’s interception, Josiah Trotter’s incorporation with the one’s and Chris Godwin Jr.’s leadership role in 2026

Jul 30, 2026 at 09:32 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways July 29

Zyon McCollum Interception

During the first play of the third-down period, cornerback Zyon McCollum snagged an interception off Baker Mayfield. A defensive player jumped offsides and as the play unraveled, Emeka Egbuka ran a corner route from the far-right side of the formation. As Egbuka made his sharp cut to the sideline at the 25-yard marker, McCollum was waiting. He stayed in Egbuka's hip pocket and undercut the pass from Mayfield, which sent the defensive sideline into cheers. McCollum, who missed the final three games of the 2025 campaign with a hip injury, made an impact on Wednesday. Last season, McCollum accumulated one interception, six passes defensed, 65 combined tackles and a tackle for loss. He pairs blazing 4.33-second speed to stay with vertical threats, alongside his ability to effectively phase the route with solid footwork from the release. The instinctive player added to his offseason tally during the team's first practice and will vie to tack onto the total as competition revs up.

Chris Godwin Jr. Unapologetically Himself

A new era begins in Tampa Bay, notably within the receiver room following the departure of Mike Evans to San Francisco. Veteran Chris Godwin Jr. is now the elder statesman in the room and has been mentoring the younger players, including Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III and Emeka Egbuka. Godwin, the Bucs' RAC-artist and contested-catch aficionado, continues to lead by example. The personnel may have changed in 2026, but Godwin's leadership skills and work ethic are steadfast. Whether providing route tips, study habits or injury advice gleaned from hardship, Godwin's resolve remains the same, as does his dedication to see the receiver room reach its potential.

"As far as my leadership on this team, it doesn't change at all as far as I am concerned," noted Godwin. "What I did and what I have brought to this team is completely different than what Mike brought to the team, right? So, it is not like he is gone and I am like, 'Oh, I have got to step up and be somebody else or someone that I am not.' I just continue to be me…I continue to encourage the other guys and continue to try and elevate my game."

Gritty Mayfield

In March, the Buccaneers signed inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom to bolster depth at the position. Throughout his NFL tenure, Rozeboom has appeared in 76 career games between the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, accruing 333 total tackles (14 for loss), 11 passes defensed, five quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In his 2025 slate with the Panthers, Rozeboom set career highs in tackles for loss (seven), sacks (2.0), forced fumbles (one) and fumble recoveries (one). He was one of five linebackers on the season to record at least 120 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, joining Tyrel Dodson, Zack Baun, Devin Bush and Nate Landman. Rozeboom has faced Baker Mayfield on numerous occasions, including when the pair were teammates briefly with the Rams or as opponents, while Rozeboom played for the NFC South rival Panthers. When asked about facing the competitive signal-caller, Rozeboom expressed his admiration for the man under center in Tampa Bay.

"I feel like I have played Tampa a lot in my career and been with Baker in LA for his stint and I have played against him have just a ton of respect for his love of the game and his grit as a quarterback," described Rozeboom. "I think it is hard to find that and not all quarterbacks in the league have that kind of drive and grit that he does so yeah, just a lot of respect for the guys on this team and I am excited to be a part of it"

Tough Rookie

On Wednesday, rookie Josiah Trotter put in work with the first-team defense, getting reps alongside Alex Anzalone. Anzalone will be the starter at the 'Mo' spot and Trotter is competing with Christian Rozeboom and SirVocea Dennis for the Mike role. Trotter, the Bucs' second-round draft pick in April, is an old-fashioned linebacker with NFL bloodlines. He effectively fits gaps in the run game and quickly fires downhill. Trotter is a proficient blitzer and strikes with intensity, commemorating the bygone days of smash-mouth football. When asked about his rise, Head Coach Todd Bowles described his football intelligence and awareness on practice day one.

"He is definitely smart," stated Bowles. "He is quiet but he is very tough. Obviously his play will come into play once pads come on but he understands the system very well and he is moving around great…He is a thumper…He is a very confident guy."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 2

A look at key moments from the grass on Thursday, including touchdowns from wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Bauer Sharp, as well as Alex Anzalone's prowess in coverage

news

Takeaways: Kenneth Gainwell an "Unsung Leader," Jacob Parrish Versatility and Increase in Wide Zone on Offense

On Thursday, Head Coach Todd Bowles dished on what free agent acquisition Kenneth Gainwell brings to the running back room and cornerback Jacob Parrish confirmed his role in the rotation at both nickel and outside corner

news

OTAs Takeaways: Pass Rush Presence of Calijah Kancey, Bucky Irving Update, Jalen McMillan's Mental Toughness and More

At the start of Organized Team Activities, Head Coach Todd Bowles discussed a variety of topics, including Jalen McMillan's mental stamina and the club picking up Calijah Kancey's fifth-year option

news

Offseason Takeaways: Alex Anzalone Chess Piece Role, Jacob Parrish Ceiling and the Optimization of Vita Vea

A rundown of key topics addressed by the Buccaneers defensive coaching staff, including Alex Anzalone's hybrid skillset, the versatility of Jacob Parrish, the power of Vita Vea and an emphasis on tackling in 2026

news

2026 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

A look at key topics addressed at rookie minicamp and production on the grass

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Dolphins | Week 17

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17 at Hard Rock Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 16

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the panthers in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 15

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 14

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Cardinals | Week 13

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals in Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium

Latest Headlines

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 2

A look at key moments from the grass on Thursday, including touchdowns from wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Bauer Sharp, as well as Alex Anzalone's prowess in coverage

Baker Mayfield: "It's All Ball From Here"

With his start-of-camp deadline for negotiations on a new deal with the Bucs now passed, Baker Mayfield is putting that process on hold and focusing on what he believes is going to be a great season for him and the Buccaneers

First Impressions: New Look LB Room | Training Camp Report

Senior Staff Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They kick off the show with the latest player updates before diving into the talent in the linebacker room. The new Voice of the Buccaneers, Tony Castricone then catches up with Chris Godwin Jr. following practice.

Baker Mayfield: 'I'm All Ball' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Thursday's Training Camp practice. QB Mayfield discussed his outlook on 2026, the chemistry in the locker room and Tampa being his home.

Todd Bowles on Rueben Bain Jr.'s Intelligence | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Thursday's Training Camp practice. HC Bowles discussed player updates, WR Tez Johnson's electric day and being impressed with the linebacker room.

Zyon McCollum & Ben Bredeson on Being Back on the Field | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum and G Ben Bredeson as they speak to the media after Thursday's Training Camp practice.

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 1

A look at the top takeaways from the Buccaneers first practice on Wednesday, including Zyon McCollum's interception, Josiah Trotter's incorporation with the one's and Chris Godwin Jr.'s leadership role in 2026

After 50 Years, Buccaneers Choose Pepsi® as Official Soft Drink Partner

New partnership brings football legacy of Pepsi and signature flavor to gameday in Tampa Bay

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - July 29

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Bucs Sign Ifeatu Melifonwu and Travis Shaw

The Bucs addressed two areas with minor depth issues on Wednesday, signing veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and rookie defensive lineman Travis Shaw

Bucky Irving Is "Full-Go," Feeling Stronger from Adversity

Third-year RB Bucky Irving is back from his 2025 shoulder injury, is unlimited to start training camp and is motivated to rediscover the incredible form of his rookie season

Chris Godwin Jr., Bucky Irving & More on Goals in 2026 | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr., RB Bucky Irving & LB Christian Rozeboom as they speak to the media after the first day of the Bucs' 2026 Training Camp.

Todd Bowles' Takeaways From First Day Training Camp | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the first practice of the Bucs' 2026 Training Camp. HC Bowles discussed the team's chemistry, executing OC Zac Robinson's system and focusing on consistency heading into the season.

Rookie Keionte Scott Already Showing Impressive Versatility | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason

Tez Johnson Makes a Big Play Downfield | 2026 Bucs Training Camp Highlight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson runs a route and goes to bring in a ball thrown by QB Jake Browning during 2026 Training Camp

Photos: View the Bucs' 2026 90-Man Roster

View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 90-Man Roster.

Sharpen The Edge: Behind the Scenes of the 2026 NFL Draft | In the Current

The draft is where identities are built and the Bucs know exactly what traits they're looking for. Go inside the process, from combine interviews to draft day conversations, as Jason Licht shapes the franchise's future in Tampa Bay. Get ready for the 2026 season by learning how the Krewe's foundation is built.

Get To Know: Rueben Bain Jr.

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first-round pick, outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr.

Get To Know: Josiah Trotter

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round pick, linebacker Josiah Trotter

Buccaneers Training Camp Viewing Guide

Information and tips on what you will see when viewing a Buccaneers training camp practice in person, and how to watch the action with more clarity

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising