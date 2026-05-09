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Could Jacob Parrish and Keionte Scott Create Dime Options for the Bucs?

In discussing the versatility of second-round CB Jacob Parrish and rookie DB Keionte Scott on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles raised the possibility of both players being used inside at the same time

May 09, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt very fortunate that University of Miami defensive back Keionte Scott was still on the board when their pick in the fourth round came up in the NFL Draft two weeks ago. If landing Scott at number 116 overall was like finding a $20 bill on the street, the next question immediately becomes, what are you going to do with it?

The Buccaneers have a lot of options with Scott, though they seem likely to work him early as a slot corner, given how he thrived in that role for the Hurricanes, who reached the national championship game last season. They believe he could settle in at safety at some point, too, and that he has a chance to stick as an outside cornerback. But the discussion goes beyond just Scott's role; the bigger question is how do you mix him in with the existing personnel on defense.

Scott didn't take part in the Bucs' first practice at rookie minicamp on Friday because he is currently sporting a cast on his lower left arm due to a wrist injury. He had a procedure after the NFL Scouting Combine but says he's near the end of his recovery and the cast will come off in 10 days. Even without seeing him in action on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles is clearly excited about the ways he can employ his newest defensive back.

"Yeah, we're going to look at him [at outside cornerback]," said Bowles. "We've got to move our guys around, because when you make cuts, you don't have that many. We've got to be able to have some versatile pieces."

Those pieces also include second-year player Jacob Parrish, who held the starting nickel job for most of his rookie season but also ably filled in at outside cornerback when Jamel Dean and/or Zyon McCollum were injured. Dean has since departed but the Bucs still have McCollum and 2025 second-round pick Benjamin Morrison as obvious options on the outside, plus apparently Parrish. In one way, Parrish could be seen as blocking Scott's immediate path to starting in the slot, but there are other ways this could play out.

"[Scott]'s very instinctive, and Parrish was All-Rookie and he's still going to play in there as well, but we're going to get him some more outside reps," said Bowles. "We're going to start Keionte out as nickel and we'll see if he evolves to where that becomes a safety or a corner from that standpoint and go from there. He's really a guy that can play all over the place."

Photos: Day 1 of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in 2026 Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96, Defensive End Deshawn McKnight #73, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90, Defensive Lineman Quincy Ivory #91 and Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw Jr. #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96, Defensive End Deshawn McKnight #73, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90, Defensive Lineman Quincy Ivory #91 and Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw Jr. #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Shevin Smith Co-Defensive & Special Teams Coordinator & Cornerbacks Coach Bemidji State University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Shevin Smith Co-Defensive & Special Teams Coordinator & Cornerbacks Coach Bemidji State University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Xavion Alford #26 and Defensive Back Jordan Robinson #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Xavion Alford #26 and Defensive Back Jordan Robinson #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Michael O'Neill Special Teams Coordinator Snow College and Wide Receiver Gary Bryant #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Michael O'Neill Special Teams Coordinator Snow College and Wide Receiver Gary Bryant #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 and Inside Linebacker Mac Harris III #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 and Inside Linebacker Mac Harris III #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Michael O'Neill Special Teams Coordinator Snow College, Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 and Inside Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Michael O'Neill Special Teams Coordinator Snow College, Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 and Inside Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Inside Linebacker Mac Harris III #52, Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #56, and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Inside Linebacker Mac Harris III #52, Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #56, and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Finneas Hogan #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Finneas Hogan #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Running Back Kadarius Calloway #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Running Back Kadarius Calloway #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Safety Ja'Qurious Conley #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson IV #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson IV #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Christian Runza Director of Football Operations & Outside Linebackers Coach Monmouth University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Christian Runza Director of Football Operations & Outside Linebackers Coach Monmouth University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Christian Runza Director of Football Operations & Outside Linebackers Coach Monmouth University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Christian Runza Director of Football Operations & Outside Linebackers Coach Monmouth University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Taj Darby Secondary Coach Austin College during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Taj Darby Secondary Coach Austin College during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West and Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West and Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Mi-ah Watkins Assistant Sports Scientist University of Nebraska and Assistant Director of Performance Science Adam Pinkoski during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Mi-ah Watkins Assistant Sports Scientist University of Nebraska and Assistant Director of Performance Science Adam Pinkoski during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Gavin Collins Offensive Line Coach NFL Academy and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Gavin Collins Offensive Line Coach NFL Academy and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Cannon Sanchez Head Football Coach Hanford High School during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Cannon Sanchez Head Football Coach Hanford High School during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Terrance Dennis Special Teams Coordinator & Wide Receivers Coach Cornell University Sprint Football during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Terrance Dennis Special Teams Coordinator & Wide Receivers Coach Cornell University Sprint Football during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Defensive Back Jayvian Farr #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Defensive Back Jayvian Farr #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Izaiah Prouse-Lackey Offensive Graduate Assistant-Quarterbacks Wake Forest University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Izaiah Prouse-Lackey Offensive Graduate Assistant-Quarterbacks Wake Forest University during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Alexander Beekharry Educator/Linebackers Coach Manatee County School District during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Alexander Beekharry Educator/Linebackers Coach Manatee County School District during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Punter Aidan Laros #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Punter Aidan Laros #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Punter Cole Maynard #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Punter Cole Maynard #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Long Snapper Wes Brown #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Long Snapper Wes Brown #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Guard Trevor Mayberry #69, Guard Ryan Lengyel #68 and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Guard Trevor Mayberry #69, Guard Ryan Lengyel #68 and Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Cornerback Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Cornerback Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Kicker Nathanial Vakos #5 and Long Snapper Spencer Triplett #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Kicker Nathanial Vakos #5 and Long Snapper Spencer Triplett #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75, Guard Trevor Mayberry #69, Wide Receiver Devin Voisin #89 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75, Guard Trevor Mayberry #69, Wide Receiver Devin Voisin #89 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Guard Ben Scott #66, Guard Billy Schrauth #75, Guard Trevor Mayberry #69 and Wide Receiver Devin Voisin #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Guard Ben Scott #66, Guard Billy Schrauth #75, Guard Trevor Mayberry #69 and Wide Receiver Devin Voisin #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Guard Trevor Mayberry #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Guard Trevor Mayberry #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Inside Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Inside Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Inside Linebacker Nevaeh Sanders-McCombs #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - May 08, 2026 - Inside Linebacker Nevaeh Sanders-McCombs #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Rookie Mini Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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So the question is, if all four of those cornerbacks are meeting expectations, is there a way to get all of them on the field, at least on occasion? Bowles seemed to indicate that there wasy.

"He, probably -- even with his size -- he plays more like a linebacker, and Parrish plays a great nickel, and Parrish is a cover guy, and Parrish is tough and he can tackle," said Bowles. "He's one of the few guys that runs a 4.3 – talking about Keionte – that plays a 4.3. You can really see it in his play and his explosion.

"He allows us to play with six defensive backs some, and keep him and Parrish inside, so he gives us a lot of options."

When the Buccaneers play nickel, which they were in 61.0% of their defensive snaps last season, the extra defensive back generally replaces one of the interior defensive linemen, making it a four-man front. If the defense were to go to six defensive backs on a snap, it would have to either take off on of its two off-ball linebackers or go with a three-man front. The former idea is intriguing, if Scott can make a linebacker-type of impact in a 6-1-4 alignment, potentially enhancing the team's overall coverage ability.

That would definitely be a new wrinkle for the Buccaneers, who were in dime packages on just 1.2% of their defensive snaps last season. That ranked 25th in the league in terms of usage totals. It's not a crazy idea, however; the Rams led the NFL in dime usage last season at 32.4% and made it to the NFC Championship Game.

It is extremely early to be guessing how the Buccaneers will arrange their defense in the 2026 season, and Scott obviously still needs to prove himself on the NFL stage. Still, the versatility that both he and Parrish have displayed in their respective venues does lead to some intriguing speculation of what Bowles can do with two of the team's most recent additions to the secondary.

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