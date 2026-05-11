 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Four Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' Roster

On Monday, the Bucs signed New Mexico State RB Kadarius Calloway, Tarleton State LB Yasir Holmes, Georgia Tech WR Dean Patterson and veteran LS Scott Daly and brought LB John Bullock back on a waiver claim

May 11, 2026 at 02:59 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Untitled 16_9 Landscape

Dean Patterson is beginning his NFL journey close to home.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of five more rookie free agents, including Patterson, a wide receiver who most recently played at Georgia Tech, as well as New Mexico State running back Kadarius Calloway, Tarleton State outside linebacker Yasir Holmes and Notre Dame long snapper Scott Daly. Patterson hails from nearby Lutz and played his prep ball at Steinbrenner High School. In addition, the Bucs brought back linebacker John Bullock as a waiver claim from the Indianapolis Colts.

Calloway, Holmes, Patterson and Daly were four of the 40 players, most of whom were undrafted rookies, who participated in the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp on tryout contracts last weekend. While the other three are rookies, Daly has previous NFL experience. In corresponding moves, the team waived long-snapper Wesley Brown, wide receiver Noah Short, linebacker Benton Whitley and running back Owen Wright.

Bullock (6-0, 230) returns to Tampa Bay after spending the majority of the 2025 season on the team's active roster, appearing in 15 games and recording 10 special teams tackles. He played collegiately at the University of Nebraska (2021-24), playing in 47 career games and compiling 126 tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception (returned for a touchdown). Bullock earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2024 after starting all 13 games and registering a career-high 70 tackles (10.0 for loss), six passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Calloway (6-0, 213) finished his collegiate tenure last year at New Mexico State after previous stops at California, Old Dominion and East Mississippi Community College. For the Aggies in 2025 he ran 115 times for 438 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 26 passes for 175 yards. Between his three stops at NMSU, Cal and ODU, Calloway recorded 1,185 rushing yards on 229 carries (5.2 avg.) and nine touchdowns as well as 35 receptions for 225 yards and one score.

Daly (6-2, 245) originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. The sixth-year veteran has appeared in 76 career games between the Detroit Lions (2021-23) and Chicago Bears (2024-25), recording nine special teams tackles and two fumble recoveries. Daly played collegiately at the University of Notre Dame (2013-16), seeing time in 38 games.

Holmes (6-4, 240) played four years at Frostburg State before finishing up at Tarleton State last season. His one season with the Texans was very productive, including 47 tackles, 8.0 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. That followed an eight-sack campaign in 2024, and in 32 total games at Frostburg State he amassed 141 tackles, 18.0 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss.

Patterson (6-2, 200) similarly played four seasons at Florida International before transferring to Georgia Tech for the 2025 campaign. In 39 games for the Panthers, he hauled in 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per reception. Last year for Georgia Tech, Patterson caught eight passes for 150 yards.

Brown and Short were both among the 15 undrafted rookies the Bucs signed prior to their rookie minicamp. Whitley spent the last eight weeks of last season on Tampa Bay's practice squad after joining the team on October 12. Wright originally signed with the Bucs last July and later returned to the practice squad in October. Between a pair of gameday elevations and a two-week stint on the active roster he saw action in three games and ran three times for six yards.

Related Content

news

Bucs Add 14 More Rookies After 2026 Draft

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers filled out the rest of their 90-man offseason roster by signing 14 rookie free agents, including Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers

news

Ted Hurst Joins Draft Mates with Signed Deal

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, the Bucs' third-round pick, becomes the sixth member of the team's seven-player draft class to sign his initial NFL contract

news

Bucs Ink Rueben Bain Jr., Four Other 2026 Draft Picks

OLB Rueben Bain Jr., DB Keionte Scott, DL DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth and TE Bauer Sharp all signed their rookie contracts after arriving at team headquarters on Thursday

news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Calijah Kancey

The Buccaneers have picked up the 2027 option year in DL Calijah Kancey's contract, after the 2023 first-round pick recorded 11.5 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures in his first 29 career games

news

Bucs Re-Sign RB Sean Tucker

Fourth-year RB Sean Tucker, who received a qualifying offer in March to become a restricted free agent, has re-signed with the Buccaneers after producing a team-leading eight touchdowns in 2025

news

Bucs Add Defensive Depth with Three Signings

On Friday, the Buccaneers announced the additions of cornerbacks Kemon Hall and Chase Lucas, as well as defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi, a product of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program

news

DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Returns to Bucs

The Buccaneers have re-signed nose tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, who played five seasons in Tampa and started in Super Bowl LV before spending the past three years with the New York Giants

news

Bucs Add David Sills to Receiving Corps

After putting together the most productive season of his NFL career with the Falcons in 2025, WR David Sills is staying in the NFC South after inking a one-year pact with the Buccaneers

news

Bucs Reunite with Tackle Justin Skule

After filling a valuable role for one season in Minnesota, where he started nine games and played a career-high number of snaps, Justin Skule returns to Tampa, where he served as a swing tackle in 2023 and 2024

news

Bucs Sign LB Christian Rozeboom

The Buccaneers have added Christian Rozeboom to their linebacker unit

news

Bucs Re-Sign G Dan Feeney

The Buccaneers have re-signed guard Dan Feeney, adding to the team's depth

Latest Headlines

Bucs Roundtable: Predicting the Week One Game

Brianna Dix, Gabriel Kahaian and Scott Smith try their hand at predicting which game will open the Buccaneers' 2026 schedule, which will be revealed on Thursday evening

Four Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' Roster

On Monday, the Bucs signed New Mexico State RB Kadarius Calloway, Tarleton State LB Yasir Holmes, Georgia Tech WR Dean Patterson and veteran LS Scott Daly and brought LB John Bullock back on a waiver claim

How to Tune In to the Bucs 2026 Schedule Release

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Schedule presented by Ticketmaster and AdventHealth will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET and single game tickets will be on sale.

2026 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

A look at key topics addressed at rookie minicamp and production on the grass

Photos: Day 2 of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in 2026 Rookie Minicamp on May 9, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Thursday

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more when the schedule gets released Thursday night at 7:30pm ET

Miles Killebrew on Bringing the Hammer, Engineering Success | Slice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Miles Killebrew sits down with team reporter Casey Phillips to discuss his football journey, playing style, and the leadership mentality he brings to the team.

Ted Hurst Preparing to Play X Receiver | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Ted Hurst addressed the media during Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. WR Hurst discussed making plays during rookie minicamp, getting better everyday and his confidence on the field.

Billy Schrauth on Bucs' Offensive Unit: 'Fired Up' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Guard Billy Schrauth addressed the media during Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. G Schrauth discussed always improving, staying grounded and joining the Bucs' offensive line.

Bauer Sharp: 'Play Fast, Play Efficient' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight End Bauer Sharp addressed the media during Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. TE Sharp discussed meeting OC Zac Robinson, being ready to work and earning respect from his teammates.

NFL Announces May 14 as Schedule Drop Date

The NFL will reveal its entire 2026 game schedule, which includes an intriguing home slate for the Buccaneers, on the evening of Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Bucs Sign Nebraska LB Javin Wright, Waive RB Michael Wiley | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Could Jacob Parrish and Keionte Scott Create Dime Options for the Bucs?

In discussing the versatility of second-round CB Jacob Parrish and rookie DB Keionte Scott on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles raised the possibility of both players being used inside at the same time

Photos: Day 1 of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in 2026 Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Rueben Bain Jr.: 'I'm Where I Am Supposed To Be' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. OLB Bain discussed his first moments in the league, his bond with rookie DB Keionte Scott and taking pride in what he does.

Todd Bowles: Rueben Bain Jr. Looks in 'Midseason Form' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the media following the first day of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. HC Bowles discussed OLB Rueben Bain Jr. setting the tone, what he expects out of the rookies and the impact of the National Coaching Academy

Josiah Trotter Ready to "Prove It" at the NFL Level

During rookie minicamp, both Head Coach Todd Bowles and first-year player Josiah Trotter addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including the newest linebacker's skillset

Josiah Trotter on Pushing Everyone to Be Better | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. LB Trotter discussed gaining the respect of his teammates, being excited about the HC Todd Bowles' defensive scheme and his father's support.

Keionte Scott Talks Bond with Rueben Bain Jr. | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. DB Scott discussed his aggressive mindset on the field, loving the process and building chemistry within the defense.

DeMonte Capehart: Learning From the Best | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT DeMonte Capehart addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. DT Capehart discussed his love for the game of football, soaking up information and his speed on the defensive line.

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising