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Todd Bowles Talks Surprises in the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft | Bucs Blitz 

Todd Bowles joined Rich Eisen on the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ to recap the 2026 NFL Draft and described how outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott fell magically to the Bucs at pick 15 and pick 116

Apr 30, 2026 at 02:24 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz Apr.30

Each year, the unpredictably of the NFL Draft is what garners fixation on the three-day proceedings. Some prospects end up being drafted earlier than the general consensus on mocks, sending shockwaves of delight throughout the NFL landscape, and some slide based on various reasons. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a dream scenario occurred in Rounds One Round Four. Two players that the team's brass did not think would be there, magically fell into their lap: Rueben Bain Jr. and Keionte Scott.

Bain was predicted to go in the top 10 and that is where Tampa Bay had him being drafted based on their carefully curated draft board. On scouting reports, much was made on Bain having short arms by NFL edge rush standards. He fell to pick 15 and the Bucs snagged the Miami star. The 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year plays with ferocity and pairs violent hand strikes with backfield havoc. He lined up from both a three and four-point stance and has a powerful leveraged arsenal. Bain can move laterally and squeeze gaps, collecting 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games. In 2026, Bain will help bolster the Bucs' defensive line with his relentless play style.

"He was one of the guys that we knew if he fell, we would take him automatically no questions asked and he was the one that fell so we were more than happy to get him and extremely surprised to get him but extremely happy to get him," described Todd Bowles via the Rich Eisen Show. "The biggest thing for a pass rusher of that nature, he plays the game with the right demeanor. Even with the arms being short, you never see him rushing down the middle of an offensive lineman. He has a very good array of pass rush moves and he is really good with his hands and understanding of when to shoot them and when not to shoot them and when to go around that way from a pass rushing standpoint."

Scott was available for the Bucs in the fourth round at pick 116 and Tampa Bay snagged the versatile playmaker. He ran a speedy 4.33-second 40-yard dash and played a hybrid nickel role at Miami in their base scheme. Scott is physical at the line of scrimmage and is a timely blitzer, stunning blockers with his burst through gaps. He quickly diagnoses plays and quickly closes windows with his trigger. Scott accumulated 64 tackles during the 2025 season (13 for loss) and limits yards-after-catch with his finishing skills.

"Obviously Keionte Scott, we thought he would be gone as well," said Bowles. "Love the way that he plays and the energy and the passion he plays with. He is a heck of a blitzer and he is a cover guy. He can tackle and he is not afraid of anything so I am very excited to have him and get him worked in. He can do a lot of things for us and he plays anywhere from nickel to corner to safety to linebacker so he will be a great piece to have moving forward."

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