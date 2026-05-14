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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Lions | Week 11 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

May 14, 2026 at 08:03 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Bucs Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field in Week 11of the 2026 NFL regular season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on November 22. This is your official guide from Buccaneers.com for how to watch, stream and listen to every moment of the game.

The game will air locally on CBS, with streaming available through NFL+ for in-market mobile viewers and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for out-of-market fans.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026
Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Week: 11 of the 2026 NFL Regular Season

How to Watch: TV & Streaming Options

Local TV: CBS
Broadcast Crew: TBD
Mobile Stream (In-Market): NFL+
Out-of-Market Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV
International Stream: Game Pass International on DAZN

Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.

How to Listen: Radio Broadcast Details

Fans can listen to the Buccaneers game live in English and Spanish through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (available to all markets on desktop).

English Radio Broadcast

  • Flagship Station: WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota)
  • Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)
  • Live Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market)
  • National Stream: Buccaneers.com or SiriusXM Ch. 380

Spanish Radio Broadcast

  • Stations: WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM
  • Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)
  • Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market) | Buccaneers.com (out-of-market, desktop)

Buccaneers Radio Network: Florida & Regional Affiliates

  • Tampa Bay / Sarasota: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Brooksville: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Orlando: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Melbourne / Cocoa Beach / Titusville: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Daytona Beach: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • Gainesville / Ocala: WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM
  • Lakeland: WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM
  • Ft. Myers / Naples: WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • Englewood: WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM
  • Homosassa Springs: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM
  • Port St. Lucie: WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM
  • Panama City: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • Pensacola: WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM
  • Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM

Tickets and Schedule

  • Tap here to view the full 2026 Bucs schedule
  • To buy Season Passes and go to every home game click here.
  • Single game tickets can be purchased here.

📱 Download the Official Buccaneers App — Your Best Gameday Companion

The Buccaneers app is the single best way to stay connected on gameday and all season long.

Download the Buccaneers App here and get:

  • 🔔 Breaking news alerts — Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions
  • 📻 Live radio stream — Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free
  • 📝 Live Game Blog — Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff
  • 🎁 Exclusive promotions — Gameday deals and offers tailored to you

All games are located on the app home screen on gameday or under the MORE tab.

Stay Connected: Follow the Buccaneers on Social Media

Get live gameday updates, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

Series History & 2026 Context

The Bucs and Lions have a rivaled history against each other, with 62 previous matchups that have come close to an even split. Detroit has a four-game lead overall but the Bucs have won three of the most recent five regular-season battles. Each team has ended the other's playoff dreams once, with the Bucs getting the upper hand in 1997 and the Lions returning the favor in 2023. The Buccaneers have grown accustomed to Ford Field, as their trip to Detroit this season will be the sixth one they have made in the last eight seasons, playoffs included. Detroit has a 8-7 lead in the head-to-head battle since the Bucs left for the new NFC North in 2002.

View the full history between these two teams here

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is the Buccaneers at Lions game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Week 11 game airs on CBS in local markets. Full TV and streaming details are available at Buccaneers.com.

What time do the Buccaneers play on November 22?

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

How can I stream the Buccaneers game live?

In-market fans can stream the game on mobile via NFL+. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. International viewers can access the game through Game Pass International on DAZN.

Where can I listen to the Buccaneers game on the radio?

The game broadcasts locally on WXTB 97.9 FM. Fans can also stream the radio call live through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (all markets, desktop).

Is there a Spanish-language broadcast of the Buccaneers game?

Yes. The Spanish radio broadcast airs on WTPM – La Invasora and several affiliated stations. It is also available to stream via the Buccaneers Official App and Buccaneers.com.

Where are the Buccaneers playing this week?

The Buccaneers are playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, home of the Detroit Lions.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

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Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: Running Back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on September 1, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-16 (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: Running Back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on September 1, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-16 (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1979 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Defensive end Dave Stalls #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on November 23, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-24. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Defensive end Dave Stalls #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on November 23, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-24. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1980 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set during the game against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 4, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 28-10. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set during the game against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 4, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 28-10. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1981 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 26: Kicker Bill Capece #3 and Punter Larry Swider #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate kick against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on December 26, 1982 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 26: Kicker Bill Capece #3 and Punter Larry Swider #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate kick against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on December 26, 1982 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1982 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 4: Linebacker Jeff Davis #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on September 4, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-11. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 4: Linebacker Jeff Davis #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on September 4, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-11. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1983 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Linebacker Hugh Green #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on September 16, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-17. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Linebacker Hugh Green #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on September 16, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-17. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1984 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PONTIAC, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: Linebacker Scot Brantley #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at the Pontiac Silverdome on September 29, 1985 in Pontiac, Michigan. The Buccaneers lost 9-30. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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PONTIAC, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: Linebacker Scot Brantley #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at the Pontiac Silverdome on September 29, 1985 in Pontiac, Michigan. The Buccaneers lost 9-30. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1985 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Kicker Donald Igwebuike #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on November 24, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-16(OT) (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Kicker Donald Igwebuike #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on November 24, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-16(OT) (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1985 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PONTIAC, MI - SEPTEMBER 21: Safety Bobby Futrell #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Detroit Lions at Pontiac Silverdome on September 21, 1986 in Pontiac, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (Photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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PONTIAC, MI - SEPTEMBER 21: Safety Bobby Futrell #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Detroit Lions at Pontiac Silverdome on September 21, 1986 in Pontiac, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (Photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1986 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on December 18, 1988 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 21-10. (photo by Steve Priest/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on December 18, 1988 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 21-10. (photo by Steve Priest/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Steve Priest/© 1988 Steve Priest/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Running Back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-17. (photo by Paul R Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Running Back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-17. (photo by Paul R Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul R Baker/© 1989 Paul R Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Wide Receiver Mark Carrier of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on November 10, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-21. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Wide Receiver Mark Carrier of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on November 10, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-21. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul R. Baker/© 1991 Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 3: Running Back Reggie Cobb #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 3, 1993 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (photo by Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 3: Running Back Reggie Cobb #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 3, 1993 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (photo by Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul R. Baker/© 1993 Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Quarterback Craig Erickson #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to pass against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 2, 1994 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-14. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Quarterback Craig Erickson #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to pass against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium on October 2, 1994 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-14. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1994 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Houlihan's Stadium on September 29, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay lost 0-27. (photo by Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Houlihan's Stadium on September 29, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay lost 0-27. (photo by Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato/© 1996 Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Jerry Ellison #37 and Linebacker Shelton Quarles #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Detroit Lions at Pontiac Silverdome on September 28, 1998 in Detroit, Michigan. Tampa Bay lost 6-27. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Jerry Ellison #37 and Linebacker Shelton Quarles #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Detroit Lions at Pontiac Silverdome on September 28, 1998 in Detroit, Michigan. Tampa Bay lost 6-27. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 23-16. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 23-16. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts/© 1999 Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 19: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on October 19, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-28. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 19: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on October 19, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-28. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

R Rogers/©2000 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to catch against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 15-12. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to catch against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 15-12. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15: Running back Aaron Stecker #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2002 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 23-20. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15: Running back Aaron Stecker #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2002 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 23-20. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick/© 2002 Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Quarterback Brian Griese #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Quarterback Brian Griese #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 21: of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 21, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions won the game 23-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 21: of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 21, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions won the game 23-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20 . (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20 . (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2008 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 19, 2010, TAMPA, FL: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2010, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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DECEMBER 19, 2010, TAMPA, FL: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2010, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson Photography
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: Center Jeff Faine #52, Quarterback Josh Freeman #5 and Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on September 11, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: Center Jeff Faine #52, Quarterback Josh Freeman #5 and Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on September 11, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 27-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 7: Defensive End William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Matthew Stafford during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 7, 2014, in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers lost 34-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 31

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 7: Defensive End William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Matthew Stafford during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 7, 2014, in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers lost 34-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks downfield behind the protection of Offensive Lineman Caleb Benenoch #77 during the game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks downfield behind the protection of Offensive Lineman Caleb Benenoch #77 during the game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/2017 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - September 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs won the game, 20-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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DETROIT, MI - September 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs won the game, 20-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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DETROIT, MI - October 20, 2025 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 24-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Captain Baker Mayfield, Bert Kreischer, Cody Mauch and Ko Kieft defend Tampa Bay's local beaches from tourists who support the Buccaneers' 2026 opponents. Watch as the elite lifeguards work together to keep the peace while unveiling the 2026 schedule for the Krewe.

Tune-in on May 14th at 8pm ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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