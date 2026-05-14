 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule 

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

May 14, 2026 at 07:28 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 THINGS TO KNOW-SCHEDULE

Three Prime-Time Games

1. The Buccaneers were allotted three prime-time slots in 2026, including a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five, a Sunday Night Football clash with the Chicago Bears in Week Nine and a Monday Night Football division rivalry game with the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Bye Week Placement

2. The Bucs bye week fell at an optimal mid-season place in Week 10. Tampa Bay has nine matchups prior to the refresh period and eight games after. The Bucs will enter the bye after the Sunday Night Football showdown with the Bears and the club will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field in Week 11 after the bye.

Week One Opponent

3. The Buccaneers will open the 2026 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay will have their first home game at Raymond James Stadium in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns, as Baker Mayfield faces the team that drafted him back in 2018. The Bucs will play the AFC North, beginning with the Bengals in Week One and finishing with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

Back-to-Back Home Games

4. Following the road game to start the 2026 docket, Tampa Bay has three back-to-back home games from Weeks 2-4 against the Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. For the most part, the Bucs have an evenly dispersed schedule with no consecutive road games lining the slate.

NFC North Showdown

5. In addition to the AFC North, the Bucs will play the NFC North, including the Vikings in Week Three, the Packers in Week Four, the Bears in Week Nine and the Lions in Week 11. Tampa Bay will host the Vikings and Packers, then head to Soldier Field to take on the Bears and Ford Field to battle the Lions.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

SIZZLE END SLATE
BUY TICKETS BUY PARKING

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bengals
1 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bengals

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Browns
2 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Browns

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Vikings
3 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Vikings

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Packers
4 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Packers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Cowboys
5 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Cowboys

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Steelers
6 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Panthers
7 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Panthers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Falcons
8 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Falcons

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bears
9 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bears

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Lions
10 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Lions

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Panthers
11 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Panthers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Chargers
12 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Chargers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Ravens
13 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Ravens

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Saints
14 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Saints

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Falcons
15 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Falcons

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Rams
16 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Saints
17 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Saints

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

news

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

news

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

news

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

news

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

news

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Steelers | Week 6 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers | Week 4 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Lions | Week 11 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bears | Week 9 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

Tampa Bay Watch: 2026 Schedule Release

Captain Baker Mayfield, Bert Kreischer, Cody Mauch and Ko Kieft defend Tampa Bay's local beaches from tourists who support the Buccaneers' 2026 opponents. Watch as the elite lifeguards work together to keep the peace while unveiling the 2026 schedule for the Krewe.

Tune-in on May 14th at 8pm ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising