Buccaneers Sign B.T. Potter 

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed kicker B.T. Potter and waived punter Aidan Laros. Potter played for Clemson University from 2018-22 and appeared in 59 career games and converted 73-of-97 field-goal attempts (75.3%) and 234-of-235 extra-point attempts (99.6%) for a total of 453 kicking points. Over his final two seasons, Potter made 41 field goals and was a perfect 97-of-97 on PATs. He finished his career as the program's all-time leader in made field goals (73), made PATs (234), points by a kicker (453) and consecutive PATs made (122). He was a two-time second-team All-ACC selection and a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2022 after going 20-of-26 on field goals and 49-of-49 on extra points.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs Sign Second-Round Pick Josiah Trotter, Completing Rookie Contract Work
The Buccaneers now have all seven of their 2026 draft picks under contract after signing second-round LB Josiah Trotter to a four-year deal on Thursday
Four Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' Roster
On Monday, the Bucs signed New Mexico State RB Kadarius Calloway, Tarleton State LB Yasir Holmes, Georgia Tech WR Dean Patterson and veteran LS Scott Daly and brought LB John Bullock back on a waiver claim
Bucs Add 14 More Rookies After 2026 Draft
Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers filled out the rest of their 90-man offseason roster by signing 14 rookie free agents, including Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers
Ted Hurst Joins Draft Mates with Signed Deal
Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, the Bucs' third-round pick, becomes the sixth member of the team's seven-player draft class to sign his initial NFL contract
Bucs Ink Rueben Bain Jr., Four Other 2026 Draft Picks
OLB Rueben Bain Jr., DB Keionte Scott, DL DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp all signed their rookie contracts after arriving at team headquarters on Thursday
Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Calijah Kancey
The Buccaneers have picked up the 2027 option year in DL Calijah Kancey's contract, after the 2023 first-round pick recorded 11.5 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures in his first 29 career games
Bucs Re-Sign RB Sean Tucker
Fourth-year RB Sean Tucker, who received a qualifying offer in March to become a restricted free agent, has re-signed with the Buccaneers after producing a team-leading eight touchdowns in 2025
Bucs Add Defensive Depth with Three Signings
On Friday, the Buccaneers announced the additions of cornerbacks Kemon Hall and Chase Lucas, as well as defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi, a product of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program
DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Returns to Bucs
The Buccaneers have re-signed nose tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, who played five seasons in Tampa and started in Super Bowl LV before spending the past three years with the New York Giants
Bucs Add David Sills to Receiving Corps
After putting together the most productive season of his NFL career with the Falcons in 2025, WR David Sills is staying in the NFC South after inking a one-year pact with the Buccaneers
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2026 Opponent Preview: Cincinnati Bengals, Week 1
Cincinnati overhauled its defense during the 2026 offseason and with the core trio of Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins should have a very high ceiling on offense
Photos: 2026 Buccaneers 11-On Event
View photos for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 11-On event with Nike Football.
Photos: 2026 Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp
View images from the Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp on Friday, June 5th, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center
The Five Highest-Scoring Games in Bucs History
From a surprise blowout in the 1987 season opener to an unforgettable Super Bowl contest to a record-breaking offensive output in Los Angeles, these are the most prolific scoring days in franchise annals
Photos: 6/4 Bucs 2026 OTA Practice
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs at AdventHealth Training Center on June 4th, 2026.
OTA Standouts and Takeaways: Back in the Building | Bucs Insider
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the takeaways from OTAs, the talent in the WR room and their thoughts on the Bucs' roster.
Bucs to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer at 12th Annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure, Mandatory Minicamp Details & More | Bucs Blitz
A rundown of two upcoming events on-and-off the field including the 12th Annual National Pediatric Cancer Foundation "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" and mandatory minicamp, along with a look at Benjamin Morrison's ball skills
Top Five Interceptors in Bucs History
Rondé Barber is far and away the Bucs' all-time leader in interceptions, but two other players held the top spot in team history for a significant period of time
Takeaways: 2026 Bucs Squad Bringing the Juice During OTAs
On Tuesday, Chris Godwin Jr. discussed Jalen McMillan's infectious play style and Yaya Diaby dished on the defense bringing the juice during practice, elevating 11-on-11
Competition Level High in Bucs' WR Room After Ted Hurst Addition | Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason
Chris Godwin Jr. Assumes Leadership Role in WR Room
During the second week of OTAs, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. discussed his approach to mentorship and the confidence of Zac Robinson during installations
Yaya Diaby Sees More Juice in Bucs' D, Might See Fewer Double Teams
With multiple additions along the defensive front creating tougher decisions for opposing offenses, Yaya Diaby could see more favorable pass-rushing opportunities this year after leading the team in sacks and pressures in 2025
Top Five Sack Artists in Bucs History
The five careers that have produced the most sacks for the Buccaneers are spread out over almost the entirety of franchise history, with two Hall of Famers closely bunched at the top of the list
Photos: 6/2 Bucs 2026 OTA Practice
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs at AdventHealth Training Center on June 2nd, 2026.
Chris Godwin Jr., Yaya Diaby & More on Week Two of OTAs | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr., OLB Yaya Diaby & CB Zyon McCollum spoke to the media during the second week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs. Hear their thoughts on the teams' development throughout the offseason.
Todd Bowles on Establishing Offseason Momentum | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media during the second week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs. HC Bowles discussed the competition within the wide receiver room, the development of OC Zac Robinson's offense and the team's focus on improving execution in practice.
Bucs' Draft Class of 2023 Entering Contract Year
Last year, the Bucs resolved contract situations with their 2022 draft class members in a variety of ways, including multi-year extensions for Luke Goedeke and Zyon McCollum…Now, most of the team's 2023 draftees are heading into the fourth years on their rookie deals
Alex Anzalone: Bringing the Energy to the Bay | Slice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Alex Anzalone sits down with team reporter Casey Phillips to discuss what joining the Krewe means to his family, growing up in the same hometown as Taylor Swift and why he chose to play at the University of Florida.