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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bears | Week 9 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

May 14, 2026 at 08:02 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Chicago to face the Bears at Soldier Field in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL regular season. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on November 8. This is your official guide from Buccaneers.com for how to watch, stream and listen to every moment of the game.

The game will air locally on NBC, with streaming available through NFL+ for in-market mobile viewers and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for out-of-market fans.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026
Kickoff Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Week: 9 of the 2026 NFL Regular Season

How to Watch: TV & Streaming Options

Local TV: NBC
Broadcast Crew: TBD
Mobile Stream (In-Market): NFL+
Out-of-Market Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV
International Stream: Game Pass International on DAZN

Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.

How to Listen: Radio Broadcast Details

Fans can listen to the Buccaneers game live in English and Spanish through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (available to all markets on desktop).

English Radio Broadcast

  • Flagship Station: WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota)
  • Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)
  • Live Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market)
  • National Stream: Buccaneers.com or SiriusXM Ch. 380

Spanish Radio Broadcast

  • Stations: WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM
  • Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)
  • Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market) | Buccaneers.com (out-of-market, desktop)

Buccaneers Radio Network: Florida & Regional Affiliates

  • Tampa Bay / Sarasota: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Brooksville: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Orlando: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Melbourne / Cocoa Beach / Titusville: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Daytona Beach: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • Gainesville / Ocala: WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM
  • Lakeland: WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM
  • Ft. Myers / Naples: WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • Englewood: WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM
  • Homosassa Springs: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM
  • Port St. Lucie: WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM
  • Panama City: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • Pensacola: WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM
  • Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM

Tickets and Schedule

  • Tap here to view the full 2026 Bucs schedule
  • To buy Season Passes and go to every home game click here.
  • Single game tickets can be purchased here.

📱 Download the Official Buccaneers App — Your Best Gameday Companion

The Buccaneers app is the single best way to stay connected on gameday and all season long.

Download the Buccaneers App here and get:

  • 🔔 Breaking news alerts — Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions
  • 📻 Live radio stream — Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free
  • 📝 Live Game Blog — Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff
  • 🎁 Exclusive promotions — Gameday deals and offers tailored to you

All games are located on the app home screen on gameday or under the MORE tab.

Stay Connected: Follow the Buccaneers on Social Media

Get live gameday updates, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

Series History & 2026 Context

The Buccaneers and Bears were division foes in the NFC Central from 1997-2001, with Chicago dominating the series for the first 20 of those 25 years. From 1979 through 1997, the Bears won 26 times to open a substantial lead in the overall head-to-head battle. The Buccaneers closed the gap by winning six-straight matchups in the late 90s and four of the last six meetings.The Buccaneers have won four of the six meetings since 2016, scoring at least 27 points in each victory. Since the Bucs moved out of the Bears' division and into the NFC South in 2002, the two teams have built a 7-7 split.

View the full history between these two teams here

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is the Buccaneers at Bears game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears Week Nine game airs on NBC in local markets. Full TV and streaming details are available at Buccaneers.com.

What time do the Buccaneers play on November 8?

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

How can I stream the Buccaneers game live?

In-market fans can stream the game on mobile via NFL+. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. International viewers can access the game through Game Pass International on DAZN.

Where can I listen to the Buccaneers game on the radio?

The game broadcasts locally on WXTB 97.9 FM. Fans can also stream the radio call live through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (all markets, desktop).

Is there a Spanish-language broadcast of the Buccaneers game?

Yes. The Spanish radio broadcast airs on WTPM – La Invasora and several affiliated stations. It is also available to stream via the Buccaneers Official App and Buccaneers.com.

Where are the Buccaneers playing this week?

The Buccaneers are playing at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, home of the Bears.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

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Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 2: Offensive tackle Dave Reavis #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks as Quarterback Mike Rae #15 looks to pass against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on December 2, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-14. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 2: Offensive tackle Dave Reavis #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks as Quarterback Mike Rae #15 looks to pass against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on December 2, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-14. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1979 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 6: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 6, 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 0-23. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 6: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 6, 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 0-23. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1980 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 17-28. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 17-28. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1981 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 2: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on January 2, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-23 (OT). (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 2: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on January 2, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-23 (OT). (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1983 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Cornerback Jeremiah Castille #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on November 20, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-27. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Cornerback Jeremiah Castille #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on November 20, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-27. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1983 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on October 21, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 9-44. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on October 21, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 9-44. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1984 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 8: Wide receiver Kevin House #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 8, 1985 in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 28-38. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 8: Wide receiver Kevin House #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 8, 1985 in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 28-38. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1985 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 9: Running Back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball while Center Randy Grimes #60 is in action against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on November 9, 1986 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 3-23. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 9: Running Back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball while Center Randy Grimes #60 is in action against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on November 9, 1986 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 3-23. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1986 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 6: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 6, 1988 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 10-28. (Photo by Bob & Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 6: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 6, 1988 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 10-28. (Photo by Bob & Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob & Sylvia Allen/© 1988 Bob & Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 8: Running back Lars Tate #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on October 8, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 42-35. (photo by Steve Priest/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 8: Running back Lars Tate #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on October 8, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 42-35. (photo by Steve Priest/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Steve Priest/© 1989 Steve Priest/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 4: Defensive End and Defensive Tackle John Cannon #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on November 4, 1990 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-26. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 4: Defensive End and Defensive Tackle John Cannon #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on November 4, 1990 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-26. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michael Minardi/© 1990 Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Running back Gary Anderson #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on September 8, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-21. (photo by Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Running back Gary Anderson #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on September 8, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-21. (photo by Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Minardi/© 1989 Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 18: Fullback Anthony McDowell #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 18, 1992 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 14-31. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 18: Fullback Anthony McDowell #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 18, 1992 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 14-31. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1992 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 26: Tight end Ron Hall #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 26, 1993 in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 17-47. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 26: Tight end Ron Hall #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 26, 1993 in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 17-47. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Baker/© 1993 Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 4: Quarterback Craig Erickson #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 4, 1994 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 9-21. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 4: Quarterback Craig Erickson #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 4, 1994 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 9-21. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1994 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on September 17, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-25. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Tampa Stadium on September 17, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-25. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Morrow/© 1995 Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 22: Wide Receiver Karl Williams #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the Chicago Bears at Houlihan's Stadium on December 22, 1996 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-19 (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 22: Wide Receiver Karl Williams #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the Chicago Bears at Houlihan's Stadium on December 22, 1996 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-19 (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1996 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Safety Tony Bouie #23, Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Linebacker Alshermond Singleton #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 29, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 31-17. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Safety Tony Bouie #23, Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Linebacker Alshermond Singleton #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 29, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 31-17. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Linebacker Alshermond Singleton #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and teammates get set against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 1999 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 6-3. (photo by Vincent Muzik/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Linebacker Alshermond Singleton #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and teammates get set against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 1999 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 6-3. (photo by Vincent Muzik/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Vincent Muzik/© 1999 Vincent Muzik/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Wide receiver Karl Williams #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 41-0. (photo by J Stem/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Wide receiver Karl Williams #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 41-0. (photo by J Stem/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Stem/© 2000 J Stem/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 18, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-27. (photo by Robert Hudson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 18, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-27. (photo by Robert Hudson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Hudson/© 2001 Robert Hudson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a run against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-7. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a run against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-7. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2004 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 27: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball through the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 27, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. The Bears won 13-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers) /Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 27: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball through the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 27, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. The Bears won 13-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick/© 2005 Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - DEC 17: Cornerback Torrie Cox #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Memorial Stadium on December 17, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 31-34. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - DEC 17: Cornerback Torrie Cox #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Memorial Stadium on December 17, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 31-34. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2006 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Brian Griese #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 21, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 27-24 in OT. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Brian Griese #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 21, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 27-24 in OT. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Wide Receiver Dezmon Briscoe #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Wide Receiver Dezmon Briscoe #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 23: Running Back Charles Sims #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 23, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 21-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 23: Running Back Charles Sims #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 23, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers lost 21-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 27: Running Back Charles Sims #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on December 27, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 26-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 27: Running Back Charles Sims #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on December 27, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 26-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Safety Bradley McDougald #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a safety during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 36-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Safety Bradley McDougald #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a safety during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 36-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 29-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 29-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2017 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Field goal block during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Field goal block during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buccaneers lost the game 20-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buccaneers lost the game 20-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers | Week 12 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Ravens | Week 14 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bengals | Week 1 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Week 8 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eight of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Cowboys | Week 5 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Falcons | Week 16 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Panthers | Week 7 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

Tampa Bay Watch: 2026 Schedule Release

Captain Baker Mayfield, Bert Kreischer, Cody Mauch and Ko Kieft defend Tampa Bay's local beaches from tourists who support the Buccaneers' 2026 opponents. Watch as the elite lifeguards work together to keep the peace while unveiling the 2026 schedule for the Krewe.

Tune-in on May 14th at 8pm ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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