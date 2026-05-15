2026 Schedule Roundtable: One Thank You to the Schedule-Makers

Scott Smith: Optimal Bye Week Placement

There is a strange quirk in the 2026 schedule that the Buccaneers haven't encountered for 35 years. For the first time since 1991 and only the third time in team history, the Bucs will go an entire season without playing a pair of road games in consecutive weeks. Weird, huh?

To be clear, there are two straight road games on the Bucs' 2026 schedule, but they are split up by a bye week. Tampa Bay plays a Sunday night game in Chicago in Week Nine but won't have to worry about losing prep time for the next game because their bye follows in Week 10. The Bucs then resume play, presumably rested and recharged in Week 11 at Detroit.

It's a good thing that the Bucs will have a chance to recuperate and hopefully lessen whatever sort of injury report they are dealing with at that point of the season, because the run of four games following the bye is, in my opinion, the toughest stretch on the team's entire schedule. As the Bucs have experienced multiple times in recent seasons, a contest in Detroit is no easy task and the Jared Goff-led Lions look like prime playoff contenders in 2026. After that comes what could prove to be the most important game on the Bucs' schedule, the Monday Night Football meeting with the defending NFC South champion Panthers. The stakes should be high.

To round out the quartet of post-bye opponents, the Bucs will have to take on two very different sorts of Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks. First, there's a visit from the rocket-armed Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 13. Then the Tampa Bay defense will have to switch gears and figure out how to deal with the unique dual threat that Lamar Jackson presents, on the road in Baltimore. That game is also probably the only one that has a chance to be played in a wintry atmosphere.

There really is no way of knowing when the best time for a bye week will be in any given season. Early byes are generally considered unfavorable, but a team might feel differently if it has a rash of key injuries to start the season. From a simple wear-and-tear standpoint, though, it makes sense to favor a week off near the middle of the season, and you can't get much more middle in an 18-week season than Week 10. Play nine, get a breather and strap in for the final eight.

So thank you for that, schedule makers, and while I'm here, thank you also for making it as long as possible before we have to go back to the NFL's most annoying venue, the Superdome.

Brianna Dix: Thursday Night Game in Dallas

Compared to most schedules, the Buccaneers' 2026 docket is evenly spaced with no back-to-back road games lining the slate – visits to the Bears and Lions are sandwiched around the bye week. I love the way it is dispersed between home and away, along with the prime-time slots being intermittently placed without being too close to one another. However, I am going to be a little selfish with my gratitude in 2026.

Unrelated to the football field, I am thankful for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. I am from Texas and most seasons, I do not get to see members of my family during the jampacked regular season. I usually have to wait to carve out time with them during training camp when they travel down to Tampa or late-February when the football season officially concludes. In 2026, I will have the chance to actually go home in-season and spend the mini-bye weekend with my family. In this industry, you take advantage of every opportunity and I will be fully capitalizing on this gift.

I was counting down the days until I knew when we played Dallas and if I could extend my time with family. In a dream scenario that unraveled for me with the Week Five clash, it worked in my favor. From a rest-and-refresh standpoint, I will be able to relax with my loved ones in Texas for a few allotted days before some pivotal NFC South battles and a Sunday Night Football clash with the Bears.

Thank you schedule-makers for providing me with an impromptu reunion with my family following the Thursday Night Showdown. My nephews and niece already have it planned out!

Gabriel Kahaian: Three-Straight Home Games Early in Season, Weeks Two-Four