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Yaya Diaby Chats Defensive Additions, Rush Track And More Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

Buccaneers outside linebacker Yaya Diaby joined Pewter Report to dive into the addition of A’Shawn Robinson, Alex Anzalone and Al-Quadin Muhammad, along with Todd Bowles’ maximization of talent and his mission in 2026

Jul 28, 2026 at 02:07 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Yaya Pewter story

Free Agency Pickups

The Buccaneers added firepower in free agency with the additions of defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, inside linebacker Alex Anzalone and outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad. The trio will fortify the trenches in Tampa Bay, creating advantageous matchups and an infusion of physicality to the rotation.

Throughout his NFL career, Robinson has appeared in 143 career games between the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, and has totaled 500 tackles (37 tackles for loss), 37 quarterback hits, 23 passes defended, 15.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception for a touchdown. Since entering the league in 2016, Robinson ranks eighth among defensive linemen for total tackles. His breakout season came with Carolina in 2024, in which he set career highs in tackles (43), quarterback hits (8) and sacks (5.5). Robinson helped the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory in the 2021 season and possesses dislodge capability and weaponizes his power into brute force. He can eat blocks and generate push in the pocket, which will help solidify the Bucs' frontline.

In 111 career games with the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions (93 starts), Anzalone has compiled 612 tackles (34 for loss), 40 quarterback hits, 36 passes defended, 13.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Anzalone is the only linebacker in the NFL to have recorded at least 450 tackles, 30 passes defended and 9.0-or-more sacks. His 33 passes defensed over that stretch are tied for the fourth-most among all linebackers. Anzalone's NFL career reached its apex in 2023 with Detroit, where he posted career highs in tackles (129), quarterback hits (12) and sacks (3.0). He is known for his pass coverage ability with hip fluidity in space and the former Gator has the lateral range to beat backs to the perimeter. He is a disruptor underneath and has the burst to excel as a blitzer.

Muhammad has appeared in 110 career games between the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions (35 start), and totaled 190 tackles (36 for loss), 58 quarterback hits, 26.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovered throughout his career. As a member of the Lions in 2025, Muhammad set career highs in quarterback hits (20), sacks (11.0) and tackles for loss (nine), despite not being a full-time starter. He was the only player in the NFL to record double digit sacks without a start on the season in 2025 and has an effective speed-to-power conversion. Muhammad will bring his high motor to Tampa Bay and Yaya Diaby dished on the new additions via the Pewter Report Podcast.

"Starting with A'Shawn, man just a real dawg," said Diaby. "He loves the physicality and he loves everything about it, so I am super stoked to have him on our D-Line. We are going to be right back in that top-five run defense and with Alex, he is just super smart and as you watch film, to see him flowing, it just looks amazing just watching. It is like watching when Lavonte [David] was with us. He is a guy that just flows and knows the game just from in and out so great addition. Then with Muhammad, the dude has done it all and been everywhere. He has seen it all and you know him coming off the season that he had, he still has a lot of juice in the tank and he is always trying to help any guy whenever he can just giving out little notes and little keys that you can improve on and it has just been a great addition with those three guys."

Todd Bowles Effect

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles, an esteemed defensive strategist, is known for his pressure-centric units featuring a hybrid scheme, odd alignments, A-gap pressures, disguises in coverage and fire zones. With various injuries in 2025, the Bucs' unit was not at full strength down the stretch; the losses included rookie David Walker, the fourth-round pick who suffered a torn ACL that required reparative surgery. Entering 2026 with training camp practice beginning on Wednesday, Diaby spoke on Bowles and his ability to optimize personnel. This season, the depth is loaded and optimism abounds.

"He can put you anywhere," grinned Diaby. "Bowles does a very great job and that is why it hurt so bad with David Walker going down last year. It just did not give him the tools that he needed to go get in his bag and I feel like with the depth that we have this year and guys being there, I feel like Coach Bowles is going to do a very great job of putting guys in place to make great plays."

Back to Fundamentals

Entering his fourth season and the final year of his rookie contract, Diaby is prioritizing his hand placement and finishing with his feet on the rush track. On the track, or path/angle a defensive lineman takes when working vertically to get after the quarterback, Diaby will strive to maintain a strict pursuit with speed and bend off the initial get-off. He is a power rusher with short-area quickness to chase down targets and to succeed on twists and stunts. Diaby can separate at the point of attack with a jarring punch and is going back to the basics for craft enhancement in 2026.

"Just my path and my hand usage and not letting offensive linemen get their hands on me before me making the initial punch, and just using my eyes and using my hands and staying on my track," noted Diaby on growth opportunity.

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