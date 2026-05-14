NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Buccaneers landed five prime-time battles each season from 2020-22 and will have three nationally-televised games in 2026, including a Thursday Night Football showcase, a Monday Night Football battle and a Sunday Night Football clash.

The NFL released the 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday night and the Bucs have two of their three prime-time matchups on the road. The Bucs will travel to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five at AT&T Stadium for a Thursday Night Football showdown at 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay then heads to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week Nine at Soldier Field via Sunday Night Football for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Lastly, the Bucs will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 for a Monday Night Football battle at 8:15 p.m. ET with their NFC South rival.

In recent years, the Buccaneers started both their 2021 and 2022 seasons with wins over the Cowboys but Dallas eliminated Tampa Bay from the playoffs in 2022. Six of the last eight matchups between the two clubs have been decided by one score. The two franchises have put together a thrilling series of matchups and the pair will take the national stage in Week Five.

The Bucs and Bears were division foes in the NFC Central from 1997-2001 and Chicago controlled the series. Over the last decade, the Bucs have won four of the six meetings since 2016, scoring at least 27 points in each victory. In his first season as head coach for the Bears, Ben Johnson led Chicago to an NFC North division title and 12 total wins.

The Panthers came out on top of the NFC South division in 2025 on a tiebreaker and the Bucs will look to add a tally in the win column against their rival in Week 12 of the 2026 docket. Tampa Bay has won 12 of the previous 15 matchups with Carolina and the Bucs boast a winning record at home against the Panthers, advancing to 13-12 in those meetings with the 2025 victory.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.