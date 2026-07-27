Get To Know: Ted Hurst III

What's your favorite video game?
Hurst III: It might be 2K17. I don't know what I was doing around that time, but that was definitely a good time in my life. I think Paul George was on the front of the 2K cover. I was on 2K pretty bad. I'm still a huge 2K fan, but 2K17, probably the best. I was more of a MyCareer type of guy, so I was in the park and in between all of that.
What's your favorite movie of all time?
Hurst III: Friday After Next.
What's your favorite TV show of all time?
Hurst III: Martin, might be one. Let's see. Phineas and Ferb wasn't bad. Teen Titans Go was pretty cool too.
Who's your favorite music artist?
Hurst III: NBA YoungBoy. All day.
Who's your favorite athlete of all time?
Hurst III: So, I got two. Football is Michael Vick and basketball is Kevin Durant. I'd say KD for sure.
You rock the KDs [shoes]?
Hurst III: Yeah, yeah. All the time. My mom made sure I had a good bit of those. I'm a hooper too now. I'm still a hooper.
What's your biggest pet peeve?
Hurst III: I'd say smacking, when you eat food. There's no need to smack when you're chewing. That's just annoying.
What was the best vacation you've ever been on?
Hurst III: It might not have been a vacation. It was more so like a vacation and AAU basketball [trip]. I think it was one of those Vegas trips. I've been to Vegas a few times. I've got to see a good bit of good people play basketball. One of those trips.
Do you have any hot takes?
Hurst III: I'm not a fan of ketchup or mustard. Ketchup or mustard is disgusting. No mayo, no relish. I am pretty plain. Not a fan of the condiments.
Are you a LeBron fan?
Hurst III: Yes, I am a LeBron James fan. He's not my favorite player, but I am a LeBron James fan.
Do you think you will cry when he retires?
Hurst III: No, I won't cry. When Kevin Durant does though, I might shed a tear.
View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second day of 2026 Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 17, 2026.
Who is the best Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland?
Hurst III: Tom. Spider-Man is probably my favorite superhero too.
Do you have a favorite rom-com or comedy movie you like?
Hurst III: White Chicks is pretty good.
As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?
Hurst III: What are those coconut-type candies? Almond Joy? They're terrible. Erase that candy for sure.
When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?
Hurst III: When you get to middle school or the seventh grade. How old are you? 14? 12? Probably 12 or 13. Time to cut it off, I'd say.
What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?
Hurst III: The Grinch.
Does your house have a real Christmas tree or a fake one?
Hurst III: I'd rather have a fake.
Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?
Hurst III: Me personally? My mom always had us in church, so that's kind of how it was. I'd say it's worth it. It's a big event. Everybody is around. It's pretty cool.
What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?
Hurst III: It's also the worst thing right now, but it's also the best thing. It's the heat. I can't do the cold. The cold hurts more, so I'd rather be in the heat.