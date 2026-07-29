Get To Know: Josiah Trotter

Do you have any hot takes?

Trotter: I feel like, for me, if you go to a soda machine, you have to mix the drinks. I'm a big mixed drinker. I've been doing that since I was young. My hot take is you got to mix the drinks. One drink isn't enough. You have to mix it with different stuff. I would mix soda and maybe a tea with it. Maybe, a fruit punch.

Do you have a favorite rom-com or comedy movie you like?

Trotter: 16 Wishes.

Who is the best Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland?

Trotter: I think it's Tobey Maguire. The OG. You got to always go back to the OG.

What athlete's poster did you have on your bedroom wall?

Trotter: My dad [Eagles' Hall of Famer, Jeremiah Trotter]. I had my dad and that was really about it!

What is your favorite book?

Trotter: The Bible.

As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?

Trotter: Tootsie roll. I did not like getting Tootsie rolls.

When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?

Trotter: I don't know. I think once you get past high school, like sophomore year. What are you doing? At that point, I feel like it's for kids. I think when my kids go, I will go with them and then steal their candy.

What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?

Trotter: I would say the Grinch movie. It's an OG movie.

Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?

Trotter: I think it's worthwhile staying up for. But, if I have something to do the next day, I'm going to do my New Year's thing a little bit early and then I'm going to sleep. I'll drink my little sparking drink or whatever, then I am going to call it a night.

What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?