2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense 

The Buccaneers revamped their defense in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding an infusion of talent to all three levels, including outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., inside linebacker Josiah Trotter, defensive back Keionte Scott and defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart.

Due perhaps in part to shorter-than-average arms for his position, Rueben Bain Jr. - a top 10-graded talent by the Bucs' brass - fell to Tampa Bay at pick 15. A three-year starter at Miami, Bain led the FBS in pressures (83) during his junior season and was named a consensus All-American. With jarring, heavy hands that stun blockers, relentless ferocity and lethal bull rush, chop and rip in his bag, Bain will help strengthen Tampa Bay's frontline. He possesses lateral agility to knife through gaps from the interior and the powerful specimen collected 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games. Bain has a high ceiling and can anchor against double teams with the power of a defensive tackle. Bain was coached by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and brings his unyielding play style to the Bucs to bolster the pass rush.

"We pick out a few guys that we don't think are going to make it to 15, and there were about eight or nine of them that, regardless of position, we said, 'If these guys end up falling, we're taking them without a doubt,'" said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We had our minds made up on another player just because we figured the top eight or nine guys would be gone and we knew Rueben was a top ten pick. He started falling a little bit, and he got to 15, and we knew it wasn't going any further. We couldn't be happier because of the mindset we're trying to change this year with the type of players we signed in free agency and the type of play that he does and the attitude he plays with and the force he plays with…It was really a no-brainer, and he fit everything we're trying to do and get back to from a mental physicality standpoint. His play shows that, and it was an easy decision."

The Bucs added a physical playmaker to the middle of the defense in the second round with Missouri's Josiah Trotter. Trotter served as the green dot, Mike linebacker in the Tigers' base scheme. He quickly keys and flies downhill against the run and is able to efficiently shed blockers. He is fundamentally sound in his run fits and comes from NFL bloodlines. Trotter is a proficient blitzer with his closing kick and can win against blockers with force. He delivers earth-rattling strikes and will compete for the Bucs' 'MIKE' role opposite Alex Anzalone, who will hold the club's weakside 'MO' post.

"He's an old school, downhill MIKE that can play the run, which is hard to find nowadays," said Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Biehl. "With the college game the way it has went, it's all lateral and everybody is looking for the speed stuff. To us, he has enough speed to play in our league. Now, if you said he's a better run defender than a pass defender, I would say yeah, that's probably fair, but we think he has the capability to be a three-down linebacker."

The Bucs solidified the secondary with Keionte Scott in the fourth round. The energetic playmaker played a hybrid nickel role in Miami's system. He played both outside corner and in the slot at Auburn before becoming a key cog in the Hurricanes' journey to the National Championship Game. With the mentality of a linebacker, Scott effectively chases down rushers in pursuit and sets a firm edge. Scott clocked a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and it is evident on blitzes. He dashes through gaps before blockers can get set. Scott plays with hustle near the line of scrimmage and is quick to diagnose run plays. He accumulated 64 tackles in 2025 (13 for loss) and has stunning change-of-direction skills in space. The Bucs wanted to get more physical in the draft with players that embody a nasty temperament on the gridiron and Scott fits the mold.

"I feel like I try to pride myself on being an old-school cat, play the game like an old-school [player], flying around, not being afraid to stick my nose in anything and kind of just playing fast," described Scott. "I feel like that attribute helps the defense at times too, by me being able to just fly around and being able to erase things before they get started."

The Bucs solidified the interior with DeMonte Capehart in the fifth round. In a rotational role, Capehart played the one-technique and 2i-technique spot in Clemson's front and made an impact in goal-line jumbo packages with his power. Capehart is a challenge to move off of his spot and fires off the snap with vigor. He is effective on loops inside and plays light on his feet. While his pass rush needs refinement, his upside as a run-plugger shows up on tape. Capeheart eats up blocks and ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.