Offseason Takeaways: Alex Anzalone Chess Piece Role, Jacob Parrish Ceiling and the Optimization of Vita Vea 

Jacob Parrish Versatility

As a rookie in 2025, third-round pick Jacob Parrish became the Bucs' primary nickel corner and accumulated 746 defensive snaps. Parrish posted two interceptions, seven passes defensed, two sacks, 76 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hits last season, helping to set the tone on defense. He fulfilled a variety of roles for Tampa Bay in the secondary as injuries piled up, showcasing his hip fluidity and route recognition. Parrish challenged the catch point and paired twitchy short-area burst with effective downfield positioning on vertical threats and willingness as a run defender. He had a heavy workload during his first season in the league and in 2026, he will once again assume various roles in Todd Bowles' system as an interchangeable Swiss Army Knife.

"Jacob's skillset is elite," said Cornerback Coach Rashad Johnson. "He is a guy that can play inside, he is a guy that can play outside. No.1 would be just his mental capacity. This defense is not like open up a book and it is A, B, C, D. It has got some complexities to it and this guy can manage those complexities. He can play inside; he can play outside. He is very versatile and is very talkative in the room. Out on the field he just loves the game so I think it is a challenge for certain guys but for Jacob, I do not think that is a challenge. Honestly, I think it is going to unleash his skillset even more…he understands scenarios and understands how offenses are trying to attack you. As long as the mental capacity is not too much for him, that is something that you allow him to fly and do."

Alex Anzalone Insertion

During the offseason, the Buccaneers bolstered the middle of the defense with free agent Alex Anzalone. Overall, Anzalone has appeared in 111 career games between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, making 93 starts, and compiling 612 tackles (34 for loss), 40 quarterback hits, 36 passes defended, 13.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Anzalone is the only linebacker in the NFL to have posted at least 450 tackles, 30 passes defended and 9.0-or-more sacks. His 33 passes defensed over that span are tied for the fourth most among all linebackers. The Bucs made a concerted effort to add more physicality to the defense this offseason and Anzalone personifies that nasty temperament on the field. He will play the weakside 'Mo' linebacker spot in Todd Bowles' defense and has the range to cover running backs and tight ends down the seam. Anzalone possesses lateral quickness, the ability to disrupt routes from zone and stellar diagnosis skills. He became a cornerstone for the Lions and will now look to make his stamp in red and pewter.

"He has always been intriguing to me because he is long, he is athletic and you talk about thumpers and you talk about coverage guys – he is kind of a mixture," noted Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell. "He is a guy that can cover a tight end, you hear about that all the time but also, when it is time to play down in the box and get down and dirty, he can do that as well. It is just an added option for us to be able to use as a chess piece."

Tackling Emphasis

Each NFL club goes through a habitual evaluation during the offseason of the previous season's highs and lows. In the 2025 report card, tackling emerged for the Buccaneers as an area that needs refinement and a back-to-basics approach. The Bucs' defense struggled at times last season with running backs in the flat, tight ends over the middle of the field, or mobile quarterbacks finding a lane to exploit. The adage "hats to the ball" has been a focal point during the offseason by the coaching staff, with additional practice sessions to foster growth in 2026.

"The next thing we have talked about is needing to do a better job at tackling and making sure that not only are we prepping and getting our practice tackling in but that all other 10 players are swarming to the football as well," described Safeties Coach Tim Atkins. "That way, if worst case scenario happens and the first tackle is missed, then we have other guys swarming to the football."

Vita Vea Influence

No interior offensive lineman in the NFL wants to see Vita Vea barreling through the A-gap at full force. He sets the tone in the run game for Tampa Bay, as teams often opt to run around where No. 50 is located. He commands the point of attack and consistently deals with double teams. Vea led the way for Tampa Bay's defensive front in 2025 with 763 defensive snaps played and nabbed 4.5 sacks. The bulldozer anchors the unit and quickly overpowers linemen when isolated. Vea dislodges blockers with power and possesses surprising pursuit quickness for a prototypical nose tackle in the NFL. With a lethal bull rush, ability clog holes in the run game and heavy hands, Vea leaves his mark in the trenches.