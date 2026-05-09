NFL Announces May 14 as Schedule Drop Date

Will it include any games overseas?

As of yet, the Buccaneers have not been linked to any of the nine international games this season. The team's last game outside of the United States was a 2022 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

How many prime-time games will be on Tampa Bay's schedule?

Since the 2020 season, the Buccaneers have been scheduled for an average of exactly four prime-time games per year, including exactly four in each of the past two years. However, the Bucs' streak of postseason appearances was snapped last year.

When will the Bucs' home opener occur?

Tampa Bay has only started its season at home once in the last four seasons, and in two of those four years the team actually started with a pair of road outings.

Where will the intradivision games be concentrated?

In 2025, the Buccaneers opened with a game at Atlanta but then did not play another game against an NFC South opponent until Week Eight. Four of the Bucs' five final games last season were against division foes.

Will the Bucs be included in the Thanksgiving Day schedule this season?