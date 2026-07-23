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Creamsicle Matchup vs Chargers, Tony Castricone Joins Rondé Barber Show, Training Camp Schedule & More | Bucs Blitz 

A recap of events during the week, including the new voice of the Buccaneers joining the Rondé Barber Show, the announcement of the Creamsicle matchup against the Chargers and Jon Gruden reuniting with Barber in the booth for preseason football and the upcoming 2026 Training Camp schedule

Jul 23, 2026 at 02:38 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz July 23

Introducing Tony Castricone

Tony Castricone succeeds Gene Deckerhoff as the play-by-play voice of the Buccaneers. He will lead Bucs' Radio Network coverage after spending nine seasons as Director of Broadcasting and the radio voice of University of Washington football and men's basketball. As the lead voice of the Buccaneers Radio Network, Castricone will call all preseason, regular season and postseason games. Castricone joined Rondé Barber and JB Biunno on the Rondé Barber Show to discuss his philosophy as an announcer and journey to Tampa Bay.

"I am not going to be Gene because Gene is 1-of-1," noted Castricone. "I am going to come in and do the games to the best of my ability, be super passionate about the job. What made Gene great was not just an unbelievable ability to paint the crystal-clear image in your mind of what was going on, but you also just smiled listening to him."

Castricone will contribute across team-produced programming, digital content and organizational events. He joins longtime analyst and former Bucs' tight end Dave Moore, who enters his 20th season in the radio booth in 2026. Castricone will make his debut when Tampa Bay opens the 2026 preseason against the New York Jets on August 14.

"I think what defines me as a broadcaster is passion," described Castricone. "If there is one problem I have in calling games, it is holding it back sometimes. I have to put a harness around it and make sure I don't hit 10 until it deserves a 10 … I stand during games and watch every play through the binoculars…It is all about bringing moments to life."

Creamsicle Game vs. Chargers

After the Bucs sported the iconic white jerseys from the inaugural season in 1976 to celebrate the 50th anniversary in 2025, Tampa Bay will bring the uniform back in 2026 on December 6 when Tampa Bay faces the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs wore the classic white-on-white look in a Week Three win over the New York Jets and a road Week Five victory over the Seattle Seahawks last season.

The set for 2026 will include the same features as that '76 version, including the sleeve pattern, with one orange stripe between two red ones. The look will be punctuated with the original white helmets, white pants and striped socks. Additionally, the Buccaneers have stitched the words, "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" on the inside of the jersey collar, commemorating the teams' first fight song.

Training Camp Schedule

It is that time of year again. The Buccaneers 2026 training camp will kick off next week and will feature eight open practices at the AdventHealth Training Center. The first practice for fans to attend will be held on July 30 and all will begin at 8:30 a.m., except the club's night practice on August 4 that will start at 7:00 p.m. Entry will require digital tickets, which will become available for Krewe Members on June 16 and for general admission beginning on June 22. To purchase tickets, fans can go to Buccaneers.com/TrainingCamp/2026.

Open Practices:

  • Thursday July 30 (8:30 a.m.) – General Public
  • Friday July 31 (8:30 a.m.) – Krewe Members, General Public
  • Sunday August 7 (8:30 a.m.) – Jr. Bucs
  • Monday August 3 (8:30 a.m.) – Military Day presented by USAA
  • Tuesday August 4 (7:00 p.m.) – Krewe Members
  • Thursday August 6 (8:30 a.m.) – She is Football Day presented by AdventHealth
  • Friday August 7 (8:30 a.m.) – General Public
  • Sunday August 9 (8:30 a.m.) – Krewe Members

Jon Gruden Joins Rondé Barber in the Booth

Jon Gruden led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl championship and served as the head coach in Tampa Bay for seven seasons. He spent 10 years in the broadcast booth for ESPN in the Monday Night Football crew and will join Rondé Barber in the booth for the WFLA-TV broadcast on August 22 for the Bucs preseason game against the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. The pair will reunite for a rematch of the team's other Super Bowl victory, when the Bucs defeated the Chiefs in a 31-9 pounding.

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Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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