Emmy-Nominated 'Raise The Flags' Docuseries to Air on NFL Network 

Buccaneers' history is coming to NFL Network. From May 25th-May 29th, two episodes of the 'Raise The Flags' docuseries will air each night beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The 10-part docuseries originally aired on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, December 11, tracing the team from its 0-26 lows to the height of Super Bowl glory. Directed by eight-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Trent Cooper, 'Raise The Flags' is the most complete account of the club's history ever recorded.
Viewers will be taken through the defining moments that reshaped the franchise's trajectory. The series takes a behind-the-scenes look at the team's rise in 1979; the monumental sale to the Glazer Family; the move to acquire Jon Gruden that spurred the club's first Super Bowl championship; the drafting and development of generational talents such as John Lynch, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber and Mike Evans; and a spellbinding run to a second title in Super Bowl LV after signing NFL legend Tom Brady.