 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Takeaways: Kenneth Gainwell an "Unsung Leader," Jacob Parrish Versatility and Increase in Wide Zone on Offense 

On Thursday, Head Coach Todd Bowles dished on what free agent acquisition Kenneth Gainwell brings to the running back room and cornerback Jacob Parrish confirmed his role in the rotation at both nickel and outside corner

Jun 12, 2026 at 11:36 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways June 12

Unsung Leader

The Bucs signed Kenneth Gainwell during free agency to bolster the running back room alongside Bucky Irving. Since entering the league in 2021, Gainwell is the only tailback in the NFL to have played in at least 16 games in each season since. After signing with the Steelers in 2025, Gainwell put up career highs in rush attempts (114), rushing yards (537), receptions (73), receiving yards (486) and receiving touchdowns (three), while tying his career high in rushing touchdowns (five). He was one of five running backs in the NFL to record at least 500 rushing yards and 450 receiving yards in the 2025 season, joining De'Von Achane, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson. Prior to his lone season with the Steelers, Gainwell was a key contributor on the Eagles during their two Super Bowl appearances in 2022 and 2024, helping them to a Super Bowl LIX victory. Gainwell is a slash back with smooth cuts and elite change-of-direction inside his rush track. He can bounce off angle tackles and will help strengthen Tampa Bay's ground game in 2026.

"He brings a one-two punch with Bucky obviously and he played very well last year and has played his whole career like that," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "He can catch the ball, he can block, he can run and he brings a speed element. He brings an attitude element as well and he is one of the unsung leaders who has come in here in the offseason and from a mental standpoint, he has given us more toughness on offense but other than that, he is a good football player."

Cross-Training

Last season, rookie Jacob Parrish served as the Bucs' primary nickel. He totaled 746 snaps and accumulated two interceptions, seven passes defensed, two sacks, 76 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Parrish pairs short-area burst with physicality at the top of routes to re-route receivers, slowing the opposition down from press. He challenges the catch point with physicality and in 2026, Parrish has cross-trained at outside corner and nickel, confirming he has received work during the offseason workout program in base packages outside and has moved inside on nickel packages in Todd Bowles' system. His ability to stay in phase downfield and closing burst to squeeze routes in the short-to-intermediate area have fortified the Bucs' secondary.

Blitz-Centric

Alex Anzalone will have more opportunities to get after the quarterback in Todd Bowles' pressure-packed system. The Bucs' defensive play-caller is known for exotic fire zones featuring disguises and sending blitzers from a variety of places to keep offenses off balance. Anzalone will be added to that mix in 2026. Overall, Anzalone has appeared in 111 career games with the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, making 93 starts. He has compiled 612 tackles (34 for loss), 40 quarterback hits, 36 passes defended, 13.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Anzalone is the only linebacker in the NFL to have recorded at least 450 tackles, 30 passes defended and 9.0-or-more sacks. His 33 passes defensed over that stretch are tied for the fourth-most among all linebackers. Anzalone will assume the weakside linebacker "Mo" role and has the acceleration to stay with backs/tight ends down the seam and burst to collapse the pocket as a blitzer. His inclusion adds another defender that offenses will have to try and account for on passing downs.

"I am definitely going to have some free runs at the quarterback and get some stats and forced fumbles and things of that nature," said Anzalone. "So, as a linebacker, that is what you really want to do and make those splash plays and I am excited for that."

Wide Zone

Under the direction of Zac Robisnon in 2026, the Bucs' offense is expected to feature an increase in wide zone runs to stretch defenses horizontally. In recent years, the Bucs' ground attack has relied heavily on counter gap runs [Liam Coen] and mid-zone principles [Dave Canales] and in 2026, the athleticism of the Tampa Bay offensive line will be highlighted. On wide zone runs, the goal is to run outside of the defense and the linemen/tight end take lateral dropsteps to the playside and block whichever defenders appears in their zone. This concept forces defenders to flow sideline-to-sideline with poor angles. By flowing to the outside, it creates natural cutback lanes where the running back can get vertical. Gainwell has the shuffle and lateral quickness to thrive on wide zones and spoke on that principle during OTAs.

"That style of offense is built for guys that can get to the perimeter, fast guys and I think me and Bucky and Sean [Tucker] have that ability to get around the edges and see those cutback lanes and make it happen," noted Gainwell.

Related Content

news

OTAs Takeaways: Pass Rush Presence of Calijah Kancey, Bucky Irving Update, Jalen McMillan's Mental Toughness and More

At the start of Organized Team Activities, Head Coach Todd Bowles discussed a variety of topics, including Jalen McMillan's mental stamina and the club picking up Calijah Kancey's fifth-year option

news

Offseason Takeaways: Alex Anzalone Chess Piece Role, Jacob Parrish Ceiling and the Optimization of Vita Vea

A rundown of key topics addressed by the Buccaneers defensive coaching staff, including Alex Anzalone's hybrid skillset, the versatility of Jacob Parrish, the power of Vita Vea and an emphasis on tackling in 2026

news

2026 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

A look at key topics addressed at rookie minicamp and production on the grass

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Dolphins | Week 17

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17 at Hard Rock Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 16

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the panthers in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 15

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 14

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Cardinals | Week 13

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals in Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Rams | Week 12

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Rams in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Bills | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium

Latest Headlines

Takeaways: Kenneth Gainwell an "Unsung Leader," Jacob Parrish Versatility and Increase in Wide Zone on Offense

On Thursday, Head Coach Todd Bowles dished on what free agent acquisition Kenneth Gainwell brings to the running back room and cornerback Jacob Parrish confirmed his role in the rotation at both nickel and outside corner

Looking Ahead to Mandatory Minicamp: OTA Main Storylines | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the OTAs wrapping up, updates on the team and what to expect heading into next week's Mandatory Minicamp.

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels Having a Blast with Bucs

Former Kansas passer Jalon Daniels, signed by the Buccaneers as a rookie free agent after the draft, calls competing at the highest level of football a dream come true and he's clearly enjoying every minute of it

Photos: Buccaneers 12th Annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 12th annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure event held at AdventHealth Training Center to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation that took place on Thursday, June 11th, 2026.

Alex Anzalone's Diversified Role in Todd Bowles' Defense

On Thursday following an OTA practice, Alex Anzalone discussed getting a feel for Todd Bowles as a play-caller and his revamped role featuring more coverage reps and blitz opportunities

Photos: 6/11 Bucs 2026 OTA Practice

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs and Buccaneers Legends returning to practice at AdventHealth Training Center on June 11th, 2026.

2026 Opponent Preview: Green Bay Packers, Week 4

The Packers will be looking for their seventh playoff berth in eight years in 2026, and they boast a potential MVP candidate at quarterback plus a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the other side

Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield is a 'True Pro' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media during the final week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs. HC Bowles discussed player participation, transitioning from OTAs to Mandatory Minicamp and the Bucs' annual Cut & Color Funds the Cure event.

Alex Anzalone, Jacob Parrish & More on Defensive Upgrades | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell and CB Jacob Parrish spoke to the media during the final week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs.

2026 Opponent Preview: Minnesota Vikings, Week 3

The Vikings offense in 2025 was limited by quarterback injuries and ineffectiveness but the team now has a competition at that position plus an already-strong defense that got major reinforcements in the draft

Bucs Dinged One OTA Practice by League Office | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Baker Mayfield Hosts Youth Football Camp, New Season of 'NFL Top 100' Unveiled Monday, June 22 | Bucs Blitz

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hosted a youth football camp to empower the next generation of athletes and the dates for the new season of 'NFL Top 100' were announced

On the Rise in 2026 | S.S. Mailbag

In our latest mailbag, Bucs fans have questions about areas of likely team improvement this season, Emeka Egbuka's prospects in 2026, standout UDFAs and more

Photos: Best of Players' Fashion Arrivals

View the best images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players' fashion arrivals from the 2025 season.

2026 Opponent Preview: Cleveland Browns, Week 2

The Browns have a quarterback competition and a completely revamped offensive line to sort through but also have a new head coach and an array of young skill-position talent

2026 Opponent Preview: Cincinnati Bengals, Week 1

Cincinnati overhauled its defense during the 2026 offseason and with the core trio of Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins should have a very high ceiling on offense

Buccaneers Sign B.T. Potter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed kicker B.T. Potter

Photos: 2026 Buccaneers 11-On Event

View photos for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 11-On event with Nike Football.

Photos: 2026 Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp

View images from the Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp on Friday, June 5th, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center

The Five Highest-Scoring Games in Bucs History

From a surprise blowout in the 1987 season opener to an unforgettable Super Bowl contest to a record-breaking offensive output in Los Angeles, these are the most prolific scoring days in franchise annals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising