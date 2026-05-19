2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

Gabriel Kahaian: Buccaneers at Bears, Week 9

The game that really jumps off the page is the Bucs' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears on November 8th. Chicago is coming off its first NFC North division title since 2018, with Caleb Williams blossoming into the star many expected him to become under Ben Johnson's wing. In 2025, Williams fell just 58 yards shy of becoming the first quarterback in Bears history to eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a season, throwing for 400 more yards and seven more touchdowns than he did in his rookie campaign. The Bears also established a potent run game, finishing third in the league at 144.5 rushing yards per game. That balanced attack, paired with a defense that led the league with 22 forced turnovers, carried them to the NFC Divisional Round before the league MVP and the Rams ended their run.

At its core, this prime-time matchup pits two teams with something to prove against each other, albeit from opposite ends of the spectrum. The Bears want to show that 2025 was not a flash in the pan and they are built to sustain success for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, The Bucs want to prove last season was just an injury-riddled blip, not a benchmark. Their ceiling is still well above where they finished in 2025.

Both teams will arrive with eight games of seasoning and a bye week waiting on the other side, making this the perfect opportunity to make a statement and seize momentum heading into the second half. Two former NFC Central rivals arrive on a prime-time stage with the ability to broadcast a narrative in their own image. Williams vs. Mayfield on Sunday Night Football will be must-watch television.

Scott Smith: vs. Green Bay Packers, Week Four

We had a group text exchange before working on this Roundtable and I will let you know that all three of us would have picked the Chicago game if we were first. So I hope that one lives up to the hype come November.

So with the Sunday-nighter off the board, where did I turn for my choice. Well, the New Orleans Saints seem to be getting some buzz as potential NFC South title contenders this season and the Bucs play them in what could be a critical division showdown in Week 18 so…/double-checks schedule. Never mind, that one is in the Superdome. Pass.

Instead, I'll go with the visit from the Packers on October 4. That is the final leg of a notable early-season three-game homestand and it feels like the Buccaneers are going to need to make the most of their homefield advantage in September and October if they're going to stay in the thick of the NFC South race.

The Bucs and Packers have a long and oft-contested rivalry due to their quarter-century together in what was previously known as the NFC Central Division, and lately, it has been particularly entertaining both teams have been annual playoff contenders and both have featured high-performing quarterbacks. That should be the case again when Mayfield and Jordan Love square off. Over the past three seasons combined, Mayfield ranks third in the NFL in passing yards and Love is seventh; Mayfield is second and Love sixth in touchdown passes; Love is second and Mayfield seventh in completions of 25 or more yards. These two are more than likely to put on an aerial show on what will probably be a steamy afternoon.

The Packers have brought out the best in the Buccaneers this decade. Tampa Bay has won three of the four meetings in that span, and its one loss was by just two points. During the 2020 regular season, a Week Six game in Tampa was billed as a clash of MVP quarterbacks between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers but the Bucs' defense intercepted Rodgers twice and sacked him four times and the Bucs ran away with a 38-10 victory. When the two teams met again in the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers (that season's NFL MVP) was much better, with three touchdown passes, but he was still sacked five times and the Bucs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV with a 31-26 decision. And in 2023, Mayfield became the first visiting quarterback ever to record a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field as the Bucs won again, 34-20.

The Packers could have a very dangerous offense in 2026, with Love surrounded by the likes of Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Mayfield and the Bucs, however, have the firepower to match, and perhaps a much more effective pass rush this season. I can't wait for this matchup.

Brianna Dix: TNF at Dallas Cowboys

I mulled over several possibilities and almost went with the Buccaneers' battle against the Detroit Lions on the road at Ford Field in Week 11. The two clubs have become rivals of sorts with several matchups in the last few years. Tampa Bay's trip to Detroit in 2026 will be the sixth of the past eight seasons, including playoffs. The Bucs have a better record on the road against the Lions (16-17) than at home (13-16). The battles between the Bucs and Lions are always chippy with a playoff-type feel as both NFC teams vie for a tally in the win column. However, since the Lions game is a 1:00 p.m. kick, I decided to go with the Bucs clash with the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five on Thursday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.