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Jersey Numbers Set for Bucs' 2026 Draft Class

After Rueben Bain Jr.'s number 3 jersey was officially announced on Monday, the Bucs revealed the numbers for the rest of the team's new draft class on Tuesday, with LB Josiah Trotter landing on number 45

May 05, 2026 at 06:00 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Rueben Bain Jr.'s classmates now know their numbers, too.

After officially announcing on Monday that Bain would be wearing jersey number 3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed the jersey selections for the rest of their 2026 draft class on Tuesday. All seven rookies will don their new NFL jerseys for the first time on Friday when the Buccaneers begin their rookie minicamp.

Here are the numbers that have been assigned to the members of Tampa Bay's 2026 draft class:

  • OLB Rueben Bain Jr.: 3
  • LB Josiah Trotter: 45
  • WR Ted Hurst: 17
  • CB Keionte Scott: 22
  • DL DeMonte Capehart: 90
  • G Billy Schrauth: 75
  • TE Bauer Sharp: 84

As noted Monday, Bain will become just the third defensive player in Bucs history to wear number three, and the first edge rusher to do so.

Trotter would be the 14th Buccaneer to wear number 45 in a regular season game. Two of the previous wearers of that jersey made a Pro Bowl with Tampa Bay: linebacker Devin White in 2021 and cornerback Wayne Haddix in 1990. White, a first-round draft pick in 2019, had the longest tenure in that jersey, playing in 76 games with 75 starts from 2019-23.

Hurst would be the 11th player to participate in a regular season game for the Bucs with number 17 on his back. Seven of the previous 10 were also receivers, including most recently Sterling Shepard; the other three were quarterbacks Jeb Blount, Steve DeBerg and Chris Chandler. Wide receiver Micheal Spurlock was wearing the 17 jersey in 2007 when he became the first player in franchise history to return a kickoff for a touchdown.

Coincidentally, Scott would become the 22nd player to wear jersey number 22 in a regular season game for the Buccaneers, not counting replacement players during the 1987 strike. Among the first 21, cornerbacks just edge out running backs, 9-8, and the other four were safeties. Two Bucs have made the Pro Bowl while wearing the number 22: running back Clifton Smith in 2008 (as a return man) and running back Doug Martin in 2012 and 2015. Martin owns two of the four top rushing seasons in franchise history and wore the number 22 the longest, logging 68 games played and 65 starts.

Capehart steps into the number 90 jersey that Logan Hall wore in Tampa for the past four seasons before departing for Houston in free agency. The 14 previous players to wear 90 in a game for the Bucs were all front-line defenders, either interior linemen like Hall or edge rushers like Jason Pierre-Paul. Pierre-Paul played 54 games for the Bucs in that number from 2018-21(plus three last season in number 91) and also had two sacks in the 2020 NFC Championship Game in Green Bay.

Schrauth could revive the number 75 for the Buccaneers, as it hasn't seen much action in recent years. The last player to wear it in a regular season game for the Bucs was offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal, who got into three contests in 2023 and was on the field for four offensive snaps. Guard John Molchon wore it for one game in 2022 and defensive tackle DaVonte Lambert was the last Buc to start a game in that number, with five starts in 2016. The two longest-tenured Bucs to wear number 75 were tackle Dave Reavis from 1976 to 1983 and guard Davin Joseph from 2006-13. Joseph was a first-round draft pick in 2006 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2011.

Sharp will be the fourth straight tight end to don the number 84 jersey for the Buccaneers, following Tom Crabtree, Cameron Brate and Tanner Taula. Brate is second in team history among tight ends in both receptions and touchdown catches. Prior to that trio, wide receiver Joey Galloway popularized the number in Tampa from 2004-08, and from 2005-07 became the first player in team history to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Other prominent pass-catchers in team history to wear number 84 include Bruce Hill and Gordon Jones.

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