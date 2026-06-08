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Buccaneers Sign B.T. Potter 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed kicker B.T. Potter

Jun 08, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

potter

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed kicker B.T. Potter and waived punter Aidan Laros. Potter played for Clemson University from 2018-22 and appeared in 59 career games and converted 73-of-97 field-goal attempts (75.3%) and 234-of-235 extra-point attempts (99.6%) for a total of 453 kicking points. Over his final two seasons, Potter made 41 field goals and was a perfect 97-of-97 on PATs. He finished his career as the program's all-time leader in made field goals (73), made PATs (234), points by a kicker (453) and consecutive PATs made (122). He was a two-time second-team All-ACC selection and a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2022 after going 20-of-26 on field goals and 49-of-49 on extra points.

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