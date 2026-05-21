 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offseason Takeaways: Alex Anzalone Chess Piece Role, Jacob Parrish Ceiling and the Optimization of Vita Vea 

A rundown of key topics addressed by the Buccaneers defensive coaching staff, including Alex Anzalone’s hybrid skillset, the versatility of Jacob Parrish, the power of Vita Vea and an emphasis on tackling in 2026

May 21, 2026 at 12:50 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways May 21

Jacob Parrish Versatility

As a rookie in 2025, third-round pick Jacob Parrish became the Bucs' primary nickel corner and accumulated 746 defensive snaps. Parrish posted two interceptions, seven passes defensed, two sacks, 76 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hits last season, helping to set the tone on defense. He fulfilled a variety of roles for Tampa Bay in the secondary as injuries piled up, showcasing his hip fluidity and route recognition. Parrish challenged the catch point and paired twitchy short-area burst with effective downfield positioning on vertical threats and willingness as a run defender. He had a heavy workload during his first season in the league and in 2026, he will once again assume various roles in Todd Bowles' system as an interchangeable Swiss Army Knife.

"Jacob's skillset is elite," said Cornerback Coach Rashad Johnson. "He is a guy that can play inside, he is a guy that can play outside. No.1 would be just his mental capacity. This defense is not like open up a book and it is A, B, C, D. It has got some complexities to it and this guy can manage those complexities. He can play inside; he can play outside. He is very versatile and is very talkative in the room. Out on the field he just loves the game so I think it is a challenge for certain guys but for Jacob, I do not think that is a challenge. Honestly, I think it is going to unleash his skillset even more…he understands scenarios and understands how offenses are trying to attack you. As long as the mental capacity is not too much for him, that is something that you allow him to fly and do."

Alex Anzalone Insertion

During the offseason, the Buccaneers bolstered the middle of the defense with free agent Alex Anzalone. Overall, Anzalone has appeared in 111 career games between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, making 93 starts, and compiling 612 tackles (34 for loss), 40 quarterback hits, 36 passes defended, 13.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Anzalone is the only linebacker in the NFL to have posted at least 450 tackles, 30 passes defended and 9.0-or-more sacks. His 33 passes defensed over that span are tied for the fourth most among all linebackers. The Bucs made a concerted effort to add more physicality to the defense this offseason and Anzalone personifies that nasty temperament on the field. He will play the weakside 'Mo' linebacker spot in Todd Bowles' defense and has the range to cover running backs and tight ends down the seam. Anzalone possesses lateral quickness, the ability to disrupt routes from zone and stellar diagnosis skills. He became a cornerstone for the Lions and will now look to make his stamp in red and pewter.

"He has always been intriguing to me because he is long, he is athletic and you talk about thumpers and you talk about coverage guys – he is kind of a mixture," noted Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell. "He is a guy that can cover a tight end, you hear about that all the time but also, when it is time to play down in the box and get down and dirty, he can do that as well. It is just an added option for us to be able to use as a chess piece."

Tackling Emphasis

Each NFL club goes through a habitual evaluation during the offseason of the previous season's highs and lows. In the 2025 report card, tackling emerged for the Buccaneers as an area that needs refinement and a back-to-basics approach. The Bucs' defense struggled at times last season with running backs in the flat, tight ends over the middle of the field, or mobile quarterbacks finding a lane to exploit. The adage "hats to the ball" has been a focal point during the offseason by the coaching staff, with additional practice sessions to foster growth in 2026.

"The next thing we have talked about is needing to do a better job at tackling and making sure that not only are we prepping and getting our practice tackling in but that all other 10 players are swarming to the football as well," described Safeties Coach Tim Atkins. "That way, if worst case scenario happens and the first tackle is missed, then we have other guys swarming to the football."

Vita Vea Influence

No interior offensive lineman in the NFL wants to see Vita Vea barreling through the A-gap at full force. He sets the tone in the run game for Tampa Bay, as teams often opt to run around where No. 50 is located. He commands the point of attack and consistently deals with double teams. Vea led the way for Tampa Bay's defensive front in 2025 with 763 defensive snaps played and nabbed 4.5 sacks. The bulldozer anchors the unit and quickly overpowers linemen when isolated. Vea dislodges blockers with power and possesses surprising pursuit quickness for a prototypical nose tackle in the NFL. With a lethal bull rush, ability clog holes in the run game and heavy hands, Vea leaves his mark in the trenches.

"The dude is one of the best in the league," said Defensive Line Coach Marcus West. "It is real. George Edwards said it - he is a generational player so the ways that we can help him is to be able to single up some blocks. What has to happen is somebody else has to make some other plays to win…You talked about depth, we are capable of winning other places and that just makes it better for Vita Vea."

Related Content

news

2026 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

A look at key topics addressed at rookie minicamp and production on the grass

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Dolphins | Week 17

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17 at Hard Rock Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 16

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the panthers in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 15

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 14

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Cardinals | Week 13

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals in Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Rams | Week 12

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Rams in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Bills | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Patriots | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots in Week 10 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week Eight

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 23-3 victory over the Saints in Week Eight at Caesars Superdome

Latest Headlines

Offseason Takeaways: Alex Anzalone Chess Piece Role, Jacob Parrish Ceiling and the Optimization of Vita Vea

A rundown of key topics addressed by the Buccaneers defensive coaching staff, including Alex Anzalone's hybrid skillset, the versatility of Jacob Parrish, the power of Vita Vea and an emphasis on tackling in 2026

Bucs Sign Second-Round Pick Josiah Trotter, Completing Rookie Contract Work

The Buccaneers now have all seven of their 2026 draft picks under contract after signing second-round LB Josiah Trotter to a four-year deal on Thursday

Top Five Sack Seasons in Bucs History

Most of the best individual sack seasons in Tampa Bay history are clustered around the team's first Super Bowl championship, but the top spot belongs to a much more recent QB hunter

Photos: Best of Bucs 2026 Offseason Workouts - May 20

View images from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Phase 2 Workouts on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026.

Rookies' First Week in the NFL: Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter & More | Inside the Krewe

Go behind the scenes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter, Keionte Scott and more during their first week in the league. Watch as they arrive to the facility, try on their gear, sign their contracts, and hit the field for the very first time.

Bucs Add True Mike Linebacker and Student of the Game in Josiah Trotter

In Phase II of the offseason workout program, defensive coaches Larry Foote and Mike Caldwell praise rookie Josiah Trotter's instincts on the field and commitment to his craft

Top Five Receiving Performances in Bucs History

There have been exactly five 200-yard receiving games in Buccaneers' history, including two by future Hall of Famer Mike Evans

2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Interesting Rookie Foe

Beyond such familiar challenges as Bijan Robinson and Justin Jefferson, the Buccaneers will find encounter some intriguing newcomers on their 2026 schedule, from a pair of defenders in Dallas and L.A. to a new receiving threat within the division

Photos: Best of Bucs 2026 Offseason Workouts - May 19

View images from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Phase 2 Workouts on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish Ready for More in Year Two

Though their rookie seasons played out differently, both Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish have given the Bucs coaching staff confidence that they are ready for major roles in 2026

New ST Coordinator Danny Smith Strongly Favors Coverage Over Touchbacks | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Rueben Bain Jr. Captivates with "High-Def" Football IQ

Run Game Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote describes Rueben Bain Jr.'s impressive combine interview and focus on the field throughout minicamp

Emmy-Nominated 'Raise The Flags' Docuseries to Air on NFL Network

From May 25th-May 29th, two episodes will air per night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Larry Foote on Rueben Bain Jr.: 'Going To Be A Star' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote addressed the media following offseason workouts. Foote discussed being confident in LB Josiah Trotter's abilities and OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s lethal first step.

Rashad Johnson: Jacob Parrish's Skill Set is 'Elite' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson addressed the media following offseason workouts. Johnson discussed that consistency is most important to winning games, CB Keionte Scott's versatility and having confidence in CB Benjamin Morrison heading into his second year.

Mike Caldwell on Josiah Trotter: 'There is No Ceiling' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell addressed the media following offseason workouts. Caldwell discussed LB Josiah Trotter having a physical presence on the field, LB Alex Anzalone's dynamic athleticism and the mindset this offseason.

George Edwards on Alex Anzalone "Flourishing" | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards addressed the media following offseason workouts. Edwards discussed GM Jason Licht adding to the front seven and who is stepping up to be a leader on the defense.

Tim Atkins Talks Tykee Smith Taking The Next Step | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safeties Coach Tim Atkins addressed the media following offseason workouts. Atkins discussed S Tykee Smith becoming a leader, translating film to the field and the veteran presence of S Miles Killebrew.

Danny Smith on His Special Teams Vision | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith addressed the media following offseason workouts. Smith discussed what he looks for in his scheme and the importance of execution.

Marcus West on Calijah Kancey's Command of the Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Line Coach Marcus West addressed the media following offseason workouts. West discussed the importance of bringing energy to the team, being excited to work with the rookies and how to foster success this season.

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising