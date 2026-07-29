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Get To Know: Josiah Trotter

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round pick, linebacker Josiah Trotter

Jul 29, 2026 at 07:30 AM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

trotter

What's your favorite video game?

Trotter: Madden. Madden 18.

What's your favorite movie of all time?

Trotter: The Program.

What's your favorite TV show of all time?

Trotter: Family Guy.

Who's your favorite music artist?

Trotter: Travis Greene.

Who's your favorite athlete of all time?

Trotter: LeBron James.

Do you think you will cry when he retires?

Trotter: I think I may shed a tear. I think I'll just enjoy it. He played a long time.

Were you ever into Pokémon?

Trotter: I was. I had Pokémon cards when I was younger.

Did you have a favorite Pokémon?

Trotter: Pikachu.

What's your biggest pet peeve?

Trotter: It's when I'm driving and there's two lanes and there's a green light. Then, I'm just sitting there and all the cars are moving. I just don't understand. Why are we not both moving?

What was the best vacation you've ever been on?

Trotter: The Dominican Republic. They had a resort out there. I'd say that is my favorite vacation.

Photos: Buccaneers Arrive for 2026 Training Camp

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arriving for 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28th, 2026.

TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Long Snapper Scott Daly #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Long Snapper Scott Daly #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Justin SKule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Justin SKule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Kicker P.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Kicker P.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Haggai Ndubuisi #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Haggai Ndubuisi #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Guard Nash Hutmacher #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Guard Nash Hutmacher #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Chase Lucas #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Chase Lucas #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 28, 2026 - 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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Do you have any hot takes?

Trotter: I feel like, for me, if you go to a soda machine, you have to mix the drinks. I'm a big mixed drinker. I've been doing that since I was young. My hot take is you got to mix the drinks. One drink isn't enough. You have to mix it with different stuff. I would mix soda and maybe a tea with it. Maybe, a fruit punch.

Do you have a favorite rom-com or comedy movie you like?

Trotter: 16 Wishes.

Who is the best Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland?

Trotter: I think it's Tobey Maguire. The OG. You got to always go back to the OG.

What athlete's poster did you have on your bedroom wall?

Trotter: My dad [Eagles' Hall of Famer, Jeremiah Trotter]. I had my dad and that was really about it!

What is your favorite book?

Trotter: The Bible.

As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?

Trotter: Tootsie roll. I did not like getting Tootsie rolls.

When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?

Trotter: I don't know. I think once you get past high school, like sophomore year. What are you doing? At that point, I feel like it's for kids. I think when my kids go, I will go with them and then steal their candy.

What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?

Trotter: I would say the Grinch movie. It's an OG movie.

Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?

Trotter: I think it's worthwhile staying up for. But, if I have something to do the next day, I'm going to do my New Year's thing a little bit early and then I'm going to sleep. I'll drink my little sparking drink or whatever, then I am going to call it a night.

What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?

Trotter: I think my favorite thing so far has been the food. There's a lot of different things. Whatever cultural background you are coming from, I feel like it's pretty easy to mix in with everyone else. We have a great fanbase. There's people all around. So, you can find a little bit of something that you like around it. So, I love it down here, especially going outdoors

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November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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