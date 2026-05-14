 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers | Week 4 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

May 14, 2026 at 08:04 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 regular season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on October 4. This is your official guide from Buccaneers.com for how to watch, stream and listen to every moment of the game.

The game will air locally on FOX, with streaming available through NFL+ for in-market mobile viewers and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for out-of-market fans.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026
Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Week: 4 of the 2026 NFL Regular Season

How to Watch: TV & Streaming Options

Local TV: FOX
Broadcast Crew: TBD
Mobile Stream (In-Market): NFL+
Out-of-Market Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV
International Stream: Game Pass International on DAZN

Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.

How to Listen: Radio Broadcast Details

Fans can listen to the Buccaneers game live in English and Spanish through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (available to all markets on desktop).

English Radio Broadcast

  • Flagship Station: WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota)
  • Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)
  • Live Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market)
  • National Stream: Buccaneers.com or SiriusXM Ch. 380

Spanish Radio Broadcast

  • Stations: WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM
  • Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)
  • Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market) | Buccaneers.com (out-of-market, desktop)

Buccaneers Radio Network: Florida & Regional Affiliates

  • Tampa Bay / Sarasota: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Brooksville: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Orlando: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Melbourne / Cocoa Beach / Titusville: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Daytona Beach: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • Gainesville / Ocala: WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM
  • Lakeland: WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM
  • Ft. Myers / Naples: WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • Englewood: WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM
  • Homosassa Springs: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM
  • Port St. Lucie: WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM
  • Panama City: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • Pensacola: WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM
  • Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM

Tickets and Schedule

  • Buy Buccaneers vs. Packers tickets here.
  • Tap here to view the full 2026 Bucs schedule
  • To buy Season Passes and go to every home game click here.
  • Single game tickets can be purchased here.

📱 Download the Official Buccaneers App — Your Best Gameday Companion

The Buccaneers app is the single best way to stay connected on gameday and all season long.

Download the Buccaneers App here and get:

  • 🔔 Breaking news alerts — Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions
  • 📻 Live radio stream — Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free
  • 📝 Live Game Blog — Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff
  • 🎁 Exclusive promotions — Gameday deals and offers tailored to you

All games are located on the app home screen on gameday or under the MORE tab.

Stay Connected: Follow the Buccaneers on Social Media

Get live gameday updates, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

Series History & 2026 Context

The Buccaneers and Packers spent 25 seasons (1977-2001) together in the NFC Central division before expansion in 2002. During that span, Green Bay had three separate winning streaks of five or more games in the head-to-head competition. Since moving to the NFC South, the Buccaneers have played Green Bay 12 times, postseason included, and have won seven. The Buccaneers have won three of the last four meetings, scoring over 30 points in each victory, and six previous Bucs-Packers battles have gone into overtime.

View the full history between these two teams here

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Packers game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Week Four game airs on FOX in local markets. Full TV and streaming details are available at Buccaneers.com.

What time do the Buccaneers play on October 4?

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How can I stream the Buccaneers game live?

In-market fans can stream the game on mobile via NFL+. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. International viewers can access the game through Game Pass International on DAZN.

Where can I listen to the Buccaneers game on the radio?

The game broadcasts locally on WXTB 97.9 FM. Fans can also stream the radio call live through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (all markets, desktop).

Is there a Spanish-language broadcast of the Buccaneers game?

Yes. The Spanish radio broadcast airs on WTPM – La Invasora and several affiliated stations. It is also available to stream via the Buccaneers Official App and Buccaneers.com.

Where are the Buccaneers playing this week?

The Buccaneers are playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

SIZZLE END SLATE
BUY TICKETS BUY PARKING

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 3: Running back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 3, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-17. (photo by Allen Studios/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
1 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 3: Running back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 3, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-17. (photo by Allen Studios/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Hugh Jones/© Hugh Jones/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 12: Running back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on October 12, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers tied 14-14 (OT). (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 12: Running back Ricky Bell #42 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on October 12, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers tied 14-14 (OT). (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1980 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Milwaukee County Stadium on November 30, 1980 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 30

MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to make a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Milwaukee County Stadium on November 30, 1980 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1980 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 22: Offensive Tackle Ron Heller #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 22, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 17-20. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 22: Offensive Tackle Ron Heller #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 22, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 17-20. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1985 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 3: Safety Bobby Futrell #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 3, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-17. (photo by Mike Jula/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 3: Safety Bobby Futrell #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 3, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-17. (photo by Mike Jula/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Jula/© 1989 Mike Jula/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Defensive end Ray Seals #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Green Bay Packers on October 14, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-14. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Defensive end Ray Seals #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Green Bay Packers on October 14, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-14. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michael Minardi/© 1990 Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on October 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-27. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on October 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-27. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michael Minardi/© 1991 Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on September 13, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-3. (photo by Mike Jula/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 30

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on September 13, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-3. (photo by Mike Jula/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Jula/© 1992 Mike Jula/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Safety Marty Carter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on October 24, 1993 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-37. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Safety Marty Carter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on October 24, 1993 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-37. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1993 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 28: Running Back Vince Workman #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 1993 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 10-13. (photo by Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 28: Running Back Vince Workman #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 1993 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 10-13. (photo by Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul R. Baker/© 1993 Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Jackie Harris #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 25, 1994 in Green Bay, Wisconson. The Buccaneers lost 3-30. (photo by David Graham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
11 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Jackie Harris #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 25, 1994 in Green Bay, Wisconson. The Buccaneers lost 3-30. (photo by David Graham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

David Graham/© 1994 David Graham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 24: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Wide Receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 24, 1994 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-34. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 24: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Wide Receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 against the Green Bay Packers at Tampa Stadium on December 24, 1994 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-34. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1994 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Houlihan's Stadium on September 1, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay lost 3-34. (photo by Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
13 / 30

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Houlihan's Stadium on September 1, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay lost 3-34. (photo by Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato/© 1996 Bob Rosato/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 5: Wide Receiver Horace Copeland #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 5, 1997 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Buccaneers lost 16-21. (photo by Kevin Terrell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
14 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 5: Wide Receiver Horace Copeland #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 5, 1997 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Buccaneers lost 16-21. (photo by Kevin Terrell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kevin Terrell/© 1997 Kevin Terrell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 13, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 15-23. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
15 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 13, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 15-23. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/©1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 7, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-22. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
16 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 7, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-22. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow/© 1998 William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 10: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 10, 1999 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 23-26. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
17 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 10: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 10, 1999 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 23-26. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 1999 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 26: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 26, 1999 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 29-10. (photo by J. Patrick Skipper/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
18 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 26: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 26, 1999 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 29-10. (photo by J. Patrick Skipper/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J. Patrick Skipper/© 1999 J. Patrick Skipper/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback Brad Johnson #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 7, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-10. (photo by Andreas Asturias/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
19 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback Brad Johnson #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 7, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-10. (photo by Andreas Asturias/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Andreas Asturias/© 2001 Andreas Asturias/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on November 24, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 21-7. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
20 / 30

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on November 24, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 21-7. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick/© 2002 Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2005 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
21 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2005 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-21. (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
22 / 30

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-21. (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J. Meric/© 2008 J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Wide Receiver Michael Clayton #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost reels in a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers Cornerback Charles Woodson #21 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 30

NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Wide Receiver Michael Clayton #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost reels in a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers Cornerback Charles Woodson #21 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Marriott/© 2009 Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 20: Wide Receiver Arrelious Benn #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 20, 2011, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 35-26. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
24 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 20: Wide Receiver Arrelious Benn #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 20, 2011, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 35-26. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2011 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
25 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 3: Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2017, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 26-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 3: Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2017, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers lost 26-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2017 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 12-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 30

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 12-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 30

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Steelers | Week 6 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Lions | Week 11 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bears | Week 9 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers | Week 12 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Ravens | Week 14 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bengals | Week 1 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Week 8 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eight of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Cowboys | Week 5 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Falcons | Week 16 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Panthers | Week 7 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

Tampa Bay Watch: 2026 Schedule Release

Captain Baker Mayfield, Bert Kreischer, Cody Mauch and Ko Kieft defend Tampa Bay's local beaches from tourists who support the Buccaneers' 2026 opponents. Watch as the elite lifeguards work together to keep the peace while unveiling the 2026 schedule for the Krewe.

Tune-in on May 14th at 8pm ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising