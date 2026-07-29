Get To Know: Josiah Trotter

What's your favorite video game?
Trotter: Madden. Madden 18.
What's your favorite movie of all time?
Trotter: The Program.
What's your favorite TV show of all time?
Trotter: Family Guy.
Who's your favorite music artist?
Trotter: Travis Greene.
Who's your favorite athlete of all time?
Trotter: LeBron James.
Do you think you will cry when he retires?
Trotter: I think I may shed a tear. I think I'll just enjoy it. He played a long time.
Were you ever into Pokémon?
Trotter: I was. I had Pokémon cards when I was younger.
Did you have a favorite Pokémon?
Trotter: Pikachu.
What's your biggest pet peeve?
Trotter: It's when I'm driving and there's two lanes and there's a green light. Then, I'm just sitting there and all the cars are moving. I just don't understand. Why are we not both moving?
What was the best vacation you've ever been on?
Trotter: The Dominican Republic. They had a resort out there. I'd say that is my favorite vacation.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arriving for 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28th, 2026.
Do you have any hot takes?
Trotter: I feel like, for me, if you go to a soda machine, you have to mix the drinks. I'm a big mixed drinker. I've been doing that since I was young. My hot take is you got to mix the drinks. One drink isn't enough. You have to mix it with different stuff. I would mix soda and maybe a tea with it. Maybe, a fruit punch.
Do you have a favorite rom-com or comedy movie you like?
Trotter: 16 Wishes.
Who is the best Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland?
Trotter: I think it's Tobey Maguire. The OG. You got to always go back to the OG.
What athlete's poster did you have on your bedroom wall?
Trotter: My dad [Eagles' Hall of Famer, Jeremiah Trotter]. I had my dad and that was really about it!
What is your favorite book?
Trotter: The Bible.
As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?
Trotter: Tootsie roll. I did not like getting Tootsie rolls.
When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?
Trotter: I don't know. I think once you get past high school, like sophomore year. What are you doing? At that point, I feel like it's for kids. I think when my kids go, I will go with them and then steal their candy.
What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?
Trotter: I would say the Grinch movie. It's an OG movie.
Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?
Trotter: I think it's worthwhile staying up for. But, if I have something to do the next day, I'm going to do my New Year's thing a little bit early and then I'm going to sleep. I'll drink my little sparking drink or whatever, then I am going to call it a night.
What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?
Trotter: I think my favorite thing so far has been the food. There's a lot of different things. Whatever cultural background you are coming from, I feel like it's pretty easy to mix in with everyone else. We have a great fanbase. There's people all around. So, you can find a little bit of something that you like around it. So, I love it down here, especially going outdoors