Baker Mayfield Hosts Youth Football Camp, New Season of 'NFL Top 100' Unveiled Monday, June 22 | Bucs Blitz 

Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp

"I am blessed to have this platform and I am living out a dream playing football as my job and I remember being their age and looking up to guys that were in my position and wanting to be around them and have fun and just enjoy it," said Mayfield. "It is important to give back to the community just based on the position that I am in but also I am a father of two now and enjoying that and setting good examples to never give up."