Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play just one game at Raymond James Stadium during the 2026 preseason, but it will be a rematch of Super Bowl LV in that same venue.
The middle contest of the Buccaneers' three-game warmup slate this summer will be a visit from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 22. The Buccaneers and Chiefs met at Raymond James Stadium the final game of the 2020 NFL season, with Tampa Bay prevailing, 31-9, to become the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs will be tuning up for what they hope is a return to playoff contention after both teams had long postseason streaks snapped in 2025. Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV win was at the start of a five-season run of playoff participation that ended last year when it lost a tiebreaker to the Carolina Panthers for the NFC South title. The Chiefs had been to the playoffs for 10 straight years, including five trips to the Super Bowl, before surprisingly sinking to 6-11 in 2025.
The Buccaneers' preseason slate will also include a pair of Friday night games at the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is Tampa Bay's 2026 preseason lineup; all three games will once again be broadcast locally by WFLA-TV:
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|Fri.
|August 14
|at N.Y. Jets
|7:00 p.m.
|WFLA-TV
|Sat.
|August 22
|KANSAS CITY
|7:30 p.m.
|WFLA-TV
|Fri.
|August 28
|at Jacksonville
|7:30 p.m.
|WFLA-TV
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NFC teams will host all of this year's "17th Games" during the regular season, meaning all the teams in that conference will get nine regular season home dates and just one preseason home appearance. That also means that every preseason game across the league has to pit an AFC team against an NFC team.
The Buccaneers will be making their second August visit to the Meadowlands in the last four years, having also played the Jets on the road in 2023. This will be the ninth preseason meeting between the two teams, with the Bucs holding a 5-3 edge in the series.
The Chiefs have made one return to Raymond James Stadium since Super Bowl LV, prevailing 41-31 in Week Four of the 2022 season. However, this is Kansas City's first preseason visit to Tampa since 2010. Overall, the two teams have met six times in the preseason, with the Bucs winning five of them.
Tampa Bay returns to Jacksonville for an August contest for the second time in three years. The two teams also met in the second week of the 2024 preseason, with Jacksonville winning, 20-7after the two teams also held a pair of joint practices. For obvious geographical reasons, the Bucs and Jaguars have been frequent preseason opponents, meeting 14 times. Jacksonville holds the series edge, 9-5.
Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule
The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.
Explore the full schedule & matchups here.
View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.