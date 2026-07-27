Get To Know: Ted Hurst III

What's your favorite video game?

Hurst III: It might be 2K17. I don't know what I was doing around that time, but that was definitely a good time in my life. I think Paul George was on the front of the 2K cover. I was on 2K pretty bad. I'm still a huge 2K fan, but 2K17, probably the best. I was more of a MyCareer type of guy, so I was in the park and in between all of that.

What's your favorite movie of all time?

Hurst III: Friday After Next.

What's your favorite TV show of all time?

Hurst III: Martin, might be one. Let's see. Phineas and Ferb wasn't bad. Teen Titans Go was pretty cool too.

Who's your favorite music artist?

Hurst III: NBA YoungBoy. All day.

Who's your favorite athlete of all time?

Hurst III: So, I got two. Football is Michael Vick and basketball is Kevin Durant. I'd say KD for sure.

You rock the KDs [shoes]?

Hurst III: Yeah, yeah. All the time. My mom made sure I had a good bit of those. I'm a hooper too now. I'm still a hooper.

What's your biggest pet peeve?

Hurst III: I'd say smacking, when you eat food. There's no need to smack when you're chewing. That's just annoying.

What was the best vacation you've ever been on?

Hurst III: It might not have been a vacation. It was more so like a vacation and AAU basketball [trip]. I think it was one of those Vegas trips. I've been to Vegas a few times. I've got to see a good bit of good people play basketball. One of those trips.

Do you have any hot takes?

Hurst III: I'm not a fan of ketchup or mustard. Ketchup or mustard is disgusting. No mayo, no relish. I am pretty plain. Not a fan of the condiments.

Are you a LeBron fan?

Hurst III: Yes, I am a LeBron James fan. He's not my favorite player, but I am a LeBron James fan.

Do you think you will cry when he retires?