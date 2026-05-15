2026 Schedule Roundtable: One Thank You to the Schedule-Makers

The NFL's 2026 schedule dropped on Thursday night in all its glory and with all its quirks and surprises. It is comprised of a whopping 272 games, including a record nine international contests, two Wednesday creations, three broadcasts on Christmas and the annual kickoff game that this year is a direct rerun of the most recent Super Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have known who they were going to play for all 17 of their 2026 games since the fourth day of January. They are only finding out when and in what order more than four months later. That's because sorting out those 272 games and all that travel and various stadium conflicts, and predicting what matchups will be best for prime-time and overseas showcases, and satisfying an ever-grown list of broadcast partners, takes time. The NFL's dedicated schedule makers reportedly use cloud-based computers to sort through "a quadrillion" potential combinations to find the one that works best.
All of which is to say, as Buccaneers fans we can't complain too much about the final results. Would we like all our prime-time games to be at home? Of course. Would a trip to Australia or Span have been a remarkable experience? Almost certainly. Would we rather not brave the elements in Baltimore in mid-December? Probably, yeah. But those are minor quibbles. All in all the Buccaneers' 2026 game slate looks like it will be a blast, and so we wanted to start our annual series of schedule-related roundtable discussions not with complaints but with thank-you cards to those hard-working schedule makers.
This is the first in our series of four schedule-related debates. Here's the run-down for the series over the next few days:
Friday, May 15: What one thing would you most like to thank the NFL schedule makers for this year?
Monday, May 18: What is one thing you would change about the Bucs' schedule if you had the power?
Tuesday, May 19: What is your most anticipated game on the Bucs' 2024 schedule?
Wednesday, May 20: Who is the most interesting rookie the Buccaneers will face on their 2024 schedule?
The three of us are not going to duplicate answers, so the order of our debate could be important. As such, we randomly determined the order and I happened to get the first crack at this one, followed by Bri and then Gabe.
Scott Smith: Optimal Bye Week Placement
There is a strange quirk in the 2026 schedule that the Buccaneers haven't encountered for 35 years. For the first time since 1991 and only the third time in team history, the Bucs will go an entire season without playing a pair of road games in consecutive weeks. Weird, huh?
To be clear, there are two straight road games on the Bucs' 2026 schedule, but they are split up by a bye week. Tampa Bay plays a Sunday night game in Chicago in Week Nine but won't have to worry about losing prep time for the next game because their bye follows in Week 10. The Bucs then resume play, presumably rested and recharged in Week 11 at Detroit.
It's a good thing that the Bucs will have a chance to recuperate and hopefully lessen whatever sort of injury report they are dealing with at that point of the season, because the run of four games following the bye is, in my opinion, the toughest stretch on the team's entire schedule. As the Bucs have experienced multiple times in recent seasons, a contest in Detroit is no easy task and the Jared Goff-led Lions look like prime playoff contenders in 2026. After that comes what could prove to be the most important game on the Bucs' schedule, the Monday Night Football meeting with the defending NFC South champion Panthers. The stakes should be high.
To round out the quartet of post-bye opponents, the Bucs will have to take on two very different sorts of Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks. First, there's a visit from the rocket-armed Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 13. Then the Tampa Bay defense will have to switch gears and figure out how to deal with the unique dual threat that Lamar Jackson presents, on the road in Baltimore. That game is also probably the only one that has a chance to be played in a wintry atmosphere.
There really is no way of knowing when the best time for a bye week will be in any given season. Early byes are generally considered unfavorable, but a team might feel differently if it has a rash of key injuries to start the season. From a simple wear-and-tear standpoint, though, it makes sense to favor a week off near the middle of the season, and you can't get much more middle in an 18-week season than Week 10. Play nine, get a breather and strap in for the final eight.
So thank you for that, schedule makers, and while I'm here, thank you also for making it as long as possible before we have to go back to the NFL's most annoying venue, the Superdome.
Brianna Dix: Thursday Night Game in Dallas
Compared to most schedules, the Buccaneers' 2026 docket is evenly spaced with no back-to-back road games lining the slate – visits to the Bears and Lions are sandwiched around the bye week. I love the way it is dispersed between home and away, along with the prime-time slots being intermittently placed without being too close to one another. However, I am going to be a little selfish with my gratitude in 2026.
Unrelated to the football field, I am thankful for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. I am from Texas and most seasons, I do not get to see members of my family during the jampacked regular season. I usually have to wait to carve out time with them during training camp when they travel down to Tampa or late-February when the football season officially concludes. In 2026, I will have the chance to actually go home in-season and spend the mini-bye weekend with my family. In this industry, you take advantage of every opportunity and I will be fully capitalizing on this gift.
I was counting down the days until I knew when we played Dallas and if I could extend my time with family. In a dream scenario that unraveled for me with the Week Five clash, it worked in my favor. From a rest-and-refresh standpoint, I will be able to relax with my loved ones in Texas for a few allotted days before some pivotal NFC South battles and a Sunday Night Football clash with the Bears.
Thank you schedule-makers for providing me with an impromptu reunion with my family following the Thursday Night Showdown. My nephews and niece already have it planned out!
Gabriel Kahaian: Three-Straight Home Games Early in Season, Weeks Two-Four
I'm going to keep this short and sweet: It was a pleasant surprise to see the schedule makers award Tampa Bay with three consecutive home games to kick things off. Coming right after the Week One opener in Cincinnati, the stretch brings three cold-weather opponents (Cleveland, Minnesota, and Green Bay) down to Tampa. If the Bucs can take advantage, it could set up a fast start and an early grip on the division standings. Back-to-back-to-back home games do not come around often and the Krewe will look to make the most of it.