 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish Ready for More in Year Two

Though their rookie seasons played out differently, both Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish have given the Bucs coaching staff confidence that they are ready for major roles in 2026

May 19, 2026 at 03:30 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

parrish

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their 2025 draft with a somewhat surprising focus on offense, nabbing Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who proved to be a smash hit as a rookie. That didn't mean, however, that the Buccaneers were ignoring a pretty clear need at cornerback. Thatissue was addressed the next night, with the selections of Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison and Kansas State's Jacob Parrish.

At the time, the Buccaneers had veterans Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum ready to hold down the outside cornerback spots and they had multiple options for the slot with the likes of Tykee Smith and Christian Izien. A year later, both young corners look to be critical to how the secondary is arranged to start the season. Dean is now in Pittsburgh and Izien is in Detroit. After a year in the slot, Smith took so well to the strong safety role that the Buccaneers are definitely planning to keep him in that role. That leaves McCollum, Morrison and Parrish as the front-liners for the three cornerback spots, though the arrival of versatile rookie Keionte Scott will open up some other possible combinations.

For the two 2025 draft-mates, their rookie seasons unfolded in very different ways, but in both cases they prepared them to take a big step forward in 2026.

Morrison, who lost much of his final season at Notre Dame to a hip injury that required surgery, was still finishing his recovery when he arrived in Tampa. The Buccaneers knew that process and possible related injuries could impact his rookie season but viewed him as a very valuable asset in the long run. Morrison did end up sitting out seven games and wasn't immediately inserted in the starting lineup but he did open the final three games of the season and showed notable progress late in the campaign.

"Ben is elite with his skill set, with what he has," said Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson. "He's a long body, he's twitchy, can play man-to-man. We kind of thought that things may be how they were his first year, understanding the significance of the injury, how it was an ongoing thing. So we kind of knew that first year was going to be some ups and downs, some lower-extremity things that we were going to have to deal with. But he's healthy, he looks great out there now working in the offseason program, but also the individual drills. I'm getting a chance to work with him and he's taking those next steps mentally in the room and those different things he wanted to learn as the season [progressed]."

Morrison is primarily an outside corner who boasts very quick feet and fluid movements along with good instincts and a detail-oriented approach to the position. In the early stages of the Bucs' offseason program – OTA practices with actual competition against receivers don't start until next week – Johnson sees a second-year player moving with confidence and without restrictions.

"It's kind of – I wouldn't say 'redshirt season' – but it was kind of an opportunity to learn, to get some bumps and bruises but also take some steps," said Johnson of Morrison's rookie year. "He made some plays in games, he got a chance to get that wetness behind his ears gone. So now he's ready and confident to step into that role and compete in whatever magnitude we asking him to compete in."

Parrish, in contrast, was inserted into the defensive mix right away, winning the nickel job vacated by Smith and eventually playing 72% of the team's defensive snaps for the season. He didn't miss any games but his versatility became very valuable when McCollum and Dean didmiss a combined seven games, along with the time Morrison was out. Parrish saw some stints playing on the outside and even was called on a couple times to play a Rondé Barber-type of role that had him on the outside in base packages and in the slot in nickel. Johnson said Parrish is well-suited to take on that difficult dual assignment.

"It's an interesting challenge, but Jacob's skill set is elite," said Johnson. "He's a guy that can play inside, he's a guy that can play outside. Number one would be just his mental capacity. This defense isn't like, 'Hey, open up a book and it's A-B-C-D.' It's got some complexities to it, and this guy can manage those complexities, he can play inside, he can play outside, he's very versatile. He's very talkative in the [meeting] room and out on the field. He just loves the game."

Parrish finished the season with 70 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three QB hits, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a fumble recovery. His second interception came at a critical time when he was lined up as an outside corner. In a Week 18 showdown with the Carolina Panthers that the Buccaneers had to win to keep their division title hopes alive, Parrish lined up across from eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, giving him about eight yards of cushion. The Bucs had a 10-7 lead in the final two minutes of the first half, but the Panthers had driven to midfield and were threatening to either tie the game or take the lead heading into halftime.

When McMillan started on what looked like a vertical route, Parrish backpedaled smoothly in front of him, but when the receiver made a sudden cut to the right sideline, the rookie corner planted his foot instantly and drove on the ball, jumping in front of the target for an interception.Not only was the scoring threat thwarted, but the Bucs took that bonus possession down the field for a field goal on their way to what would be an a two-point victory.

Buccaneer coaches have repeatedly insisted that they are fully confident in Parrish playing outside corner, even though his relative lack of size is likely what made him last into the third round of the draft. The play on McMillan illustrates why. However, they were also very pleased with how he performed in the slot as a rookie.

"I think it is a challenge for certain guys, but for Jacob I don't think that's a challenge," said Johnson of preparing for dual roles. "I think it's honestly going to unleash his skill set even more. As you watched him play inside, he played well as a nickel, but you look at the Carolina game, the big pick in the home game playing outside in that position. He just understands scenarios, he understands how offenses are trying to attack you. I'm just thankful that we've got a guy that's super-versatile like that."

The aforementioned Scott is also a player the Bucs believe can thrive in multiple positions, and it will be months before the Bucs have to decide where to line up all their young corners. That said, there is confidence in the building that last year's two draft picks are going to have a big impact in 2026.

Related Content

news

2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Interesting Rookie Foe

Beyond such familiar challenges as Bijan Robinson and Jordan Jefferson, the Buccaneers will find encounter some intriguing newcomers on their 2026 schedule, from a pair of defenders in Dallas and L.A. to a new receiving threat within the division

news

2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

What games are we most looking forward to now that the Bucs' 2026 schedule has dropped? We debate that topic and hit on two prime-time road games and one early-season home game against a long-time rival

news

Recap of 2026 Schedule Release, Baker Mayfield to Star on Netflix's Quarterback and Rueben Bain Jr. Giving Back to Hometown Community | Bucs Blitz

An overview of the previous week of the NFL offseason for the Buccaneers, including the unveiling of Tampa Bay's 2026 schedule, Baker Mayfield to be featured on the Netflix series "Quarterback" and rookie Rueben Bain Jr. giving back to his elementary school in Miami

news

2026 Schedule Roundtable: One Thing We Would Change

There's not much to complain about the Buccaneers' 2026 schedule but we're going to do it anyway, suggesting a couple minor fixes we would like to see to the order of games

news

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

news

2026 Schedule Roundtable: One Thank You to the Schedule-Makers

As we express gratitude to the NFL schedule-makers for some of their Buc-related decisions in 2026, we like the early-season home stand and the well-placed bye week, but one of us has a more personal reason to send thank-you cards

news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

news

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

news

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

news

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

news

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Latest Headlines

2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Interesting Rookie Foe

Beyond such familiar challenges as Bijan Robinson and Jordan Jefferson, the Buccaneers will find encounter some intriguing newcomers on their 2026 schedule, from a pair of defenders in Dallas and L.A. to a new receiving threat within the division

Top Five Receiving Performances in Bucs History

There have been exactly five 200-yard receiving games in Buccaneers' history, including two by future Hall of Famer Mike Evans

Photos: Best of Bucs 2026 Offseason Workouts - May 19

View images from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Phase 2 Workouts on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish Ready for More in Year Two

Though their rookie seasons played out differently, both Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish have given the Bucs coaching staff confidence that they are ready for major roles in 2026

New ST Coordinator Danny Smith Strongly Favors Coverage Over Touchbacks | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Rueben Bain Jr. Captivates with "High-Def" Football IQ

Run Game Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote describes Rueben Bain Jr.'s impressive combine interview and focus on the field throughout minicamp

Emmy-Nominated 'Raise The Flags' Docuseries to Air on NFL Network

From May 25th-May 29th, two episodes will air per night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Larry Foote on Rueben Bain Jr.: 'Going To Be A Star' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote addressed the media following offseason workouts. Foote discussed being confident in LB Josiah Trotter's abilities and OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s lethal first step.

Rashad Johnson: Jacob Parrish's Skill Set is 'Elite' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson addressed the media following offseason workouts. Johnson discussed that consistency is most important to winning games, CB Keionte Scott's versatility and having confidence in CB Benjamin Morrison heading into his second year.

Mike Caldwell on Josiah Trotter: 'There is No Ceiling' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell addressed the media following offseason workouts. Caldwell discussed LB Josiah Trotter having a physical presence on the field, LB Alex Anzalone's dynamic athleticism and the mindset this offseason.

George Edwards on Alex Anzalone "Flourishing" | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards addressed the media following offseason workouts. Edwards discussed GM Jason Licht adding to the front seven and who is stepping up to be a leader on the defense.

Tim Atkins Talks Tykee Smith Taking The Next Step | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safeties Coach Tim Atkins addressed the media following offseason workouts. Atkins discussed S Tykee Smith becoming a leader, translating film to the field and the veteran presence of S Miles Killebrew.

Danny Smith on His Special Teams Vision | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith addressed the media following offseason workouts. Smith discussed what he looks for in his scheme and the importance of execution.

Marcus West on Calijah Kancey's Command of the Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Line Coach Marcus West addressed the media following offseason workouts. West discussed the importance of bringing energy to the team, being excited to work with the rookies and how to foster success this season.

2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

What games are we most looking forward to now that the Bucs' 2026 schedule has dropped? We debate that topic and hit on two prime-time road games and one early-season home game against a long-time rival

Top Five Rushing Performances in Bucs History

Doug Martin owns the two most prolific running games in Tampa Bay's franchise history but there was also room on the list for the likes of James Wilder and Warrick Dunn

Photos: 2026 FHSAA Flag State Championships

View images of the 2026 FHSAA Flag State Championships at Advent Health Training Facility.

Recap of 2026 Schedule Release, Baker Mayfield to Star on Netflix's Quarterback and Rueben Bain Jr. Giving Back to Hometown Community | Bucs Blitz

An overview of the previous week of the NFL offseason for the Buccaneers, including the unveiling of Tampa Bay's 2026 schedule, Baker Mayfield to be featured on the Netflix series "Quarterback" and rookie Rueben Bain Jr. giving back to his elementary school in Miami

Top Five Passing Performances in Bucs History

Craig Erickson had the first "perfect game" in franchise history, Baker Mayfield made history at Lambeau and Tom Brady had a whole game in a single half…Do those games make the list of the best passing performances by a Buccaneer?

Luke Goedeke Talks Playing Golf with John Daly | Slice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tackle Luke Goedeke sits down with team reporter Casey Phillips to discuss his adversity, taking on the course with Pro Golfer John Daly and showing immense gratitude for the game.

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising