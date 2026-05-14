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Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

May 14, 2026 at 07:27 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

homes game story

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't play a game against an NFC South foe until Week Seven in the 2026 season, but they could get off to an early lead in the division race if they can make the most of their homefield advantage.

After a season-opening game in Cincinnati, the Buccaneers will return to Tampa for what could be a critical three-game homestand against three teams from the north: Cleveland in Week Two(Sept. 20), Minnesota in Week Three (Sept. 27) and Green Bay in Week Four (Oct 4). That's the beginning of a nine-game slate at Raymond James Stadium that includes visits from five teams that made the playoffs in 2025 and a key divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay (Week Four), Pittsburgh (Week Six), Carolina (Week 12) and the L.A. Chargers (Week 13) and Rams (Week 17) were all postseason participants last year. The Panthers won the NFC South on a tiebreaker over the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, snapping Tampa Bay's four-year run as division champs. Carolina will visit Raymond James Stadium on November 30 for a Monday Night Football showdown that could be one of the most consequential games of the season in the NFC South race.

Here is the Buccaneers' full regular season home slate for 2025:

  • Week 2 vs. Browns (Sept. 20, 1 PM ET, CBS) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 3 vs. Vikings (Sept. 27, 4:05 PM ET, FOX) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 4 vs. Packers (Oct. 4, 1 PM ET, FOX) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 6 vs. Steelers (Oct. 18, 1 PM ET, CBS) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 8 vs. Falcons (Nov. 1, 1 PM ET, FOX) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 12 vs. Panthers (Nov. 30, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 13 vs. Chargers (Dec. 6, 1 PM ET, CBS) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 15 vs. Saints (Dec. 20, 1 PM ET, FOX) – Buy Tickets
  • Week 17 vs. Rams (Jan. 3, TBD, TBD) – Buy Tickets

Buccaneers single game tickets are now on sale. Click on one of these links to purchase your single game tickets or season passes.

Three of the first five teams to visit Raymond James Stadium in 2026 will be led into battle by first-year head coaches. Todd Monken, the new head coach in Cleveland, was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator from 2016-18 under then-Head Coach Dirk Koetter. Mike McCarthy, previously a head coach in Green Bay and Dallas, is in his first season in that role for the Steelers, while Kevin Stefanski has taken over the helm in Atlanta.

The first half of Tampa Bay's 2026 home schedule is littered with opponents who appear to have intriguing quarterback situations heading into the 2026 season. The Browns will be deciding between DeShaun Watson and their two 2025 draft picks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Minnesota brought in former number-one-overall pick Kyler Murray to compete with 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy. Pittsburgh is awaiting word from last year's starter, Aaron Rodgers, but also just spent a third-round pick on Penn State's Drew Allar. And Atlanta signed former Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa amid uncertainty about Michael Penix, who suffered a torn ACL last November.

Contrastingly, the Buccaneers will also face the reigning NFL MVP when Matthew Stafford and the Rams come to Raymond James Stadium in Week 17. This will mark the Rams' fourth game in Tampa since the 2020 season. However, Cleveland (Week Two) and Pittsburgh (Week Six) will be making their first appearances at Raymond James Stadium since 2018.

The kickoff time for that final regular season home game against the Rams has yet to be scheduled for a specific kickoff time. Other than the aforementioned Monday night showdown against Carolina, most of Tampa Bay's 2026 home games will start at 1:00 p.m. ET. The other exception is the Vikings' visit in Week Three, which is slated to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

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Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bengals
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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bengals

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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Browns
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Browns

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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Vikings
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Vikings

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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Packers
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Packers

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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Cowboys
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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Cowboys

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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Steelers
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Panthers
7 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs at Panthers

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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Falcons
8 / 17

Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Falcons

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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bears
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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Bears

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Lions
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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Lions

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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Panthers
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Panthers

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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Chargers
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Chargers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Ravens
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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Ravens

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Saints
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Saints

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Falcons
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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Falcons

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Rams
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Week # 2026 | Bucs vs Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week # 2026 | Bucs at Saints
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Week # 2026 | Bucs at Saints

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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