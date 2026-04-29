Magic Pick 84 and More | S.S. Mailbag

What is your favorite stat from our 2026 draft class?

- Donald K. via app submission

Asking me for a statistics-based answer is a savvy way to get in the S.S. Mailbag, Donald. Welldone

If I have to pick just one stat (spoiler alert: I'm not going to pick just one), I'm going to have to go with something that noted draft analyst Trevor Sikkema, who also happens to be a huge Bucs fan, alerted me to. Sikkema, who co-hosts the excellent NFL Stock Exchange show, recently joined Casey Phillips and I on our final Road to the Draft episode (check it out!), and he asserted that Miami cornerback Keionte Scott, the Bucs' fourth-round pick, was the best run-defending nickel in all of college football.

I don't have a specific number or ranking to pull as a stat to answer your question, Donald, and I think Sikkema's statement had more to do with his own extensive film study of hundreds and hundreds of prospects. But I do have some more traditional counting stats that support Sikkema's assertion and the overall idea that Scott makes a huge impact around the line of scrimmage: 13tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 2025. Thirteen tackles for loss for a cornerback in a single season is wild. As draft guru Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote about Scott, he is "more disruptive at the line than most linebackers."

I'm already dreaming of ways that Todd Bowles is going to use Scott and his aggressive style of play in what is already an aggressive scheme. Can I cherry-pick a couple other stats while we'reat it? How about the FBS-leading 86 quarterback pressures that first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., also a Hurricane, had in 2025? Yes, I know he also had the most pass-rush snaps by any player due to Miami's deep run in the college playoffs, but 86 pressures in 16 games is still more than five per game. And I like the fact that Bain plays a lot of snaps. Given that he has the ability tomove inside and rush from there, as well, the Bucs may end up having him on the field a lot this season as a guy you can play on all three downs.

One more? How about the fact that the aforementioned Hurst, the Bucs' third-round pick, had 34receptions of 20-plus yards over the past two seasons? That's the most by any FBS player in that span. Maybe that's why 70.9% of his catches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. (I snuck an extra stat in on you there.)

How did Scott fall to us in the fourth round, Scott?

- Peter S. via app submission

I'd like to think it was the football gods showing the Buccaneers some grace after all the poor injury misfortune the team had in 2025. Bain falling to 15 and Scott being available in the fourth round are two things I never expected heading into draft weekend, and I know I'm not alone.

You want actual football analysis? Fine, although I really like my football gods theory. First, let'sdetermine if this really was a surprising pick for the Bucs at number 116 overall. There's a hot national debate going on right now about "consensus draft boards" and media rankings versus each team's own internal rankings and I think there is something of a disconnect there. Still, Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Biehl told me right after the pick that he thought Scott was a really good value in the fourth round. He didn't tell me exactly where Scott was ranked on their own "front board" of around 150 players, but I think it's safe to say it was higher than 116.

As for draft analysts, they felt the same way. Brugler listed Scott as a safety but rated him as a second or third-round pick. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had Scott ranked 53rd on his Big Board, and eighth among cornerbacks. He was the 15th corner off the board. ESPN's Mel Kiper had Scott as his 10th cornerback and 80th prospect overall. Pro Football Focus put Scott at number 55 in their final rankings. NFLMockDraftDatabase.com (a very useful site, by the way), combined a number of different rankings into a consensus Big Board and Scott landed at number 63. I could go on, but you get the picture.

So why the availability at number 116? I don't think this was a matter of the other 31 teams thinking less of Scott as a player than the Buccaneers did. I think it was more a product of teams searching for specific types of players. Look at the cornerback taken just seven picks before Scott by the Chiefs, Oregon's Jadon Canady. Canady is a big and long corner known for his coverage skills. That's not the same type of player as Scott, who is best suited in the nickel and does his best work when attacking towards the line of scrimmage. If there are any doubts in Scott's scouting report – and I'm not saying that Buccaneer scouts share this opinion – it would be in his downfield coverage skills as an outside cornerback. That wasn't what he was asked to do at Miami, so there's not a lot of 2025 tape in that regard.

In addition, some teams are likely hesitant to take older prospects, and Scott will be 25 in his rookie season. Todd Bowles said prior to the draft that this concern would not turn the Bucs away from prospects they like. Perhaps there was hesitation by some teams because last year was his true breakout season after three less impactful years at Auburn. Was that enough of a sample size for every team to believe he would do the same thing at the NFL level. Perhaps not. And again, if you believe Scott is a nickel corner or even a safety and not likely to stick at outside corner in the NFL – for the record, the Bucs think he can play all three – then you might not have him as high on your board if you're already set at nickel.

I would guess it was some combination of those things, but whatever it was, it worked out great for the Buccaneers, in my opinion.

Favorite Lavonte David memory?

- Daniel W. via app submission

For me personally, in terms of interactions with Lavonte, it would have to be the Super Bowl ring ceremony. There was a reception backstage before the ceremony began, with all kinds of players, coaches and staff members milling about. I made a point of sitting down next to Lavonte and telling him how happy I was specifically for him that he was now a champion, given all the hard work he had put in for the franchise during some leaner years. It was hard to think of anybody in the room more deserving of that ring he was about to get. I'm sure I was the 10,000th person to voice that sentiment to him, but it still felt good and he was very gracious in his response. Also, throughout his career, I always enjoyed when he would hit some new statistical milestone and I would tell him about it the next week in the locker room. Usually, he was not aware that he had hit that milestone but was pleased to hear it. That's maybe a bit of a selfish one, but it was fun for me.