Could Jacob Parrish and Keionte Scott Create Dime Options for the Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt very fortunate that University of Miami defensive back Keionte Scott was still on the board when their pick in the fourth round came up in the NFL Draft two weeks ago. If landing Scott at number 116 overall was like finding a $20 bill on the street, the next question immediately becomes, what are you going to do with it?
The Buccaneers have a lot of options with Scott, though they seem likely to work him early as a slot corner, given how he thrived in that role for the Hurricanes, who reached the national championship game last season. They believe he could settle in at safety at some point, too, and that he has a chance to stick as an outside cornerback. But the discussion goes beyond just Scott's role; the bigger question is how do you mix him in with the existing personnel on defense.
Scott didn't take part in the Bucs' first practice at rookie minicamp on Friday because he is currently sporting a cast on his lower left arm due to a wrist injury. He had a procedure after the NFL Scouting Combine but says he's near the end of his recovery and the cast will come off in 10 days. Even without seeing him in action on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles is clearly excited about the ways he can employ his newest defensive back.
"Yeah, we're going to look at him [at outside cornerback]," said Bowles. "We've got to move our guys around, because when you make cuts, you don't have that many. We've got to be able to have some versatile pieces."
Those pieces also include second-year player Jacob Parrish, who held the starting nickel job for most of his rookie season but also ably filled in at outside cornerback when Jamel Dean and/or Zyon McCollum were injured. Dean has since departed but the Bucs still have McCollum and 2025 second-round pick Benjamin Morrison as obvious options on the outside, plus apparently Parrish. In one way, Parrish could be seen as blocking Scott's immediate path to starting in the slot, but there are other ways this could play out.
"[Scott]'s very instinctive, and Parrish was All-Rookie and he's still going to play in there as well, but we're going to get him some more outside reps," said Bowles. "We're going to start Keionte out as nickel and we'll see if he evolves to where that becomes a safety or a corner from that standpoint and go from there. He's really a guy that can play all over the place."
View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in 2026 Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center.
So the question is, if all four of those cornerbacks are meeting expectations, is there a way to get all of them on the field, at least on occasion? Bowles seemed to indicate that there wasy.
"He, probably -- even with his size -- he plays more like a linebacker, and Parrish plays a great nickel, and Parrish is a cover guy, and Parrish is tough and he can tackle," said Bowles. "He's one of the few guys that runs a 4.3 – talking about Keionte – that plays a 4.3. You can really see it in his play and his explosion.
"He allows us to play with six defensive backs some, and keep him and Parrish inside, so he gives us a lot of options."
When the Buccaneers play nickel, which they were in 61.0% of their defensive snaps last season, the extra defensive back generally replaces one of the interior defensive linemen, making it a four-man front. If the defense were to go to six defensive backs on a snap, it would have to either take off on of its two off-ball linebackers or go with a three-man front. The former idea is intriguing, if Scott can make a linebacker-type of impact in a 6-1-4 alignment, potentially enhancing the team's overall coverage ability.
That would definitely be a new wrinkle for the Buccaneers, who were in dime packages on just 1.2% of their defensive snaps last season. That ranked 25th in the league in terms of usage totals. It's not a crazy idea, however; the Rams led the NFL in dime usage last season at 32.4% and made it to the NFC Championship Game.
It is extremely early to be guessing how the Buccaneers will arrange their defense in the 2026 season, and Scott obviously still needs to prove himself on the NFL stage. Still, the versatility that both he and Parrish have displayed in their respective venues does lead to some intriguing speculation of what Bowles can do with two of the team's most recent additions to the secondary.