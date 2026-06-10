Baker Mayfield Hosts Youth Football Camp, New Season of 'NFL Top 100' Unveiled Monday, June 22 | Bucs Blitz 

Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hosted a youth football camp on Friday at the team practice facility. The exclusive event provided young athletes ages 7-15 the chance to train alongside Mayfield inside the AdventHealth Training Center. Over 175 kids took the field with Mayfield and a team of expert coaches for a morning filled with drills, competitive challenges and skill development.
"I am blessed to have this platform and I am living out a dream playing football as my job and I remember being their age and looking up to guys that were in my position and wanting to be around them and have fun and just enjoy it," said Mayfield. "It is important to give back to the community just based on the position that I am in but also I am a father of two now and enjoying that and setting good examples to never give up."
View images from the Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp on Friday, June 5th, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center
New Season of 'NFL Top 100' Premieres Monday, June 22 on X
The new season of NFL Top 100 – the prestigious player-voted countdown series from NFL Films and X – premieres Monday, June 22 exclusively on X. Produced by NFL Films, the X Original features short form episodes unveiling the NFL's top players as voted on by current NFL players. Episodes will debut weekdays on X beginning June 22 and running through Friday, Sept. 4, and will air later on NFL+, as well as other NFL owned-and-operated social media.
For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top-10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
This marks the 16th consecutive year that current NFL players have voted to determine the top 100. Like last year's edition of the series, NFL Top 100 embraces a short-form, digital-first format designed for today's fans – blending NFL Films' trademark storytelling with behind-the-scenes footage, commentary and a social-native viewing experience. In the 2025 iteration, Lavonte David came in at 96, Vita Vea at 76, Baker Mayfield at 50, Mike Evans at 44 and Tristan Wirfs at 28.