Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

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Three of the first five teams to visit Raymond James Stadium in 2026 will be led into battle by first-year head coaches. Todd Monken, the new head coach in Cleveland, was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator from 2016-18 under then-Head Coach Dirk Koetter. Mike McCarthy, previously a head coach in Green Bay and Dallas, is in his first season in that role for the Steelers, while Kevin Stefanski has taken over the helm in Atlanta.

The first half of Tampa Bay's 2026 home schedule is littered with opponents who appear to have intriguing quarterback situations heading into the 2026 season. The Browns will be deciding between DeShaun Watson and their two 2025 draft picks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Minnesota brought in former number-one-overall pick Kyler Murray to compete with 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy. Pittsburgh is awaiting word from last year's starter, Aaron Rodgers, but also just spent a third-round pick on Penn State's Drew Allar. And Atlanta signed former Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa amid uncertainty about Michael Penix, who suffered a torn ACL last November.

Contrastingly, the Buccaneers will also face the reigning NFL MVP when Matthew Stafford and the Rams come to Raymond James Stadium in Week 17. This will mark the Rams' fourth game in Tampa since the 2020 season. However, Cleveland (Week Two) and Pittsburgh (Week Six) will be making their first appearances at Raymond James Stadium since 2018.

The kickoff time for that final regular season home game against the Rams has yet to be scheduled for a specific kickoff time. Other than the aforementioned Monday night showdown against Carolina, most of Tampa Bay's 2026 home games will start at 1:00 p.m. ET. The other exception is the Vikings' visit in Week Three, which is slated to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.