Takeaways: Kenneth Gainwell an "Unsung Leader," Jacob Parrish Versatility and Increase in Wide Zone on Offense 

Unsung Leader

The Bucs signed Kenneth Gainwell during free agency to bolster the running back room alongside Bucky Irving. Since entering the league in 2021, Gainwell is the only tailback in the NFL to have played in at least 16 games in each season since. After signing with the Steelers in 2025, Gainwell put up career highs in rush attempts (114), rushing yards (537), receptions (73), receiving yards (486) and receiving touchdowns (three), while tying his career high in rushing touchdowns (five). He was one of five running backs in the NFL to record at least 500 rushing yards and 450 receiving yards in the 2025 season, joining De'Von Achane, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson. Prior to his lone season with the Steelers, Gainwell was a key contributor on the Eagles during their two Super Bowl appearances in 2022 and 2024, helping them to a Super Bowl LIX victory. Gainwell is a slash back with smooth cuts and elite change-of-direction inside his rush track. He can bounce off angle tackles and will help strengthen Tampa Bay's ground game in 2026.

"He brings a one-two punch with Bucky obviously and he played very well last year and has played his whole career like that," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "He can catch the ball, he can block, he can run and he brings a speed element. He brings an attitude element as well and he is one of the unsung leaders who has come in here in the offseason and from a mental standpoint, he has given us more toughness on offense but other than that, he is a good football player."

Cross-Training

Last season, rookie Jacob Parrish served as the Bucs' primary nickel. He totaled 746 snaps and accumulated two interceptions, seven passes defensed, two sacks, 76 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Parrish pairs short-area burst with physicality at the top of routes to re-route receivers, slowing the opposition down from press. He challenges the catch point with physicality and in 2026, Parrish has cross-trained at outside corner and nickel, confirming he has received work during the offseason workout program in base packages outside and has moved inside on nickel packages in Todd Bowles' system. His ability to stay in phase downfield and closing burst to squeeze routes in the short-to-intermediate area have fortified the Bucs' secondary.

Blitz-Centric

Alex Anzalone will have more opportunities to get after the quarterback in Todd Bowles' pressure-packed system. The Bucs' defensive play-caller is known for exotic fire zones featuring disguises and sending blitzers from a variety of places to keep offenses off balance. Anzalone will be added to that mix in 2026. Overall, Anzalone has appeared in 111 career games with the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, making 93 starts. He has compiled 612 tackles (34 for loss), 40 quarterback hits, 36 passes defended, 13.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Anzalone is the only linebacker in the NFL to have recorded at least 450 tackles, 30 passes defended and 9.0-or-more sacks. His 33 passes defensed over that stretch are tied for the fourth-most among all linebackers. Anzalone will assume the weakside linebacker "Mo" role and has the acceleration to stay with backs/tight ends down the seam and burst to collapse the pocket as a blitzer. His inclusion adds another defender that offenses will have to try and account for on passing downs.

"I am definitely going to have some free runs at the quarterback and get some stats and forced fumbles and things of that nature," said Anzalone. "So, as a linebacker, that is what you really want to do and make those splash plays and I am excited for that."

Wide Zone

Under the direction of Zac Robisnon in 2026, the Bucs' offense is expected to feature an increase in wide zone runs to stretch defenses horizontally. In recent years, the Bucs' ground attack has relied heavily on counter gap runs [Liam Coen] and mid-zone principles [Dave Canales] and in 2026, the athleticism of the Tampa Bay offensive line will be highlighted. On wide zone runs, the goal is to run outside of the defense and the linemen/tight end take lateral dropsteps to the playside and block whichever defenders appears in their zone. This concept forces defenders to flow sideline-to-sideline with poor angles. By flowing to the outside, it creates natural cutback lanes where the running back can get vertical. Gainwell has the shuffle and lateral quickness to thrive on wide zones and spoke on that principle during OTAs.