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Recap of 2026 Schedule Release, Baker Mayfield to Star on Netflix's Quarterback and Rueben Bain Jr. Giving Back to Hometown Community | Bucs Blitz

An overview of the previous week of the NFL offseason for the Buccaneers, including the unveiling of Tampa Bay’s 2026 schedule, Baker Mayfield to be featured on the Netflix series “Quarterback” and rookie Rueben Bain Jr. giving back to his elementary school in Miami

May 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz May 18

Schedule Release

In the annual league rollout, the Buccaneers 2026 schedule was unveiled on Thursday evening. Tampa Bay has three prime-time games lining the docket, including a Thursday Night Football clash with the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five, a Sunday Night Football battle with the Chicago Bears in Week Nine and a Monday Night Football showdown with the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. The Bucs have a Week 10 bye following the 8:20 p.m. game against the Bears at Soldier Field and have three consecutive home games from Weeks 2-4 against the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Here is the full 2026 Bucs Schedule:

  • Week One at Cincinnati Bengals (9/13)
  • Week Two vs. Cleveland Browns (9/20)
  • Week Three vs. Minnesota Vikings (9/27)
  • Week Four vs. Green Bay Packers (10/4)
  • Week Five at Dallas Cowboys (10/8)
  • Week Six vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10/18)
  • Week Seven at Carolina Panthers (10/25)
  • Week Eight vs. Atlanta Falcons (11/1)
  • Week Nine at Chicago Bears (11/8)
  • Bye Week
  • Week 11 at Detroit Lions (11/22)
  • Week 12 vs. Carolina Panthers (11/30)
  • Week 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (12/6)
  • Week 14 at Baltimore Ravens (12/13)
  • Week 15 vs. New Orleans Saints (12/20)
  • Week 16 at Atlanta Falcons (TBD)
  • Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams (1/3)
  • Week 18 at New Orleans Saints (TBD)

Quarterback Special

Baker Mayfield will be featured on Season Three of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback." Mayfield will join Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward and Joe Flacco on the show that will premiere on Tuesday, July 14. The series will take fans behind the scenes of the highs and lows of the Bucs 2025 season, focused on Mayfield at the helm. In 2025, Mayfield passed for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns. Tampa Bay lost in a tiebreaker to the Carolina Panthers for the NFC South crown and the docuseries will showcase the unvarnished truth and intricacies of the NFL's toughest job – Quarterback.

Bain's Community Outreach

Buccaneers' rookie Rueben Bain Jr. returned to his elementary school, Lorah Park Elementary, to fund the reimagined "reward room" for students who excel and overachieve in the classroom. He took a break from football and surprised kids with the gift, a space featuring air hockey, ping pong, and Giant Jenga for students to enjoy. In addition, Bain partnered with Sprayground to donate backpacks, art supplies and science equipment to enhance the learning environment at Lorah Park Elementary.

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Latest Headlines

Recap of 2026 Schedule Release, Baker Mayfield to Star on Netflix's Quarterback and Rueben Bain Jr. Giving Back to Hometown Community | Bucs Blitz

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Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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